BMW i5 LWB Review: Not The M60, This Is The Proper Electric 5 Series
- The i5 LWB offers a genuinely comfortable and premium rear-seat experience
- It is relaxed and refined, but still delivers the performance of a BMW
- Despite a few misses, the i5 LWB gets the electric 5 Series formula right
BMW already gave us an electric 5 Series in the form of the i5 M60, but that car was really closer to an electric M5. The new BMW i5 Long Wheelbase takes a different route. With a longer wheelbase, a stronger focus on the rear-seat experience and a more relaxed powertrain, it is designed to be the electric equivalent of the 5 Series LWB.
And that makes it a rather interesting proposition for India. Instead of asking how fast an electric 5 Series can be, BMW has focused on how good an electric 5 Series can be when someone else is doing the driving.
Also Read: BMW i5 LWB Launched In India At Rs 79.60 Lakh
Looks & Size
The BMW i5 LWB is the first long-wheelbase electric sedan from BMW in India, and it is locally assembled here. At 5,175 mm long, 2,156 mm wide and 1,520 mm tall, with a 3,105 mm wheelbase, this is a big car. Its proportions are exactly what you'd expect from a proper chauffeur-driven luxury sedan.
|Dimension
|BMW i5 LWB
|Length
|5,175 mm
|Width
|2,156 mm
|Height
|1,520 mm
|Wheelbase
|3,105 mm
Despite the extra length, BMW has managed to retain the familiar proportions of the 5 Series. You still get the long bonnet, flowing roofline and familiar BMW face, while details such as the illuminated kidney grille with the i logo, 20-inch M alloy wheels and the signature Hofmeister kink add to its presence.
More importantly, it still looks like a 5 Series. And that feels like the right decision. This isn't meant to be the wild, performance-oriented i5. It is supposed to be the electric version of the 5 Series LWB, and its design reflects that.
Chauffeur-Driven Experience
The real reason for that extra length becomes apparent once you move to the rear seat. BMW has made significant changes to the rear-seat experience, making it considerably more elaborate than what you get in the standard-wheelbase i5 M60.
The extended wheelbase provides plenty of kneeroom, while the seats themselves have been enhanced for comfort. They are more sculpted and offer extended support, while softer materials have been used at the points where passengers actually make contact with the car. There are also neck cushions for added comfort.
The equipment list is equally well suited to chauffeur-driven use. There is four-zone climate control, rear wireless charging, a panoramic glass roof and Type C ports with mount points which allow you to mount your own tablet for some entertainment. Audiophiles will be pleased to also see a 17-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system.
Overall, the rear seat feels like a significant step up from the standard-wheelbase i5 M60 and is clearly where BMW has placed much of its focus with the LWB.
What’s Missing?
For all the attention given to the rear-seat experience, there are a couple of notable misses.
The biggest one is the lack of factory-fitted retractable sunblinds for the rear windows. You can get clip-on blinds as an accessory, but at this price point, proper integrated sunblinds should have been standard, particularly on a car designed around the chauffeur-driven experience.
Then there is the lack of a reclining rear seat. BMW says the seats have been designed with a 31-degree torso angle that is optimal for comfort, and there is no doubt that the seats themselves are comfortable. However, in a chauffeur-driven luxury sedan, giving the rear passenger the ability to adjust the backrest would have been a nice touch.
So, while BMW has significantly improved the rear seat, it could have gone a little further.
Comfort & Ride
Where BMW has done some clever engineering is underneath. The i5 LWB gets rear-axle air suspension, which continuously adjusts the ride height depending on the load in the car.
That is particularly useful here because this is a car designed to carry people in comfort rather than attack corners. The suspension needs to remain composed whether you have four people, luggage or the occasional badly judged speed breaker to deal with. And that’s exactly what the car does so nicely.
BMW has also adapted the car specifically for India. Ground clearance has been increased by 18 mm compared to the global model, while the 20-inch wheels get relatively generous sidewall height. However, despite these efforts, I did come across a couple of speed breakers that managed to scrape the bottom of the car once it had more than 2-3 individuals.
Having said that, in terms of ride comfort, what you are getting here is a car that feels much more interested in soaking up the road than communicating every little imperfection through the cabin. And that is exactly how an electric 5 Series LWB should feel.
Performance: Still A BMW!
Despite the focus on chauffeur-driven comfort, BMW hasn't completely forgotten about the person behind the wheel. The i5 LWB gets a single electric motor producing 268 bhp and 410 Nm, driving the rear wheels. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds. That's considerably less dramatic than the i5 M60, but 6.7 seconds is still quick enough for a luxury sedan.
As with any EV, the response is immediate. You don't get the theatre or outright shove of the M60, but there is enough performance here to make a fast overtake or an empty stretch of road genuinely entertaining.
The difference is that the i5 LWB doesn't constantly encourage you to drive it hard. It is more relaxed, more effortless and ultimately more suited to what the 5 Series LWB is supposed to be.
Range & Charging
The obvious advantage of going electric is the refinement, but the i5 LWB also brings a substantial claimed range.
It gets an 81.6 kWh battery, with BMW claiming up to 669 km of MIDC range. That's more than 150 km higher than the i5 M60. It also supports 160 kW DC fast charging, with BMW claiming a 10-80 per cent charge time of around 33 minutes.
For daily use, such as office commutes and airport runs, the quietness and smoothness of the electric drivetrain make a lot of sense. But the range and charging capability also mean that the i5 LWB has the credentials for long-distance luxury touring.
Of course, real-world range will depend on driving conditions, speed and usage, but on paper, this is a significantly more practical proposition for long-distance use than the performance-focused M60.
Technology
As you'd expect from a modern BMW, there is plenty of technology on board, much of which is shared with the 5 Series LWB.
Up front, you get the curved display and BMW Interaction Bar, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There are also connected-car features, digital key functionality and a suite of driver assistance systems.
Parking Assistant Professional is also available, including a 3D surround-view system and remote-control parking. So, while the i5 LWB's biggest focus is comfort, BMW hasn't compromised on the technology expected from a modern luxury sedan.
Verdict
The BMW i5 LWB takes the 5 Series recipe and changes the emphasis. The i5 M60 is the electric 5 Series for someone who wants a performance sedan. The i5 LWB, on the other hand, is for someone who wants a luxurious, quiet and comfortable electric sedan that can also be driven hard when the mood strikes. And that's what makes this version interesting.
You don't have to choose between being chauffeured around and enjoying the car yourself. You can sit in the back, enjoy the space, comfort and silence, and when you get behind the wheel, there is still enough performance to remind you that this is a BMW.
As for price, at Rs. 79.60 lakh, the i5 LWB Rs. 3 lakh more than the 5 Series LWB. But honestly, I think that’s a pretty easy premium to justify. You get all the luxury of the 5 Series, with the performance and refinement of an EV.
There are a few misses, particularly the lack of integrated rear sunblinds and rear-seat recline. But overall, BMW has got the formula right with the i5 LWB. If the M60 is the i5 you drive, the LWB is the i5 you get driven in. And for the Indian market, that makes it the more important version of the electric 5 Series.
Photos: Pawan Dagia
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