Aprilia SXR GT 175 First Ride Review: A More Compelling Maxi-Scooter?

The Aprilia SXR 160 was an interesting alternative in India’s scooter market. It paired the performance of a larger-capacity scooter with the proportions and comfort-oriented approach of a maxi-scooter, with an Italian flare offering something different from Aprilia’s compact, sporty SR range. However, its premium positioning and relatively limited feature set left room for improvement.

The new Aprilia SXR GT 175 addresses some of those shortcomings. It gets a larger engine, 14-inch wheels in place of the earlier SXR’s 12-inch units, and a 5-inch TFT instrument display with smartphone connectivity. More importantly, at an introductory price of ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra), it makes the maxi-scooter proposition more accessible. The question is whether these changes make it a meaningful upgrade beyond the numbers on paper. Here’s the first ride review report.

Design and Features

The SXR GT 175 retains the familiar maxi-scooter silhouette of the SXR 160, with a large front apron, integrated LED lighting, a tall windscreen and a broad seat. The design has not been reinvented, but the changes are enough to give the scooter a fresher identity. New graphics and three colour options — Metallic Blue, Matte Black and Matte Green — add some visual distinction, while the larger wheels make a noticeable difference to its stance.

The move from 12-inch to 14-inch wheels is among the more significant changes. Apart from giving the scooter a more pronounced appearance, the larger wheels help improve stability and ride quality. The SXR GT looks like a large touring-oriented scooter which will be appreciated by buyers.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR GT 125 and 175 Launched in India, Starting at ₹1.10 Lakh

The next upgrade is for the cockpit, a new 5-inch TFT instrument display. The older SXR 160's conventional LCD setup felt dated in comparison, particularly given its premium positioning. The new display supports Bluetooth connectivity, call and music management, and turn-by-turn navigation. Handlebar-mounted switches make it easier to browse through the name or access the features. The display is easy to read even in direct sunlight, and its layout is straightforward to understand.

The SXR GT 175 also gets a tripod-style LED headlamp, a 220 mm front disc brake with single-channel ABS, and a 140 mm rear drum brake. While the front storage compartment and underseat storage add to everyday practicality aspect of the scooter.

Ergonomics and Practicality

The SXR GT 175 continues to prioritise comfort over the compact, and more direct riding position of the SR range. The wide seat, easy-to-reach handlebar and spacious footboard make for a relaxed riding posture, with enough room to settle into a comfortable position rather than feel perched on the scooter. The riding position feels natural, and the overall layout supports the SXR GT's touring-oriented character. Besides in-city riding, the scooter can also manage short trips across towns.

Storage is split between the underseat compartment and the front storage area, allowing everyday essentials to be kept close at hand. While the flat footboard allows for more items to be carried with a hook to secure it.

Engine and Cycle Parts

Powering the SXR GT 175 is a 174.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a three-valve head. It produces 13.09 bhp at 7,200 rpm and 14.14 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a CVT automatic transmission. The engine is shared with the SR 175, although Aprilia has tuned the SXR GT's setup to suit its different character.

Compared with the older SXR 160, the larger engine gives the GT more performance on paper, and the difference is noticeable on the move. The motor feels more eager, with smooth power delivery and a quick response when accelerating. It builds speed without feeling strained, although it does not have quite the same urgency as the sportier SR 175.

The CVT calibration is done to match the max-scooter nature. Pickup is brisk, and the scooter responds promptly on twisting the throttle. The added displacement makes the scooter useful in everyday riding and spirited for highways jaunts.

Also Read: Aprilia SR 125, SR 175 Tribute Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 1.17 Lakh

The chassis uses a telescopic front fork and a rear shock absorber with five-step preload adjustment. Braking is handled by a disc- drum setup, with single-channel ABS for the front. The combination is conventional, but the larger wheels and revised hardware give the SXR GT a more substantial foundation than its predecessor.

Ride Experience

Our time with the SXR GT 175 was limited to around three to four hours with the scooter, of which roughly an hour was spent riding. Most of it on smooth highway roads.

The engine feels more responsive now while acceleration is smooth and pickup is quick, making it easy to build speed when needed. The motor does not feel as aggressive as the SR 175, but that is a good given the scooter’s purpose. The SXR GT's character is better suited to relaxed cruising than to an outright sporty riding experience.

The 14-inch wheels also give the scooter a more planted stance, and the overall handling feels confidence-inspiring. Braking performance is good adding to that reassuring feel.

The time spent riding the scooter was mostly on good roads. The scooter easily handles quick changes of direction, and the suspension is tuned well for touring comfort. Opinion on how the suspension deals with potholes and sharp bumps will be reported later when we get to ride the scooter for a long duration later.

Price and Verdict

The Aprilia SXR GT 175 is priced at ₹1.30 Lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) under the introductory offer. That puts it below the Yamaha Aerox 155, Hero Xoom 160 and the Honda ADV 160, all three positioned as sporty, higher-capacity alternatives. The price advantage is significant because the SXR GT brings a larger engine and a more touring-oriented design, while also adding the TFT display and connected features.

The SXR GT 175 is a more convincing proposition than the SXR 160 it replaces. The engine feels more eager, the 14-inch wheels give it a stronger stance, and the TFT display brings the equipment up to date. Crucially, the introductory price makes its maxi-scooter formula easier to justify against rivals that lean more heavily towards sporty styling and performance.

For buyers who want a scooter with more road presence than a conventional commuter, useful technology and a comfortable riding position, the Aprilia SXR GT 175 makes a stronger case in the two-wheeler space.