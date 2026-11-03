New Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Review: One Last Hurrah?
- The new TFT, ride modes and electronic throttle body bring meaningful upgrades to an ageing package
- Performance remains strong, but vibrations, fidgety mirrors and restricted movement take away some of the shine
- It feels like a fitting final update before an all-new NS200 arrives
The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has been around for years, and yet, even today, it looks the part. The aggressive stance, muscular proportions and unmistakable streetfighter styling have helped it build a strong following over the years.
For its latest update, Bajaj hasn't reinvented the motorcycle. Instead, it has focused on bringing in the technology and features that modern riders expect. But do these changes make the NS200 feel fresh again, or is this simply one last hurrah before an all-new generation arrives? I rode the updated motorcycle to find out.
Design
Let's start with the design, and there's no denying that the NS200 still has road presence. Its muscular tank, sharp bodywork and aggressive stance continue to give it the right streetfighter appeal.
The good news is that the design has aged gracefully. It doesn't look out of place even today, although the overall styling is beginning to feel familiar after all these years. A completely new design would have been welcome, but that's not what this update is about.
One part that hasn't aged nearly as well, however, is the rear-view mirrors. They feel cheap, are fidgety to adjust and aren't particularly pleasant to use. On a motorcycle that has received so many technology upgrades, the mirrors feel like an obvious area that needs attention.
Ergonomics
The riding position retains the sporty character you'd expect from the NS200. However, if you're a rider with a larger frame, things can feel a little restrictive.
There's not a great deal of room to move around on the motorcycle, which can limit how comfortably you reposition yourself while riding. It isn't necessarily a deal-breaker, but riders who prefer more space and freedom of movement should keep this in mind. For a sporty naked motorcycle, the ergonomics still serve their purpose, but there's definitely room for improvement in the next generation.
Features
This is where the updated NS200 makes its strongest case for itself. The new 5-inch TFT console replaces the older LCD unit and does its job well. It gives the motorcycle a more modern feel and brings its cockpit closer to what you'd expect from a contemporary performance bike.
But the bigger story is the electronic throttle body, or ETB, and the ride modes it enables. Unlike a cosmetic update, these changes are noticeable when you're riding. The different modes offer a discernible change in how the motorcycle responds, adding a new dimension to the riding experience.
Traction control is another addition, while the Sport Shifter is a welcome feature. The gearbox itself works well, although it can still feel a little notchy. And despite the name, the Sport Shifter isn't a conventional quickshifter. It's a more basic system that, as the name suggests, operates in Sport mode.
There is, however, one frustrating aspect of the electronics package. Even with traction control switched off, I found the bike was still cutting power when I tried to get more playful with it. That limits the scope for wheelies and slides. The ABS also cannot be switched off, which rules out stoppies.
And that leaves an interesting question: if the NS200 is still meant to be an engaging streetfighter, how much freedom should its electronics give the rider?
Engine and performance
The NS200's performance has always been one of its strongest selling points, and thankfully, that hasn't changed.
The 199.5cc liquid-cooled engine delivers strong acceleration, and the motorcycle doesn't feel lacking for a 200cc machine. The increase of approximately 1 bhp is welcome on paper, but in the real world, it doesn't make a particularly significant difference to the overall performance.
The brakes are good, providing reassuring stopping power, while the six-speed gearbox does its job well despite the slightly notchy feel. The Sport Shifter adds convenience, even if it isn't as sophisticated as a full-fledged quickshifter.
There is, however, one noticeable downside: vibrations. Once you cross approximately 85 kmph, a certain buzziness becomes apparent through the handlebar and the seat. It's not something that completely ruins the experience, but it does take away from the refinement, especially when you're riding faster for extended periods.
Ultimately, the NS200 still delivers the performance you'd expect from it. The extra power isn't transformative, but the engine remains engaging, the acceleration is strong and the overall package continues to work well.
Verdict
The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 feels like one last hurrah before an all-new generation arrives. The NS200 looks the part, accelerates strongly, brakes well and now comes loaded with technology that makes it feel more contemporary. The TFT console and ride modes are meaningful additions, while the Sport Shifter and traction control broaden its feature set.
Priced at Rs. 1,60,374 (ex-showroom Delhi), the updated NS200 is reasonably priced considering the technology and performance on offer. However, it isn't necessarily the most value-for-money option in the segment, especially when the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is available at a lower price. The Apache makes a strong case for itself if value for money is your primary consideration.
But let's also not forget the NS200's strong following. It has built its reputation on performance, attitude and accessibility, and those fundamentals remain intact.
So, if you've always wanted to own a Pulsar NS200, this latest version makes a compelling case for itself. It serves its purpose well until the next generation arrives.
Related News
Learn more about Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS
Popular Bajaj Models
- Bajaj
Pulsar 150Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.15 - 1.29 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar N250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.45 Lakh
- Bajaj
Avenger Cruise 220Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.34 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar NS160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 - 1.35 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar 220Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.29 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar 180Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.22 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90,494 - 1.04 Lakh
- Bajaj
CT 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 74,930
- Bajaj
Pulsar NS 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 94,188 - 1.02 Lakh
- Bajaj
Platina 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 75,797
- Bajaj
Platina 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 72,942
- Bajaj
Pulsar 200 NSEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.38 - 1.6 Lakh
- Bajaj
Dominar 250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.87 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar N160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.22 - 1.43 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar RS 200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.81 Lakh
- Bajaj
Avenger Street 220Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.3 Lakh
- Bajaj
Dominar 400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.08 Lakh
- Bajaj
Freedom 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.04 - 1.17 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar N125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 92,270 - 93,158
- Bajaj
Chetak Series 35Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.34 - 1.62 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar N250 SSEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.59 Lakh
- Bajaj
Chetak Series 30Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.24 Lakh
- Bajaj
Chetak Series 25Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.05 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar NS400ZEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.9 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Hyundai
BayonEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 18.15 Lakh
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Toyota New Innova HycrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-20
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-21
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-21
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-09
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-30
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Nov 3, 2026Yamaha Tenere 4 Concept Revealed Ahead Of EICMA 2026The new lightweight adventure motorcycle features a single-cylinder engine, 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, and is being developed for riders seeking off-road capability in a more accessible package1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Nov 2, 2026New Norton 450 To Be Launched In 2027Norton has given us a glimpse of its new 454cc single-cylinder motorcycle ahead of its debut at EICMA.2 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Nov 2, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Colour Options RevealedThe Himalayan 750 will be available in five colour options.1 min read
- Abhishek Nigam | Nov 2, 2026Flagship Hero Xpulse 421 Set For EICMA Debut TomorrowHero MotoCorp’s latest teaser points to the long-awaited adventure bike’s global reveal at the Milan show, with an India launch expected to follow.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Nov 1, 2026New Mini Cooper SE Hatchback India Launch On November 27The electric derivative of the new Cooper hatchback has a range of up to 402 km; Cooper hatchback to also get limited edition Paul Smith Edition.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Nov 1, 2026New Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Revealed Ahead Of EICMA DebutRoyal Enfield has provided the first look at the newest member of the Himalayan family.1 min read