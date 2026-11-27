Luxury car buyers in India first got the option to buy a premium electric vehicle in 2020, with the launch of the Mercedes-Benz EQC. Essentially the electric alternative to the GLC, it had a promising start, even though it was eventually discontinued in 2023. Now, the brand is looking to revisit that space with the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric. While it carries the same positioning as the EQC, this is a very different SUV, built on a new platform and bringing a completely new approach to electric mobility.

There is a lot to talk about here, including a dual-motor setup, a large battery pack and a host of new technology. But how well does it all come together? Let’s find out!

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Launched In India At Rs 78.50 Lakh

Looks & Styling

While the electric GLC brings plenty of changes under the skin, it also makes a stronger statement on the road. It's bigger than the petrol/diesel powered GLC – 140 mm longer, 23 mm wider and an 84 mm longer wheelbase – giving it a more imposing stance. But the real talking point is the illuminated grille, featuring 946 animated backlit elements. It gives the front end a distinctive look, especially after dark.

It's a modern take on the traditional Mercedes grille, drawing inspiration from the classic models of the brand, like the 600 Pullman. Now the car also comes with the AMG Line package as standard, so you get 20-inch AMG light alloy wheels and dark chrome treatment around the grille and bumpers.

One of the key exterior highlights also include new Digital light headlamps which come with Micro-LED technology which offer better illumination with less energy consumption. The headlights, combined with the illuminated grille, aid in better visibility during nighttime.

Interior & Cabin Tech

Step inside, and the first thing that grabs your attention is the massive 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, the largest screen ever fitted to a Mercedes-Benz. It combines the digital instrument cluster, the central infotainment touchscreen and a dedicated passenger display into one seamless unit. Is it overkill? Perhaps.

I'm not particularly fond of the lack of physical controls, with almost everything now routed through the touchscreen. But there's no denying that the Hyperscreen makes a big impression and is an impressive piece of technology.

It runs Mercedes-Benz's new MB.OS, offering the convenience of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with connected car tech. You also get a 15-speaker Burmester 3D sound system with Dolby Atmos, active ambient lighting and massage functions for the front seats.

But there are a couple of odd omissions. There's no ventilation for the front seats, which is a serious miss. And what I find even more baffling is that Mercedes offers heated front seats instead. Heated seats in India? Really?

The panoramic roof is another interesting feature, and Mercedes is calling it SKYCONTROL. It gets nine individually switchable segments, so you can decide how much light you want coming into the cabin. Mercedes has also added special coatings and layers to reduce heat and block UV rays. It's a neat feature, although, as I said earlier, all controls for it are within the touchscreen.

Chauffeur-Driven Appeal: Is There Any?

While globally the GLC Electric might be a driver’s car, in India, at this price segment most buyers are going to use as a chauffeur-driven vehicle. So, does the rear seat space live up to that expectation? Well, the short answer is, yes! The second row is specious, and the seats too are quite comfortable.

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Long-Wheelbase Debuts With Over 700 Km Range, 6-Seater Option

That said, it’s not necessarily designed to be a rear-passenger-focused vehicle, so some things are missing. Firstly, there’s no separate AC zone for rear passengers, only rear AC vents. The under-thigh support too is just about decent, and considering it’s an EV, and you sit a bit knees-up, a longer seat base would have helped. Also missing are rear window shades, which I feel should be a standard fitment at this price point.

Powertrain & Performance

As for performance, there's quite a bit happening under the skin. The GLC Electric is a born-electric vehicle, built on an 800-volt architecture. We'll get to the technical details in a bit, but what's important to know is that India gets the GLC 400 4MATIC, with two electric motors, one on each axle, giving it an all-wheel-drive setup.

Together, these motors produce 483 bhp, almost 1.8 times the power of the petrol-powered GLC 300. Torque is even more impressive at 800 Nm, nearly twice that of its petrol counterpart. The result is a 0-100 kmph time of just 4.3 seconds. Now, that may not sound particularly quick when compared to some other luxury EVs, but here's the thing: the GLC Electric weighs over 2.5 tonnes. And for an SUV of that size and weight, that's seriously impressive performance.

Yes, it's a heavy SUV, and you can feel that at lower speeds. But once you get moving, the GLC Electric builds speed quickly and effortlessly. A light tap on the accelerator is all it takes to send it surging ahead, making that weight almost irrelevant. The acceleration is incredibly smooth, with the instant response you expect from an EV. There's no lag or hesitation, and in everyday driving, you certainly won't be left wanting for more performance.

Unlike most EVs, the GLC Electric gets a two-speed gearbox. So, what does that second gear actually do? Well, the first gear is primarily used for acceleration, helping the SUV get off the line and build speed. The second gear comes into play at higher speeds, improving motor efficiency. Its taller gearing allows the wheels to spin faster without pushing the electric motor beyond its maximum RPM limit. This, along with a few other factors I’ll address soon, aid the GLC Electric to offer a range of over 700 kilometres on a single charge.

Comfort & Dynamics

Of course, performance is only one part of the equation. In a luxury SUV like this, ride comfort and refinement are just as important. And Mercedes-Benz has put quite a bit of work into getting that right. The GLC Electric gets a comfort suspension with selective passive damping. In simple terms, it uses sensors to adapt the damping to road conditions, adjusting how firm or soft the suspension feels to strike the right balance between ride comfort and body control.

Now, it doesn't get the Airmatic air suspension offered on the global model, but honestly, I don't have much to complain about here. In Comfort mode, the GLC Electric almost glides over the road. The ride is supple, and very little harshness makes its way into the cabin. The flip side, however, is that body roll is more noticeable, particularly when you push it through corners. If you prefer a sharper driving experience, switch to Sport mode. The suspension feels firmer, and the SUV feels a little more agile.

Speaking of which, the GLC Electric is also quite good when it comes to handling. The steering has a nice heft to it and is well calibrated. It's light enough at lower speeds to make manoeuvring through traffic and tight parking spots easy, but gains weight as speeds increase, giving you a reassuring feel and good confidence behind the wheel.

Then there's refinement, which is naturally one of the big advantages of an EV. But Mercedes-Benz has gone a step further with the cabin insulation. Outside traffic and road noise are well contained, particularly on smoother stretches of tarmac. The result is a quiet, relaxed cabin that really adds to the overall luxury experience.

If there's one area I'd like to see improved, though, it's the braking. Don't get me wrong, there's plenty of stopping power, but I would have liked a little more initial bite. The brakes feel progressive and strong, but that extra bite would have been reassuring, especially when braking hard from triple-digit speeds.

Battery, Range & Charging

It's not just performance and driving dynamics where the GLC Electric promises plenty. Range is another big part of the package. It gets a large 94 kWh battery pack, with a claimed WLTP range of up to 711 km. That's quite a claim. I couldn't test it properly given my limited time with the SUV, but a real-world range of around 600 km doesn't seem unreasonable.

And when you do need to charge, the 800-volt architecture supports DC fast charging at up to 330 kW. Mercedes claims you can add around 300 km of range in just 10 minutes, but that requires access to a compatible 330 kW charger and ideal charging conditions. Given how limited such high-powered chargers are currently, especially in India, making the most of that capability may not always be easy. For home charging, the GLC Electric also supports up to 22 kW AC charging, which is a more convenient option for regular top-ups.

Verdict

So, does the new GLC Electric make sense at Rs. 78.50 lakh? Well, it's priced in the same ballpark as the petrol and diesel versions, and after spending time with it, I think Mercedes has put together a pretty compelling package.

It gets a lot right, from performance and ride comfort to handling and technology. The large battery and claimed range of 711 km also make it a compelling EV package. There are a few misses, though. It doesn't get ventilated seats, air suspension or rear-wheel steering, all of which could have made it more complete.

But here's the thing: I don't think these omissions are deal-breakers. The positives outweigh the negatives, making the GLC Electric a well-rounded luxury EV. If you're looking to spend under Rs. 90 lakh on one, this deserves to be on your shortlist.

Photos: Vaibhav Dhanawade