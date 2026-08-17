Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS First Ride Review: The Most Tech-Loaded Pulsar Yet?
- 18.2 bhp and 14.4 Nm from a new 4-valve engine.
- 5-inch TFT, ride modes and traction control.
- USD fork, dual-channel ABS and revised ergonomics.
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 has been one of the sporty offerings in the 160 cc segment, and with the new N160 SS, Bajaj has taken that formula a step further. Along with a new 4-valve engine, the motorcycle gets electronic throttle control, five riding modes, traction control and a 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and navigation. We recently spent a few hours riding the N160 SS, and while this isn't a full road test, it was enough to understand what this new, more feature-loaded Pulsar brings to the table.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS: Design, Features and Variants
The N160's core design remains familiar, but the updated graphics and new colour options give it a fresh appeal. Of the three colours, the Brooklyn Black gets contrasting red alloy wheels, while the other two get black wheels with red pinstripes. Overall, the motorcycle retains the muscular and sporty stance that defines the N-series Pulsars.
The biggest changes are in the equipment. The new 5-inch TFT display is a welcome addition and should particularly appeal to younger buyers. It offers smartphone connectivity and navigation, while the motorcycle also gets traction control, riding modes and electronic throttle control.
However, the new switchgear doesn't quite match the premium feel of the TFT, and the display has a slight delay on giving commands. The layout of the settings and various functions could also have been more intuitive.
Also Read: 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160: Variants Explained
The N160 is available in two variants — N160 S and N160 SS. The S gets the new mechanical package but misses out on some of the additional technology, while the SS gets the full equipment package.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS: Ergonomics and Rider Triangle
The N160 SS retains its everyday-friendly riding position. The seat is well contoured and the cushioning felt comfortable during my time with the motorcycle. The riding triangle is now more upright, with the taller and closer handlebar making it easy to reach and steer. This also takes some weight off the wrists and makes the motorcycle comfortable for daily riding. It is therefore sporty enough to look the part without forcing the rider into an aggressive riding position.
Also Read: 350cc Bajaj Dominar 400 Review: Same Character, Lower Price
Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS: Powertrain and Cycle Parts
The biggest mechanical update is the new 164.5 cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve engine, producing 18.2 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 14.4 Nm at 8,000 rpm. It gets a 5-speed gearbox and electronic throttle control.
Compared to the standard N160, the new motor feels noticeably more refined. It revs smoothly and builds power progressively, while the initial pickup is strong enough for a 160 cc motorcycle. Bajaj has also retained the familiar Pulsar exhaust note, which adds some character. The new riding modes are another highlight. There are five modes, but I spent most of my time in Sport mode as it offered the most engaging response.
The cycle parts complement the engine well. The gold-finished USD fork adds to the motorcycle's premium appearance and offers good damping over road undulations. The rear monoshock works well with it, giving the N160 SS a pliant and comfortable ride without compromising cornering confidence. The top-spec SS also gets a slightly larger front brake disc, which brings stronger bite and braking performance.
Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 220F Updated With LED Headlight: Now Priced At Rs 1.36 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS: Ride Experience
The N160 SS rides like a spirited 160cc motorcycle that now happens to be loaded with technology. In the city, it feels nimble and easy to manoeuvre, while the upright ergonomics make it comfortable to ride for extended periods. The engine has enough grunt to keep things interesting, and the chassis feels stable when you start attacking corners. What stands out is the balance between comfort and sportiness. The suspension deals with everyday road imperfections well, while the chassis gives you enough confidence to push harder when the road opens up. The new electronics add another layer to the experience. Not all of them may be essential, but they make the N160 SS feel considerably more modern than the motorcycle it replaces.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS: Pricing
The Pulsar N160 S is priced at Rs. 1,33,511, while the N160 SS costs Rs. 1,42,585, both ex-showroom, Delhi. Yes, the prices have gone up, but so has the equipment. With the new engine, ride modes, electronic throttle and, on the SS, TFT, navigation and traction control, the N160 has taken a significant step up in terms of specification. The two-variant strategy also gives buyers the option of choosing between the essentials and the complete technology package depending on their budget.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS: Verdict
The N160 SS is more than just an update to Bajaj's 160 cc Pulsar. It brings more power, better refinement and a considerably higher level of technology while retaining the everyday usability that has made the N160 appealing. It feels particularly well suited to Gen-Z buyers and young working professionals looking for their first motorcycle — buyers who want sporty styling and engaging performance, but also expect features such as connectivity, navigation and modern electronics along with all the practicality the motorcycle has been offering.
After spending some time with the motorcycle, the N160 SS comes across as attractive, comfortable and well-equipped machine with enough performance to keep things exciting. At Rs. 1.43 lakh ex-showroom Delhi, it isn't the most affordable option in the segment, but considering what it brings to the table, the pricing feels reasonably well placed. Most importantly, it still feels like a Pulsar, which makes it fun.
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