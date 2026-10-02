MINI Countryman C Review: Has MINI Finally Grown Up Without Losing Its Personality?

There was a time when buying a MINI meant accepting compromises. You bought one because you wanted something different — something fun, stylish and a little eccentric — and you were willing to overlook the compromises that came with that character. The new MINI Countryman C changes that equation considerably.

This is no longer simply a larger MINI hatchback with an SUV body. MINI is positioning the Countryman as a proper luxury family SUV, and at Rs. 47.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it finds itself directly in the crosshairs of cars such as the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3. The Countryman C is also locally manufactured at BMW Group's Chennai plant and is offered in India exclusively in the Favoured Pack.

So the interesting question isn't whether the Countryman is a good SUV. It is. The bigger question is whether it still feels like a MINI, and whether its individuality is enough to justify choosing it over the more conventional German alternatives.

Looks: Bigger, boxier and still unmistakably MINI

The Countryman has grown substantially, measuring 4,447 mm long, 1,843 mm wide and 1,661 mm tall, with 190 mm of ground clearance and a 2,692 mm wheelbase. Yet MINI hasn't simply stretched the old design.

The latest Countryman has a much more upright and squared-off appearance. The octagonal grille, sculpted bonnet, upright LED headlights and vertical tail-lights give it a considerably more mature appearance, while the contrasting roof and distinctive lighting signatures retain the MINI connection.

The five colour options — British Racing Green, Smokey Green, Nanuq White, Slate Blue and Chilli Red — also help it stand apart from the generally conservative palette of its rivals. A Jet Black roof is standard, as are the rather striking 19-inch Kaleido Spoke two-tone alloys.

But there is an interesting contradiction here. The Countryman is physically a sizeable SUV, yet it doesn't always look as substantial as the GLA or Q3. Its upright, clean-sided design and rounded MINI proportions make it appear more compact from certain angles.

That's part of its charm, but it also means it doesn't quite deliver the same visual sense of "big luxury SUV" that some buyers in this segment may be looking for.

In other words, MINI has created something that looks special, but arguably gives away some visual real estate in the process. And that is likely to be a matter of personal taste.

Interior: Probably the Countryman's biggest party trick

Step inside and it becomes immediately clear that MINI isn't interested in following the conventional German luxury-SUV formula.

There isn't a dashboard dominated by multiple rectangular screens. Instead, you get that huge 240 mm circular OLED display sitting prominently in the centre of the dashboard. It runs MINI Operating System 9 and handles infotainment, navigation and a host of vehicle functions. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also offered.

And this isn't just a screen for the sake of having a screen. The eight MINI Experience Modes change the graphics, lighting, sounds and overall ambience of the cabin. The modes range from Go-Kart and Green to Vivid, Balance, Timeless and Trail.

There is plenty more going on here. The Countryman C gets a head-up display, Digital Key Plus, 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio, wireless smartphone charging, 360-degree camera, Parking Assistant Plus and a panoramic glass roof. The driver's seat also gets a massage function, while an interior camera adds another unusual touch.

The Vescin Vintage Brown JCW Sports Seats look particularly good and add some much-needed colour to what could otherwise have been a very minimalist cabin.

But there is one notable omission. Ventilated front seats are not an option in the Countryman C. It gets electrically adjustable sports seats and a driver's seat massage function, but seat ventilation is a big miss. At nearly Rs. 50 lakh on-road territory, and considering the sort of hot weather many Indian owners will experience, ventilated seats would have been a useful addition.

Space: This is where the Countryman's growth actually matters

The biggest change over earlier Countryman generations is how usable this car has become. The rear bench can slide by 130 mm, while the backrests can recline by up to 25 degrees. That means you can prioritise either rear legroom or luggage space depending on what you're carrying.

There's good headroom and usable legroom in the back, although the rear seat base doesn't offer the most generous thigh support.

The panoramic roof also helps make the cabin feel airier, although the relatively narrow window area means the Countryman doesn't necessarily feel as visually expansive inside as its dimensions suggest.

The boot itself offers 505 litres, expanding to 1,450 litres with the rear seats folded. That makes the Countryman a genuinely practical family SUV rather than simply a fashion statement.

Engine and performance: More mature, but not exactly explosive

Under the bonnet is a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine producing 156 bhp and 240 Nm. It is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic Sport transmission. The claimed 0-100 km/h time is 9.0 seconds and top speed is 212 km/h.

And this is probably the one area where the Countryman C feels slightly underwhelming. The engine is smooth enough and the gearbox generally does a good job of keeping the car moving, but 156 bhp doesn't sound particularly generous for a an SUV in this price bracket.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA 200, for example, makes 163 bhp and 270 Nm, while the outgoing India-spec Audi Q3 40 TFSI quattro makes 190 bhp and 320 Nm.

That doesn't mean the Countryman is slow. What it does mean is that this isn't the MINI you buy for outright performance. The steering is responsive, the body feels well controlled at speed and there is still some of that MINI go-kart philosophy in the way it responds to inputs. But compared with the performance available from some rivals, the engine feels more like the sensible choice than the exciting one. This Countryman is increasingly a family SUV first and a MINI driver's car second.

Ride and handling: The 19-inch wheels aren't entirely innocent

The Countryman feels considerably more grown-up than older generations. It is reassuring at highway speeds and has good road-holding, while the higher seating position gives you the SUV feeling MINI is clearly chasing. But those gorgeous 19-inch wheels come with a price. The large wheels and relatively low-profile tyres can make the ride quite firm over potholes and sharper speed breakers. This is particularly noticeable on typical Indian roads.

So while the wheels certainly contribute to the Countryman's visual appeal, smaller wheels and more sidewall could arguably make the car more comfortable for everyday Indian use.

Verdict: The MINI that has finally grown up

The new MINI Countryman C is an interesting contradiction. It is the biggest MINI ever, yet it doesn't always look as big as its dimensions suggest. It has become a proper family SUV, but still has one of the most unconventional cabins in its segment.

It has plenty of power for everyday driving, but doesn't have the performance credentials of some of its rivals. And it is packed with equipment, yet misses out on something as useful as ventilated seats.

But perhaps that's exactly why it works. At Rs. 47.50 lakh, the Countryman C is not simply an alternative to the GLA or Q3. It is an alternative to the conventional luxury SUV formula itself.

If outright performance, a more traditional luxury ambience or an understated design are your priorities, the German rivals have compelling arguments. But if you want something that feels different every time you walk towards it, has a cabin that refuses to look conventional and still offers enough space and practicality to serve as a family car, the Countryman makes a strong case for itself.

MINI hasn't tried to keep the Countryman small. It has made it bigger, more comfortable and considerably more practical. The clever bit is that it has done all that without making it ordinary.