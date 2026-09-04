2026 Lexus ES 350h And Lexus ES 500e Review: Luxury Meets Capability

The most affordable Lexus had made a comeback in the Indian market. The ES was first launched in the country back in 2017 and now the Japanese luxury car brand has not just launched the eight generation model of the hybrid sedan in the country but along with that an all-electric version called the ES 500e has also arrived on our shores. This reflects the much talked about multi pathway approach of the Toyota group and car&bike recently went to Bengaluru to get behind the wheels of both the sedans to get a first hand drive and comfort experience.

Design

Both sedans come with the next-generation design philosophy which has been termed as "Provocative Simplicity” by the brand. What is important is that ES has now grown in size when compared to its predecessor and the wheelbase has gone up too which gives the feeling of a bigger car than earlier. The length has gone up by 170 mm while the wheelbase has increased by 80 mm and these dimensions are exactly the same for the EV as well. L-shaped lighting elements have been a signature of cars from the brand and the combination of inward-facing LED DRLs and outward-facing turn indicators looks nice on the sedans. There’s also a fresh look on the rear which also gets the L-shaped pattern in the lamps.

Also Read: Lexus ES 350h Hybrid Sedan Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 66.10 Lakh

The ES now looks more edgy as it draws design inspiration from the LF-ZC concept. The face has a likeable low-seat sharknose design, angular high-set DRLs with the main headlamp units sitting just below. The heavily sculpted bonnet and black inserts on the bumper add to the sharp design. The 500e has an enclosed grille unlike the hybrid where the bumper gets a prominent central intake. The four-door coupe design with a sloping roofline and the flared rear fenders add to the regal look of the cars and a full-width lightbar is at the rear is clearly keeping in tune with the moden times.

Both the cars get get some exclusive colours of their own and a few which haven’t been seen earlier. Another likeable bit is the electronic door latch release while soft closing function is offered only the EV. Front cornering lights are also missing from the hybrid. Crucially the hybrid runs on 19-inch wheels while the electric gets bigger 21-inch units. Overall its clear looking at the design that it also helps in aerodynamics as Lexus looks to be giving equal importance to performance as it does to efficiency and luxury with these new cars.

Tech & Interior

Inside the cabin the new ES isn’t as flashy as the outgoing model. Its a more minimalist approach taken by the brand which has resulted in a cleaner look overall. Dominating the dash on the both the cars is a big 14-inch touchscreen system through which many functions can be controlled. But that does not mean that there are no physical buttons as is the case in many modern day cars. So you get whole bunch on the steering and something that hasn’t been seen in any car in the world till now if Lexus is to be believed. Responsive hidden switches find a place beneath the screen and in front of the passenger (only in the EV) and are a cool touch as the cabin oscillates between looking clean and busy in the same vehicle.

Getting back to the touchscreen, the response is good and it is also quite easy to navigate through. Lexus is also providing a whole lot of connectivity features and remote functions to make the ownership experience easier and simpler. There’s also a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster as well while seat heating and ventilation is also offered on the front row. Other features include a premium 17 speaker Mark Levison audio system, twin wireless chargers and a single pane sunroof. Both cars get 2 interior colour themes - Hazel and White but it is only the EV that gets unique wood trims on the doors and around the rear AC vents.

Many of you who will buy either of these 2 sedans will buy them for spending time on the second row. Owing to the increased length and wheelbase there’s no dearth of space here while ample leg room and head room on offer while the under thigh support is also adequate even for a 6-footer like me. The centre armrest is nice and big and comes with a wireless charger and integrated cupholders while also providing access to the boot aiding in practicality. A separate climate control zone is missed here while sun blinds are provided only in the EV. Electric tailgate release function also helps in practicality.



Dynamics

We drove both the cars back to back and before we talk about the EV, lets tell you how does the hybrid drivetrain behave in the new generation model. It gets a newly developed hybrid system which according to the brand ensures a balance between performance, fuel economy and quietness. A 2.5 litre 4 cylinder Petrol engine works with an eAxle where the engine produces a maximum of 320 bhp while the motor makes 160 bhp of its own. 237 Nm of peak torque means the performance is quite adequate but it won’t come instantly and you have to be a little patient with the drive. It does 0-100 kmph in 7.7 seconds which is more than a second faster when compared to earlier.

The new lithium-ion battery cell is lighter and more compact which aids in better performance right away when compared to the previous generation. The ES in the hybrid avatar may not yet be on the wishlist of a driving enthusiast but this drivetrain certainly brings him closer to the sedan. Things like a Sport mode and paddle shifters only make the drive more sporty in the sedan. On the other hand if you want to make better economic sense the 350h is claiming 25.22 kmpl, a figure that most luxury cars can only dream of delivering.

Also Read: Lexus LM 350h Is First Passenger Vehicle In India To Receive WLTP Certification

The new ES is built on the brands’ TNGA GA-K platform with a reinforced structure that Lexus says helps in reducing vibrations along with improving steering response, acceleration, and overall driving dynamics. The ground clearance has gone up by a good 20 mm and now stands at 158 mm and that also gives the driver more confidence owing to a higher stance and enhanced visibility. A other visible improvement is the ride quality with the ES getting a multi-link rear suspension for the first time. Across different road conditions this ensures smoother vehicle control while occupants are well insulated too.

ES 500e

When compared to the hybrid, the electric version of the ES is more powerful, quicker and it also gets all-wheel drive. The 75 kWh battery unit with dual motors helps make a whopping 338 bhp which ensures this one goes from 0-100 kmph in just 5.5 secs. But performance aside owing to the big battery pack the ES is also capable of going for 580 kms on a single charge which is quite impressive. It can also take upto 150 kW of charging speeds which means 10-80 % of the battery is charged in 28 mins which is quite fast.

There are multiple drive and regen modes which aid in an enhanced range but what really brings a smile on the face and music to the ears is the manual gearshift which comes with artificial rev sounds. Specially while downshifting at high speeds the 500e doesn’t remain so silent after all. Enthusiasts making the transition from ICE to EVs will surely like this feature on the sedan. How the paddle shifts seamlessly change their function is also worth noting and makes this electric vehicles a little more enjoyable than most from its tribe.

Also Read: All-New Lexus ES Launched In India at Rs 89.99 Lakh; Gets All-Electric Powertrain For First Time

While numbers purely favour the electric, attributes like sharp design, low centre of gravity and new powertrain have helped the hybrid in its new avatar as well. Dynamics are spot on and while the ride feels more composed and cushy on the latter, the EV has a more engaging steering and a stiffer suspension. Both inspire good confidence while taking corners while straight line and high speed stability is good too. The all-wheel drive system (DIRECT4) manages the power delivery to the wheels in an able way where constantly changing torque distribution ensures agility and stability.

Safety

Lexus hasn’t compromised with the safety on the new ES. There’s a good list of standard safety features and the higher variants in both get many Level 2 ADAS functions too. 8 airbags are standard across the range which include a driver knee airbags and also a unique one placed between the front seats to prevent their occupants from colliding in case of a mishap. Lexus safe exit is also a unique feature which further enhances convenience and safety. Then there’s the digital irvm something that’s premium as well as a unique take on safety and comes with many useful adjustments.

Prices

The ES 350h is locally assembled in India making it only the second country after Japan to do so. This also reflects in the prices with the sedan starting at Rs. 66.10 lakh ex-showroom while the higher luxury trim is priced at Rs. 71.80 lakh. The ES 500e on the other hand is imported and is priced at Rs. 90 lakh, ex-showroom. Lexus is offering an 8 year 2 lakh km warranty on both the vehicles along with a buy back option which should help bring in some peace of mind to the consumer.

Verdict

While the design may get the opinions divided there’s no denying the fact that the cabin of the new ES has become more premium than earlier and Lexus has come up with many bits that make the experience more even comfortable than earlier. It only helps that both the cars offer a lot to the driver both in terms of response as well as dynamics. Not to mention the exclusivity that comes with owning the brand Lexus even if means spending some extra amount of money.