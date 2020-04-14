Best Sportbike Reviews To Read During COVID-19 Lockdown

Some of the best sportbike reviews to read during the coronavirus lockdown

Now is the time to stay indoors, stay safe and maintain social distancing. But like us, if you've been thinking about motorcycles, here's a list of the best sportbike reviews to catch up on. These are bikes we have had the pleasure of riding and writing about, over the past year or so, and they include every sport motorcycle from every segment. So, we have the entry-level sportbike for beginners, right up to litre-class rockets. Of course, this list only includes recent bikes that we have reviewed, over the past year or so. So go ahead and give it a read!

The KTM RC 125 is the perfect sportbike for young riders looking for a stylish and sharp handling, but unintimidating bike

KTM RC 125

The KTM RC 125 is a sportbike for beginners, for riders who have just got into motorcycling. It looks great, has the presence of its bigger siblings, and has sharp handling as well. The KTM RC 125 is the perfect motorcycle as an entry-level sportbike. It's got the looks to make heads turn, sharp and precise handling and great overall dynamics to make a young adult get comfortable with the sportier side of motorcycling. Most of all, it makes a very strong case, for its styling, easy accessibility and unintimidating performance.

Smooth and refined performance, slick gearbox, and great road handling makes the R15 a very good beginner's sportbike

Yamaha YZF-R15

The R15 has proper sportbike looks, a smooth and tractable engine, decent top end performance to go chasing the horizon and impeccable road manners. It's not too powerful to be intimidating, but has the performance which will be welcomed by riders upgrading from smaller bikes, or even as a first bike. It can take on the daily commute very capably, do the occasional long distance ride and also make a very good choice as an introduction to track riding.

The flat handlebar, and upright riding position of the MT-15 is instantly likeable

Yamaha MT-15

With futuristic looks, which are both aggressive, as well as polarizing, the Yamaha MT-15 may not be good-looking in the conventional sense. But road presence it certainly has. And with a tried and tested engine, from the Yamaha YZF-R15, the MT-15 offers a superb daily commuter, with the handling and dynamics its sibling the R15 is known for. The MT-15 is slightly pricey, but it offers a superb product which offers all - butch looks, decent performance, and great road manners.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has impeccable manners on tarmac, be it acceleration, handling or ride quality

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is a capable, grown-up and mature full-faired sportbike, offering everyday practicality, smooth performance and effortless highway cruising ability. It may not have the outright acceleration and sharpness of a track-focussed, true-blue sportbike, but it could be the ideal companion for the daily commute and the occasional long ride. And it does look the part of an entry-level sportbike and it offers a wholesome package.

The new TVS Apache RR 310 meets the BS6 regulations, but also gets a new electronics system with four riding modes, and full-colour instrument panel

TVS Apache RR 310

The flagship motorcycle from TVS Motor Company is a well-engineered, sharply styled full-faired motorcycle high on quality and performance. With the updated BS6 model, the RR 310 now also gets ride-by-wire throttle, riding modes and gripper Michelin Road 5 tyres. And the difference is stark! It is quite a likeable and desirable motorcycle, and is an all-rounder which can be pushed around a racetrack as well!

The 2020 KTM 390 Duke still is an absolutely engaging and entertaining motorcycle to ride

KTM 390 Duke

A combination of phenomenal performance and handling for a thumper, combined with a price tag which isn't astronomical, the KTM 390 Duke offers the kind of value for money that is difficult to compare. It's still a hugely engaging and entertaining motorcycle, if adrenaline pumping performance and sharp handling is your kind of thing; and it's superb value at that, too!

The KTM 790 Duke is one of the best motorcycles in its segment

KTM 790 Duke

The Scalpel, as it's nicknamed, makes for an entertaining and engaging everyday ride, packing a level of performance that is instantly likeable, and surgical precision in its handling. Compact, lightweight and versatile, it's not a tightly wound-up motorcycle with a sudden surge in power which will take you by surprise, yet it's a cracker of a motorcycle, and easily one of the best middleweight sportbikes on sale right now.

The new Street Triple RS is one of the most entertaining and engaging roadsters and is easily one of the very best bikes out there

Triumph Street Triple RS

In terms of performance, handling and kit, the Triumph Street Triple RS is right up there with the very best bikes in its segment. Its sheer versatility and usability makes it a very attractive proposition, even compared to its closest rivals, like the very entertaining and engaging KTM 790 Duke.

The BMW S 1000 RR feels compact, like a 600 cc supersport, but it packs serious firepower

BMW S 1000 RR

The new BMW S 1000 RR is a proper litre-class superbike. It's not for beginners, or for riders without experience handing a performance-oriented sportbike. It's compact, and the electronics package make it easy to handle, sometimes even make it feel as compact as a supersport. It's the perfect superbike to upgrade from a 650 cc, and there's more than enough performance from the 200 bhp motor to make it lethal, and an absolute cracker of a motorcycle.

