Mahindra Thar OG Review: An Ode To The Past But Aimed At The Future

Six years after its launch during the peak pandemic era, the 3-door Mahindra Thar has received a significant mid-life update. The cosmetic changes are reminiscent of the previous-generation model, the original gangster (hence the Thar OG badge), but what's under the skin defines this version’s persona. Launched at a price that is similar to the pre-facelift model, here’s what I found out.

Biggest Change

The new Mahindra Thar OG is built on the same M_Glyde 4G platform as the Thar Roxx

The platform. Thar OG is based on what Mahindra calls a M_Glyde 4G platform that also forms the foundation of the bigger Thar Roxx. The pre-facelift model used an older-generation ladder-on-frame chassis that was also successively used in the ScorpioN.

Also Read: 2027 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Facelift Launched As 'Thar OG', Priced From Rs 10.32 Lakh

Along with updated suspension, the Thar OG also features the DaVinci ‘frequency-dependent’ dampers

With more tensile steel, this is stronger yet lighter, claims the SUV maker. This platform has allowed the use of the more sophisticated Pentalink rear suspension from the Roxx alongside DaVinci ‘frequency-dependent’ dampers first seen on the XUV 7XO.

The Powertrains

The Thar OG offers the option for three engines - 2.0L petrol, 2.2-litre diesel and 1.5L CRDe diesel

Thar OG gets a similar line-up of engines and gearboxes as last year’s model. But with some noticeable differences. At the start of the price range is the tried-and-tested 1.5-litre CRDe diesel engine, which continues to churn out 117 bhp (@3500rpm) of power at best and a peak 300 Nm (@1750-2500rpm) of torque. This is only available as a rear-wheel drive (RWD) with a 6-speed stick shift. This should continue to be of interest to those wanting to use the Thar mostly as an everyday off-roader.

The aim with the Thar OG was to improve not just its off-road capabilities but also it's on-road comfort

The changes have happened from here onwards. Both the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine have been given a performance upgrade. The diesel’s peak power is up by 20 bhp to 150 bhp now. Peak torque is also up by 30 Nm to 330 Nm. Interestingly, the state of tune offers peak torque on a larger rpm spread than before, which has improved overall tractability.

This has made overtaking easier on the highway and offers more usable grunt getting out of a sticky situation off the road. The engine continues to rev freely. While we couldn’t test fuel efficiency, the onboard computer indicated that owners can expect a similar fuel efficiency figure as before, which for the diesel was around 10-11 kmpl.

In addition to 4x4 automatic, now the Thar OG also gets a diesel RWD automatic version

While the engine is available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, it is also available in both RWD and 4WD options. In a first, the diesel is now also available with an RWD automatic, just like the petrol.

The noticeable change with 4WD in both powertrains is the addition of an electronic lock differential

The 1997cc mStallion also gets a power and torque bump – now 158 bhp (up 10 bhp) and 330 Nm (up 30 Nm). The change may not feel as significant as the diesel, but Mahindra assures marginally better performance. The gearbox and drive combinations are the same as before. The noticeable change with 4WD in both powertrains is the addition of an electronic lock differential instead of a manual one, making it easier to engage when the driver starts losing traction off the road.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar OG: Top 5 Changes Over 2025 Thar 3-Door

The Drive

The M_Glyde platform with its modern suspension set-up has changed the way a Thar handles

Thar OG now gets button start/stop as standard across the range. This is part of the added convenience features that existing owners always wanted and can now enjoy. The M_Glyde platform with its modern suspension set-up has changed the way a Thar handles. The difference is more apparent on the road. It is more pliant at higher speeds and maintains poise over fast corners unless you try something seriously foolish with the steering wheel inputs.

The Thar OG is more pliant at higher speeds and maintains poise over fast corners

About the Thar OG steering wheel – it has gone for a hardware change from hydraulics to electric. Purists may not approve, but this has helped reduce weight and also changed the steering effort. It is still a bit heavy-set, which goes well with the nature of the SUV but is reasonably precise and communicative. Except at dead centre, but I am nitpicking here. Overall there are no concerns. Turn ins or more manageable than before and with an added kick from the engines – especially the diesel – it is almost fun to drive in the twisties.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar OG: Variants Explained

With all 4 disc brakes and upgraded ESP, panic braking is met with less drama than before

To further aid the power/torque increase, Thar OG gets the option of disc brakes all around but only in the new top trim. That is the one we tested, and it had enough bite, which also feels progressive. Panic braking is met with less drama than before, partly also aided by a significantly upgraded ESP (electronic stability programme) that keeps the OG in check.

Comfort & Convenience

The Thar OG really is the best riding Thar ever

One of the focus areas for engineers working on the Thar was to make it more road-friendly. Improving the ride quality was one of them. With the new suspension set-up, the Thar OG really is the best riding Thar ever. The short wheelbase, of course, is a disadvantage compared to, say, the bigger 7XO, but it still redeems itself by keeping things calm inside the cabin.

While the new top-spec ZXT trim gets 19-inch alloys, now the lower variant also gets 18-inch wheels

The top spec now gets bigger 19-inch wheels (255/60) with a lower profile than the lower variants (255/65). Bumpy uneven roads are dispatched with ease, but the undulations do filter in, albeit a bit less than before.

The rear seat space comes with some improvements but still not the best for long journeys

The rear seat is best kept for emergencies though. The backrest is a bit too straight (it cannot be reclined) and the foot room is a bit odd, allowing only one foot to be comfortably under the front seat thanks to prominently protruding wheel arches on the side. Head and overall knee room is better managed. AC is powerful too.

The cabin looks more modern and you get new upholstery as well

The interiors are all spruced up and look modern. Some hygiene convenience features, such as a remote fuel lid opener and safety features like 6 airbags make their way into the car. The music system may not be the best of the Mahindra range but has been reasonably upgraded. What’s more commendable is that overall NVH has been improved. With the new hardtop, the OG is also the quietest Thar ever once you sit inside.

Verdict

The Thar doesn’t need to be friendly, but frankly, that is what it has become now

The Thar OG, frankly, might be an ode to the legendary SUV it now represents, but frankly, does everything better. The 2020 Thar really turned the tide for Mahindra in its quest to make its model range more modern and refined, and the Thar OG takes it a step further. With its more premium-looking design and added convenience, it bodes well for those looking for added comfort from what is essentially a true blue off-roader. An SUV like a Thar doesn’t need to be friendly, but frankly, that is what it has become now. One up on the OG.

Editor’s rating: 4.5/5

Photos: Pawan Dagia