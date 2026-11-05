All-New Hyundai Bayon Review: This One Is A Double-Edged Sword

The all-new Hyundai Bayon is an interesting proposition, but it faces a clear challenge. The SUV gets distinctive styling, a well-equipped cabin and plenty of technology. At the same time, it takes on established rivals in the compact SUV space with just one naturally aspirated petrol engine option. That's a significant limitation in a segment where buyers have multiple powertrain choices, including diesel and strong hybrid.

So, can the Bayon make up for that with its overall package? I spent a day with the new SUV to see whether Hyundai's gamble pays off and whether it has what it takes to carve out its own niche.

Looks & Size

The Hyundai Bayon gets a distinctive design with full-LED lighting and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Looks are subjective, but I think Hyundai has done a good job of bringing a fresh design to the compact SUV segment with the Bayon. The paint quality and overall finish are impressive, and the SUV gets all the key design elements you would expect, including full-LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillamps. I also love the look the 17-inch dual-tone alloys add, while the long bonnet and flared haunches give it a low yet muscular stance. My only design gripe is with the roof rails. I feel the Bayon would look cleaner and better proportioned without them.

Also Read: Hyundai Bayon Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 10 Lakh

The Bayon offers 205 mm of ground clearance and a segment-best boot capacity of 505 litres

In terms of dimensions, the Bayon is slightly smaller than the Creta in length, wheelbase and height, measuring 4,245 mm, 2,600 mm and 1,605 mm, respectively. However, it is 175 mm wider, which should translate into better cabin space.

The roof rails are one design element that could have been done away with for a cleaner look

But does it? Well, I’ll get to that in a bit, but the Bayon also one-ups the Creta by offering a higher ground clearance of 205 mm and a segment-best boot space of 505 litres.

The Bayon offers a segment-best boot space of 505 litres

Interior & Cabin Features

Step inside the Bayon and you are greeted by a fresh-looking cabin that follows Hyundai-Kia's latest design language, with several elements familiar from the new Venue and Kia Seltos. I'll get to those in a bit. But first, does the extra width translate into more cabin space than the Creta? Not really.

Also Read: Hyundai Bayon vs Exter: How Different Are They

The Bayon gets a fresh cabin layout with design elements inspired by Hyundai and Kia's newer models

The Bayon is spacious and comfortable, and the light interior does give it an airy feel but offers room that's largely on par with the Creta, if not slightly tighter in some areas. It's best suited for four occupants, though it can accommodate five when needed.

The rear seat gets a recline function in the HX8 and HX10 variants, but rear sunblinds are missing

Where the Bayon excels is in terms of creature comforts. In the higher trims, you get ventilated front seats, which are quite nice, and the driver also gets 8-way power adjustment. The air conditioning system is quite powerful, and I like the tactile feel of the function buttons on the dashboard. The steering design is like what we have seen in the Kia Seltos, and you also get an electric sunroof right from the HX3 variant. A panoramic sunroof is offered from the HX6 and above.

An electric sunroof is offered from the HX3 variant, while the panoramic unit is available from HX6 onwards

Is there something missing? Well yes. Hyundai is not offering rear sunblinds even as an option, something that is offered even in the Venue, which is one segment below. The rear seat can be reclined, but it’s not standard and is only offered with the HX8 and HX10 trims. Also, the middle rear seat passenger doesn’t get an adjustable headrest.

All that said, the one area where the Bayon distinguishes itself is by offering a whole lot of tech.

Infotainment & Tech

The highlight is the dual 12.3-inch screen setup, comprising the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster

The highlight of the cabin, of course, is the wide dual-screen setup, comprising a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Both screens are larger than what you get in the Creta and pack in more functionality. Along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, you get Hyundai's connected car technology and, in a segment-first. There is also a premium 8-speaker surround sound system from Bose.

The Bayon gets a premium 8-speaker Bose surround sound system

But the party piece is the Generative AI Assistant. Now, how is this different from the regular voice assistant? Well, apart from basic functions like checking the weather or opening and closing the sunroof, it can interact with you more naturally, answer a wider range of queries and even help plan road trip itineraries. So, it's not just about responding to commands, but making the interaction feel more conversational.

The Generative AI Assistant can handle natural voice commands and answer a wider range of queries

The system uses NVIDIA technology for computing, while SoundHound AI powers the voice assistant, helping it understand and respond to natural voice commands. Perplexity, meanwhile, handles knowledge-based queries, allowing the assistant to offer more detailed, conversational responses rather than just execute basic commands.

Level 2 ADAS Pro

The Bayon's Level 2 ADAS Pro package brings a range of advanced cruise control functions

Now, one of the big USPs of the Bayon is the addition of Level 2 ADAS Pro. Yes, smartphones aren't the only ones getting the Pro suffix; cars get them too! Haha! Anyway, jokes aside, what exactly are these Pro functions? Well, it's essentially a bunch of smart cruise control features.

You get Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, which maintains a set speed and distance from the vehicle ahead, even bringing the car to a complete stop in traffic and moving again when traffic clears. Then there's Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control, which uses navigation data to adjust speed around designated speed zones and bends on the highway.

Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control uses navigation data to adjust speed around designated zones and curves

And finally, Highway Driving Assist, which combines cruise control with lane-centring assistance to help maintain speed, distance and lane position on highways. Now, do note that all these functions are exclusive to the top-spec HX10 iVT automatic variant.

Powertrain & Performance

The Bayon is powered by the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 113 bhp and 144 Nm

Now, as mentioned earlier, the Hyundai Bayon is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the same one that does duty in the Creta. Hyundai hasn't made any changes to the powertrain, so it continues to produce 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque. Now, the engine itself is quite decent. It's smooth and capable, but not particularly exciting. It doesn't really like being pushed hard and is better suited to a relaxed driving style.

The engine is smooth and capable, but is better suited to relaxed driving than spirited performance

So, unless you're someone who likes to launch the car at every green signal, this engine should be more than adequate. The 6-speed manual is a good option if you enjoy being involved in the drive. The shifts are smooth, the gears slot in without resistance, and the clutch is light and easy to use.

The CVT does have the typical rubber-band effect, but makes for a convenient city-driving experience

But the CVT automatic is the one to buy. It suits the engine's relaxed nature, is more convenient in everyday traffic and makes the Bayon an easier car to live with. Yes, there's the typical CVT rubber-band effect, but for most buyers, the added convenience will outweigh that compromise.

Comfort & Dynamics

The suspension does a good job of absorbing most road undulations, keeping the cabin comfortable

Another strong point of the Bayon is its ride comfort. The suspension handles most road undulations quite well, keeping things comfortable inside the cabin. You do feel sharper bumps, especially over deeper potholes and poorly designed speed breakers, but overall, it does a good job of dealing with typical Indian road conditions.

The Bayon feels stable at highway speeds and exhibits minimal body roll through corners

I also like how the Bayon handles. There's very little body roll through corners, and it feels stable and well planted even at highway speeds. The steering is light at low speeds but weighs up nicely as you pick up pace. It could do with a little more feedback, but overall, the Bayon feels predictable and confidence-inspiring.

The well-balanced chassis and suspension could do with a more spirited engine to make the most of the Bayon's dynamics

In fact, the chassis and suspension feel like they could handle a lot more. And that's where the engine falls short. A more spirited powertrain would have really brought out the best in the Bayon's driving dynamics.

Verdict

The top-spec Bayon offers a compelling feature package at a price comparable to the Creta SX Premium

The Hyundai Bayon is priced between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom), putting it right up against several variants of the Creta. In fact, the top-spec Bayon is priced on par with the Creta SX Premium, and I think it offers better value as a package. That said, the Creta still has the advantage of multiple engine options and stronger brand recognition.

A CNG version is expected to join the Bayon lineup around January 2027

But this positioning could change soon. Hyundai will soon move the Creta to the more advanced K3 platform, making it a more premium offering and likely pushing prices up. This should leave enough room for the Bayon to carve out its own space in the lineup. Hyundai is also expected to introduce a CNG version around January 2027, which should appeal to mileage-conscious buyers. I'd still like to see a diesel option, though. That would open the Bayon up to a wider set of buyers.

The Bayon's feature list, technology and pricing make it an interesting proposition despite its limited engine options

Yes, the limited engine choices are a drawback, but the Bayon's feature list, technology and overall value make it a compelling package. If you're looking for a well-equipped family SUV and aren't too particular about having multiple powertrain options, the Bayon deserves serious consideration.

Photos: Pawan Dagia