Amkette AirPulse X300 Review: A Handy Tyre Inflator for Every Road Trip
- 2-in-1 functionality: Works as both a cordless and 12V-powered tyre inflator, with a digital pressure display and multiple preset modes
- Roadside convenience: Gets an integrated LED torch, SOS emergency signalling, and a rechargeable 5,400mAh battery
- Complete accessory kit: Includes a flexible air hose, Presta valve adapter, ball needle, USB charging cable, 12V DC power cable and storage bag
When it comes to road trips, the last thing you want is to discover a tyre running low on pressure with no petrol pump or air station nearby. The Amkette AirPulse X300 aims to make such situations easier to handle with a compact, rechargeable tyre inflator that can also operate using a 12V DC power source.
What's in the box?
Along with the Amkette AirPulse X300 inflator, the package includes a flexible air hose, a Presta valve adapter for bicycle tyres, a needle adapter for inflating sports balls, a 12V DC power cable for wired operation and a USB charging cable. You also get a storage bag to keep the inflator and its accessories organised. It's a fairly complete package, with most of the essentials covered right out of the box.
One of its biggest advantages is its dual-mode operation. You can inflate tyres wirelessly using the built-in 5,400mAh battery or connect it to your vehicle's power outlet when needed.
What is also great is that the cable is long enough to reach all four wheels easily. This flexibility makes it particularly useful for longer journeys and outdoor adventures.
The digital display shows both the current and target tyre pressure, while preset modes for cars, motorcycles, bicycles and sports balls make it easy to use. It supports pressures up to 120 PSI in normal operation, with a maximum rated pressure of 150 PSI.
One of its useful additions is the built-in LED torch, which comes in handy when checking tyre pressure or dealing with a puncture in poorly lit areas.
It also features an SOS emergency signalling mode, allowing the inflator to double up as a basic roadside safety accessory.
What could be better?
The compact design comes with a few trade-offs. Inflation isn't instantaneous: Amkette claims approximately 8–9 minutes to inflate a 195/65 R15 car tyre from 0 to 35 PSI. The short air hose could also make reaching some tyre valves less convenient, depending on the wheel design.
Verdict
The Amkette AirPulse X300 looks like a practical emergency accessory for motorists who want the convenience of a cordless inflator without giving up the option of wired operation. Its digital display, preset modes and emergency light add to its usefulness, making it worth considering for everyday use and road trips.
At its listed price of Rs. 2,199, it offers a useful combination of features in a compact package. Its real-world inflation speed, battery endurance and ease of use will ultimately determine how well it performs in everyday situations.
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- Amkette AirPulse X300 Review: A Handy Tyre Inflator for Every Road Trip