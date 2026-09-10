Mahindra XEV 9S Review: 3 Reasons To Buy It, And 3 Reasons To Avoid

The XUV 7XO formula is fairly simple: give buyers a large, well-equipped, family SUV that feels like it belongs in a much more expensive segment, without actually charging them that kind of money.

The XEV 9S does exactly the same thing. Except, this time, it has an electric heart! After spending a few days with the XEV 9S, I think it makes a lot more sense than Mahindra’s other electric SUVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e. But it isn't perfect. So let us take a look at three reasons why you should consider buying the XEV 9S, and three reasons why you might want to think twice.

Positives

1. More Car For Less Money

For starters, the 9S is currently one of the very few proper three-row electric SUVs available in India. The Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMAX 7 offer three rows, but both are MPV-like in their approach. The Mercedes-Benz EQB was another option, but that has now been discontinued. That makes the XEV 9S a rather unique proposition: an India-made, three-row electric SUV that can genuinely work as a family car.

And then there is the price. The XEV 9S costs nearly Rs 2 lakh less than its sloping-roof sibling, the XEV 9e. Yet, mechanically, it shares much of the same hardware and offers a similar feature list. What you get is more practicality, more seating capacity and a more useful body style, while paying less.

2. It Is Genuinely Comfortable

With the 9S, especially with the Pack 3 variant, the equipment list is closer to what you'd expect from a luxury car costing twice as much. There are three screens, a head-up display, Level 2 ADAS with surround projection, remote summon, an in-car camera, UV-protected glass and a panoramic sunroof. You also get ventilated second-row seats, a six-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, and connected-car technology. Then there is the 180kW DC fast-charging capability and a five-star Bharat NCAP crash-test rating. The mid-spec Pack Two isn't badly equipped either, so you don't necessarily have to stretch all the way to the top variant to get a well-equipped XEV 9S.

The XEV 9S also gets the basics of a family SUV right. The second row is spacious enough for adults to sit comfortably, and the flat roofline means you aren't making the usual compromises that come with a coupe-SUV design. So be it short trips or a proper family outing, the 9S fits the bill.

3. Good Range And Plenty Performance

The XEV 9S might be a rather large SUV, but it isn't slow by any standards. The rear-mounted motor produces close to 280bhp, and the actual usable range is around 450km. That is enough for most daily requirements and should make longer journeys reasonably easy with some planning. Behind the wheel, though, the 9S feels every bit as large as it looks. It has a commanding driving position and a huge front light bar that gives it a fairly intimidating road presence.

But despite its size, the XEV 9S is surprisingly easy to drive around town. The rear-wheel-drive layout means the front wheels only have to worry about steering, which keeps the steering light. The turning radius is also reasonably tight for something this large. I particularly liked the difference between the various drive modes and regenerative-braking settings. There’s a noticeable difference between them, and they simply work.

Negatives

1. Busy Ride Quality

The XEV 9S has a soft suspension setup, and it can absorb some seriously nasty potholes. I experienced one particularly large pothole at highway speed that appeared out of nowhere. I braced myself for the worst, only for the 9S to sail over it without much drama.

The problem, however, arrives immediately afterwards. The ride can feel busy, particularly on concrete roads and surfaces with smaller undulations. There is a constant vertical movement, and even minor imperfections can make the SUV feel unsettled. You also sit quite high in the XEV 9S, which adds to the tall-boy movement. The Harrier EV, for example, has a much more settled and supple ride. It feels more planted and composed, especially when the road isn't perfectly smooth.

2. It’s A "5+2"

Yes, there is a third row. And yes, the flat roof makes it more usable than you might expect. But this isn't a seven-seater where you would happily put six or seven adults in it for a long road trip. The third row is best left for children or adults on shorter journeys.

With all three rows in use, boot space is also limited. Most owners are likely to keep the third row folded down and use that space for luggage. That makes the XEV 9S more of a 5+2 than a genuine seven-seater. And while that isn't necessarily a deal-breaker, it does somewhat defeat the purpose of buying a large three-row SUV.

3. Obvious Missing Features

The XEV 9S is based on Mahindra's INGLO platform, which was developed specifically for electric vehicles. So, there are a few omissions that are hard to explain. For starters, there is no V2V or V2L functionality. There is also no electric tailgate and no full-size spare wheel. You get a space-saver instead. The touchscreen is also packed with functions, but it isn't particularly intuitive to operate while you're driving. A few more physical buttons would have made the cabin easier to use.

These aren't things that ruin the XEV 9S, but they do stand out because the rest of the car is so well equipped.

Should you buy the Mahindra XEV 9S?

If what you want is a proper family SUV that happens to be electric, then yes, the XEV 9S makes a very strong case for itself. The BE 6 is more of a lifestyle-oriented electric SUV, while the XEV 9e prioritises its coupe-SUV design at the expense of some practicality. The XEV 9S takes the perfect approach. It gives you space, comfort, loads of features, a usable range and the flexibility of carrying seven people when you need to.

The ride could be more settled. The third row isn't particularly useful for adults over long distances. And Mahindra has missed a few features that you would expect on an electric SUV of this price. But at the same time, there simply aren't many electric SUVs in India that offer this much space, equipment and practicality at this price.

And that brings us back to the original argument. Everyone says the XEV 9S isn't the electric XUV 7XO. I think it absolutely is. It follows exactly the same formula: give buyers more car than they think they're paying for. And that, more than anything else, is what makes the Mahindra XEV 9S such an interesting electric SUV.