2026 Hero Xtreme 160R First Ride Review: Is it the Best 160 cc Bike?
- Xtreme 160R 4V gets sharper looks, more road presence
- More technology - ride-by-wire, ride modes, cruise control, TFT display
- Xtreme 160R 4V is a feature-packed 160 cc bike, but is it enough?
PHOTOGRAPHY: PAWAN DAGIA
Hero MotoCorp has given the Xtreme 160R 4V a comprehensive update, aiming to strengthen its position in one of India's most competitive motorcycle segments. First launched in 2020, the Xtreme 160R received a four-valve engine in 2023, but this latest update brings a more substantial makeover in terms of styling and features.
Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launched at Rs. 1.27 Lakh
The changes give the motorcycle a fresh lease of life, with a new front-end design inspired by the larger Xtreme 250R and a host of new features on the top-spec variant. However, while the update addresses some of the Xtreme's shortcomings in terms of equipment and road presence, there are still areas that need improvement.
We rode the updated Hero Xtreme 160R 4V to find out what's changed, how it performs, and whether it has the potential to challenge the segment's established favourites.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Design & Styling
The sharper face, muscular proportions and angular styling give the updated Xtreme 160R a more purposeful stance, and this helps it look more premium than before. For sure, Hero has done a good job of refreshing the design without losing the Xtreme's compact, sporty character. The updated motorcycle has a stronger road presence, and the styling is arguably its biggest selling point.
The top-spec Carbon variant adds faux carbon-fibre inserts on the side panels. It also gets an unusual colour combination, with a red front wheel and a black rear wheel. While this certainly makes the motorcycle stand out, the contrasting wheels may not appeal to everyone.
There are a couple of missed opportunities, though. A split-seat arrangement on the top-spec variant, even as an option, could have added to its sporty appeal, and underscored true streetfighter styling. Some of the smaller details could have been better thought out, like the unhinged fuel filler cap. This means riders will have to hold it while refuelling.
Nevertheless, the overall design is a clear improvement, and Hero deserves credit for giving the Xtreme 160R a more distinctive identity.
Features: Thorough Update, But One Big Miss
On the features list, the new Xtreme 160R gets substantially updated, particularly in the top-spec Carbon variant. It’s offered in three variants – Standard, Pro and Carbon, with equipment levels increasing from Standard through Carbon.
The Standard variant misses out on the USD front fork, and gets single-channel ABS, and mechanical throttle body. The Pro variant gets electronic throttle body with three ride modes (Road, Rain, Sport), but misses out on the TFT display. The Carbon variant gets the TFT console, adjustable levers and illuminated switchgear, along with the faux carbon fibre detailing on the bodywork as mentioned before.
There’s cruise control, and a USB Type-C charging port, an useful addition for convenience for everyday commuting and even longer rides. However, the updated Xtreme 160R misses out on Google Maps mirroring and offers turn-by-turn navigation instead. This is a miss, considering its main rivals and segment leaders like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS both now get Google Maps mirroring.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Performance & Ride Quality
The Xtreme 160R 4V has always been a likeable motorcycle because of its light weight and easy-going nature. With a kerb weight of around 149 kg, it remains light on its feet, easy to manoeuvre through traffic and quick to change direction.
Those qualities carry over to the updated model. Whether negotiating crowded city streets or tackling a series of corners on a twisty road, its light handling makes it easy to flick in and out of corners and remains one of its biggest strengths.
Ride quality is comfortable, without being too soft, and the overall dynamics feel sorted. In all, the Xtreme 160R is still an easy motorcycle to live with – light, agile and easy to ride.
However, the ride-by-wire throttle calibration needs work. After trying all three modes, the throttle response still felt snatchy, particularly during on-off throttle transitions. This becomes even more noticeable when entering or exiting corners when a smooth, predictable throttle response makes all the difference between a confident rider and a nervous motorcycle.
Given that the ride-by-wire system was introduced last year, along with the ride modes, it’s surprising that there was no internal review and the calibration issues are yet to be sorted out. After the introduction of ride-by-wire, this is the first time we are getting to sample the updated model. Better throttle calibration definitely would have made a meaningful difference to the riding experience.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Braking Performance
Another area which has scope for improvement is the braking system. The front brake lacks the initial bite and reassuring feel expected from a sporty 160 cc motorcycle. The lever requires a firmer squeeze to get the desired stopping response. More immediate bite and better feedback will certainly help inspire greater confidence when riding enthusiastically.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Verdict
The 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is certainly a more attractive and better-equipped motorcycle than before. The styling is a clear improvement, and one of its biggest strengths. The top-spec Carbon variant gets a useful set of features, and the lightweight, nimble handling continues to make it an appealing everyday motorcycle.
But the update is not without its shortcomings – be it missing Google Maps mirroring, improved and better stopping power and the ride-by-wire throttle calibration issue.
So, is it the best 160 cc bike? Not quite. At least not on the strength of this update alone. The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has the looks, the equipment and the everyday usability to make a stronger case for itself but still needs a little refinement to match the most convincing offerings in the segment.
For those looking for sporty styling, light handling and the confidence and reassurance of Hero’s extensive service network, the updated Xtreme 160R 4V deserves consideration. For Hero, it’s a meaningful step in the right direction, even if there is still work to be done before it can confidently claim segment-leading status.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Key Specifications:
|Engine Type
|Single-Cylinder, Four-Valve, oil-cooled
|Engine Displacement
|163.2 cc
|Maximum Power
|16.8 bhp @ 8,500 rpm
|Peak Torque
|14.6 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
|Seat Height
|805 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|12 Litres
|Kerb Weight
|149 kg
|Frame Type
|Tubular Underbone Diamond Type
|Transmission Type
|5-Speed Constant Mesh
2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Review Image Gallery
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