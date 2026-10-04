2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Review: Upgrades That Matter And A Better Automatic
- The new Skoda Slavia gets important upgrades and a new automatic
- The Slavia 1.0L TSI is now paired with an 8-speed automatic
- The Slavia 1.5L TSI now only comes with the DSG automatic and no manual option
SUVs may be ruling the market, but Skoda isn’t giving up on sedans just yet. The Slavia has carved out a sizeable space for itself in the compact sedan segment, accounting for around 30 per cent of sales. And now, Skoda is giving it a mid-life update. The facelift brings a handful of visual and mechanical changes, most notably a new 8-speed automatic for the volume-selling 1.0-litre TSI variants.
But do these updates actually make the Slavia a better car, or are they little more than a cosmetic refresh? Let’s find out.
Also Read: Skoda Slavia Facelift To Launch On October 6
New Transmission: 8-Speed Auto Does Wonders
The biggest and most significant change to the new Skoda Slavia is the addition of the 8-speed automatic. It’s still a torque-converter unit, but those two extra ratios have noticeably changed the way the sedan drives. It feels livelier, smoother and more responsive than before.
If you’ve driven the older 6-speed automatic 1.0 TSI, you’ll remember the hesitation at lower revs, along with the noticeable turbo lag. With the new 8-speed, both are much better controlled. There’s far less hesitation off the line, the gearbox feels less jerky, and the power delivery is smoother as you climb up the rev range.
Also Read: Skoda Slavia Facelift Prestige Vs Monte Carlo: Differences Explained
Powertrains: If Ain’t Broke, Don’t fix It!
There is no change to the power figures, with the 1.0-litre TSI continuing to produce 114 bhp and 178 Nm. And frankly, that’s more than enough for most buyers. Peak power comes in at around 5,000 rpm, while torque starts building from 1,850 rpm and peaks at 4,500 rpm. That gives it a broad torque band and enough punch for city driving, with sufficient performance for the occasional highway run too.
If you do a lot of highway or long-distance driving, though, the 1.5-litre TSI makes more sense. It produces 148 bhp and 250 Nm, and continues to offer the same performance as before. Skoda has, however, dropped the 6-speed manual due to low demand, so the 1.5-litre is now available only with the 7-speed DSG. If you want a manual, the 1.0-litre TSI is your only option.
And choosing the smaller engine doesn’t mean missing out on features. The 1.0-litre TSI is now available with the top-spec Prestige and Monte Carlo trims, so you can have the smaller engine without compromising on equipment. And there are some notable updates there too.
Also Read: Skoda Slavia Facelift: Top 5 Changes
Looks & Features: New & Improved
The biggest visual change is up front, with updated headlights and new daytime running lights. And thankfully, Skoda hasn’t jumped on the connected light bar trend. Instead, there’s a chrome strip running across the grille that visually ties the headlights together without actually connecting them. I think it works quite well and keeps the Slavia’s front-end looking clean.
The standard Slavia gets more chrome on the grille and other elements, while the Monte Carlo swaps the chrome for gloss black, including the badges. Personally, I prefer the latter. It gives the car a sportier look without going overboard. The same goes for the wheels. The standard car gets dual-tone alloys, while the Monte Carlo gets all-black wheels, and I think they suit the car better.
Interior & Cabin Features: Best & First In Segment
The cabin layout remains largely unchanged, and I’m okay with that. You still get good-sized displays, physical buttons for key controls, useful storage spaces and a solid steering wheel. More importantly, Skoda has focused on improving the areas that actually needed it.
The infotainment is cleaner, with Google Cloud bringing better connectivity and voice-assistant functions. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available from the Signature trim onwards, while the new 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit is crisp, informative and offers multiple layouts. You also get turn-by-turn navigation, although integrated maps would have been a nice addition.
The bigger upgrade, though, is the 360-degree camera. It’s a major improvement over the old rear-view camera, with clean imaging, a 3D view and proper guidelines. I do wonder why this wasn’t offered on the Kushaq, which received similar updates a few months ago.
Beyond that, the Slavia continues to have some segment-first features. Both the driver and co-driver get 6-way power adjustment and seat ventilation. There’s also a segment-first back massage function for the two outer rear seats. For buyers who regularly use a chauffeur, that’s a genuinely useful addition and a nice touch. You continue to get a single-pane electric sunroof as well.
Verdict: Meaningful Upgrades
The new Slavia isn’t a radical update, but Skoda has focused on the areas that matter. The changes are clearly aimed at addressing customer feedback, with more features, better tech and, most importantly, a new 8-speed automatic.
That gearbox is the biggest takeaway for me. Bringing it to the 1.0-litre TSI makes the car smoother and more refined, while giving buyers a more compelling automatic option. It should also help the 1.0-litre variants remain the volume sellers.
Overall, the Slavia is now a more complete package without changing what already worked. The only thing left to know is the price. And knowing Skoda, it should be competitively positioned. We’ll know for sure on October 6, when the prices are announced.
Photos: Arvind Salhan
Seshan Vijayraghvan is among those who chose to be an automotive journalist just for the pleasure of getting their hands on all the awesome 4-wheeled and 2-wheeled machines that comes their way. A writer by day and a reader by night, this South-Indian Mumbaikar's love for cars and bikes is as strong as his beloved filter coffee. His current desire is to procure a mint-condition Premier Padmini and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.Read all latest news and reviews from Seshan Vijayraghvan →
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