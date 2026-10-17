New Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG First Drive: Is This ‘The CNG SUV’ To Buy?
- The ZNG in Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG is short for 'Zing'
- It comes with dual-cylinder CNG tech with a usable bootspace of 270 litres
- The 3XO ZNG offers an output at par with the petrol model - 110 bhp & 200 Nm
Mahindra has finally entered the CNG race with its smallest SUV, the XUV 3XO. But in typical Mahindra fashion, it has given it a distinct identity with the ZNG suffix, short for ‘Zing’. There’s more to it than just the name, though. The 3XO ZNG gets feature-packed variants, a rare turbo-petrol-CNG bi-fuel setup, and competitive pricing, ranging from Rs. 9.99 lakh to Rs. 12.27 lakh (ex-showroom). But does that make it the best CNG SUV to buy? I spent some time with the car to find out.
Turbo-Petrol-CNG: What’s The Big Deal?
Starting with the meat of the matter, the 3XO ZNG might be one of a kind CNG cars in the subcompact SUV segment. Not because it’s the first to offer the turbo-petrol-CNG setup; that credit goes to the Tata Nexon. The 3XO is special because it’s possibly the only passenger vehicle with a factory-fitted CNG kit to offer power output on par with the petrol counterpart.
The 3XO ZNG uses the same 1.2-litre mStallion turbocharged multipoint injection engine, producing 110 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Mahindra also claims that the CNG version delivers the same power and torque curves as the petrol version across the rev range.
In fact, Mahindra is also claiming a pretty decent fuel efficiency, with the ARAI figures standing at 24.71 km/kg. Now, we didn’t get enough time to test this claim, but the company says that in real-world conditions, it could be around 17-18 km/kg.
Performance
On paper, the performance is quite impressive. But does it translate to real-world performance? Especially when you only have the option for a manual gearbox? Well, yes and no. The engine is still punchy and peppy, with a strong mid-range that makes highway cruising feel pretty much like it would in the petrol version. At those speeds, you could almost forget you’re driving a CNG car.
But the difference becomes apparent at lower revs, where the engine feels less responsive than it does on petrol. In stop-and-go traffic or while climbing an incline, you’ll find yourself shifting between first and second gear more often. The creep function helps in slow-moving traffic, but only to a point.
One saving grace is the six-speed manual gearbox, which is smooth and easy to use. The shifts are clean, the gears slot in nicely, and the light clutch pedal makes it easy to live with. That said, the lack of an AMT option is a missed opportunity, especially for buyers who spend most of their time in city traffic. With both Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki offering automated CNG options, Mahindra should have followed suit.
As it stands, the 3XO ZNG makes the most sense for buyers who prefer a manual and want the performance of a turbo-petrol engine with the running-cost benefits of CNG.
Comfort & Dynamics
Ride comfort is a strong point of the 3XO ZNG. The soft suspension takes bumps and undulations in its stride, keeping the cabin well insulated from road imperfections. There’s very little harshness filtering through, which makes a noticeable difference on bad roads.
Given the limited time behind the wheel, I couldn’t fully explore its handling capabilities, but the SUV did feel sharp and responsive. The steering, however, was a bit too light for my liking. That said, driving through Mumbai’s Western Express Highway made me appreciate its benefits. If you regularly deal with heavy traffic or narrow roads, the light steering makes the 3XO easier to manoeuvre.
Styling & Creature Comforts
Visually, the XUV 3XO ZNG is identical to the regular petrol version, with the ‘ZNG’ badge on the tailgate being the only distinguishing feature. It gets the CNG kit in four trims: MX Edge, REVX EDGE (O), AX5 and the range-topping REVX A, which you see here.
The latter gets a dual-tone exterior with a black roof and 16-inch black-painted alloy wheels. Feature-wise, the ZNG mirrors its equivalent petrol variants.
The same goes for the cabin, which retains the familiar layout and black-and-beige dashboard and door trims. The top-spec REVX A gets black leatherette seat covers. The lower two trims feature a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay, while the AX5 and REVX A get HD displays and wireless connectivity for both smartphone mirroring systems.
However, the feature list isn't without its misses. The absence of ventilated front seats and rear sun blinds is disappointing, especially on the higher variants, where these creature comforts would have added to the overall experience.
Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX mounts, seat belt reminders for all passengers, height-adjustable front seat belts and three-point seat belts for all occupants as standard. Higher variants add automatic headlamps, a rear defogger and a rear parking camera.
Now, Mahindra could have gone a step further and offered a 360-degree camera, particularly on the top-spec REVX A. Given the SUV's urban focus, it would have been a useful addition when manoeuvring through tight spaces and congested streets.
However, Mahindra has made a smart move by using a dual-cylinder CNG setup in the XUV 3XO ZNG, helping it retain a reasonably usable boot despite the factory-fitted CNG kit. The SUV offers 270 litres of boot space, compared to 363 litres in the petrol version.
While that is still a noticeable reduction, the dual-cylinder technology makes the CNG variant more practical for everyday use by limiting the space taken up by the CNG tanks.
Price & Verdict
Priced between Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 12.27 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG makes a strong case for itself with its turbo-petrol-CNG setup, performance that closely matches the petrol version, a comfortable ride and a feature-rich cabin. However, the lack of an AMT unit might take away some of its appeal, particularly for buyers who spend a lot of time in city traffic.
That said, the six-speed manual gearbox is smooth and easy to use, making it a perfectly reasonable choice for buyers who prefer a manual. So, while the 3XO ZNG isn’t without its compromises, it is a compelling option for buyers who want a CNG SUV without giving up the punch of a turbocharged engine.
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