Introduction & Challenge

With the Hector Tomahawk PHEV, MG has brought in a new powertrain option to the Indian market, combining the benefits of an electric vehicle with the convenience of a petrol engine. Unlike a conventional strong hybrid, its battery can also be charged externally, allowing it to run on electric power for longer distances. We put this to the test with a rather ambitious challenge: driving from Ahmedabad to Gurugram without refuelling or recharging. That's nearly 1000 km on a single tank and a full battery, with four people on board (and their luggage). Can it do that? Let’s find out.

Powertrain Specification

Powering the Tomahawk PHEV is a 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a 20.5 kWh battery pack. The combined system output stands at around 200 bhp and 237 Nm. MG claims an electric-only range of up to 115 km. The powertrain operates through six different modes, including pure EV, hybrid and regenerative braking modes. But the thing is, the rather intelligent system manages everything automatically, so there is no need to switch between these modes manually. All you have to do is simply drive it like a regular automatic car.

Day 1: Ahmedabad To Jaipur

Our journey began with a fully charged battery and a 52-litre fuel tank. The MID indicated a combined range of 1,123 km, comprising 1,000 km from the petrol tank and 123 km from the battery. What we noticed was that the initial part of the drive was almost entirely electric. As expected, the instant torque made city driving effortless, while the cabin remained quiet. Once the battery dropped to around 20-25 per cent, the petrol engine began doing more of the work while the system retained some battery charge for assistance.

What deserves a mention is the refinement. The transition between electric and petrol power is remarkably smooth, with barely any noticeable vibration or engine noise. Even when both power sources work together, the power delivery feels seamless and effortless. Something that we haven’t seen any of the strong hybrids so far. After covering around 480 km, the MID indicated a fuel efficiency of 4.1 litres per 100 km, which translates to approximately 24.4 kmpl. The battery charge also stabilised at around 20-25 per cent, suggesting that the system reserves some charge for hybrid operation rather than completely depleting it.

As for charging, the Tomahawk PHEV supports 3.3 kW AC charging, which takes approximately 7-8 hours for a full charge from 10 per cent. But you will have to get yourself a charger at home (like you’d need to do for an EV) and charge your car overnight as there’s no faster 7kW or 11kW support. However, if you are planning to take it on long distances, there’s a 25kW DC fast-charging support, allowing the battery to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 35 minutes.

By the end of the first day, we had covered 660 km, and the car still indicated 460 km of remaining fuel range. The battery continued to hover around 20 per cent.

Day 2: Jaipur to Gurugram

The second day allowed us to stretch its legs on the expressway. With the petrol engine and electric motor working together, the combined 200 bhp output was more than adequate for highway cruising and overtaking. It felt sprightly in nature and no matter what speed you are doing, a little extra push was rewarded with good follow-through.

At this point, there are a few shortcomings worth mentioning. The biggest one was the air conditioning. During the afternoon drive particularly, the AC performance dropped noticeably, with the compressor seemingly switching off at times. With four occupants inside, this made the cabin uncomfortable. Whether this is linked to the powertrain's efficiency strategy or the Eco mode needs further investigation.

Another area where expectations need to be managed is the driving experience. While the powertrain is smooth and sufficiently powerful, the Tomahawk PHEV isn't particularly engaging to drive. It feels more like a comfortable family SUV than something that encourages you to get behind the wheel for the driving experience. It isn’t engaging enough, nor does it feel communicative. It is akin to the Tomahawk EV when it comes to the driving dynamics. Secondly, the steering is light but doesn’t have the right feedback for an engaging drive; however, the stiff ride does absorb the irregular road surfaces with good stature.

Conclusion

After two days, we finally reached Gurugram with 940 km on the trip meter and another 186 km of indicated range remaining. That puts the combined indicated range at over 1,100 km, which is exactly what MG claims the Tomahawk PHEV can do. Interestingly, the car's overall running data indicated that around 1,000 km had been covered using the petrol engine, while approximately 500 km had been driven in pure EV mode.

The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV makes a strong case for plug-in hybrid technology in India. It offers the everyday convenience of electric driving for shorter commutes while retaining the flexibility of a petrol engine for longer journeys. However, questions around long-term reliability, real-world city efficiency and overall ownership costs will need answers. And that will come after spending longer hours in varying conditions with the PHEV powertrain.

This PHEV technology certainly makes sense, particularly at a time when buyers are looking for alternatives to conventional petrol and diesel cars without fully committing to an electric vehicle. But whether the Tomahawk PHEV gets the overall package right in more ways than one.