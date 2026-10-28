Renault Duster E-Tech 160 Hybrid Review: The Rube Goldberg Effect

The new Renault Duster Strong Hybrid enters a crowded C-SUV segment with some big claims. Renault says it has the largest battery pack in a hybrid SUV in its class, the highest power output and a claimed range of up to 1,400 km on a full tank. It also promises a fuel efficiency figure of 29 kmpl. Those are impressive numbers on paper, but the real test is how well the technology works in everyday driving. We drove the new Duster Strong Hybrid in Chennai, through city traffic and on stretches of highway, to find out whether Renault's new hybrid powertrain lives up to its promise.

Renault Duster Strong Hybrid: What Is Different, What Is Good?

Apart from the powertrain, the Duster Hybrid has a few cosmetic and functional changes. These include an illuminated Renault logo at the front, tan-brown leather upholstery and updated graphics on the instrument cluster and infotainment screen to display information related to the hybrid system. However, the real changes are under the skin. The Duster Strong Hybrid uses a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a starter-generator, an electric motor, a traction gearbox, and a 1.4kWh battery pack. This is a larger engine than the 1.5-litre petrol engines commonly used in strong hybrids sold in India.

It is available in three variants, with the following prices.

2026 RENAULT DUSTER E-TECH 160 HYBRID Variant Single-Tone Dual-Tone Evolution Rs. 16.99 lakh - Techno Rs. 18.99 lakh Rs. 19.19 lakh Emotion Rs. 19.49 lakh Rs. 19.69 lakh

Renault Duster Strong Hybrid Performance

One of the first things you notice when starting the Duster Strong Hybrid is that it starts up in EV mode. At low speeds, especially in city traffic, the electric motor provides smooth and near-silent progress. This makes the SUV easy to drive in slow-moving traffic, where a strong hybrid should ideally spend a good amount of time running on electric power. Renault claims that up to 80 per cent of city driving can be completed in EV mode under suitable conditions. During our drive through Chennai's morning traffic, however, the experience was closer to a 65:35 split between electric running and the petrol engine kicking in. The engine kicked in despite no change in battery charge, throttle inputs, no change in speed, or even driving conditions.

The transition from electric power to the petrol engine is also noticeable. When the 1.8-litre engine starts, there is an increase in noise and vibration, which can be felt through the steering wheel and accelerator pedal. The contrast is particularly evident because the car is so quiet when running on electric power. For a four-cylinder engine, the refinement could have been better. However, the engine makes up for its noise and vibrations with its performance.

The Duster Strong Hybrid is among the more responsive hybrid powertrains we have experienced in India. Drive it gently, and it feels like a conventional hybrid, prioritising smoothness and efficiency. Push the accelerator harder, particularly when accelerating from 30-40 kmph to 60-70 kmph, and the powertrain responds with a strong surge of acceleration. This makes it particularly useful in city driving, where quick gaps in traffic often require an immediate response. The performance remains engaging on the highway as well, and the engine sounds less intrusive as speeds and engine revs rise.

The transmission is one of the most interesting aspects of the Duster Strong Hybrid. Unlike the e-CVT systems used by several strong hybrids in India, Renault's E-Tech setup uses a multi-mode traction gearbox. The system has four forward gears for the petrol engine combined with two for electric driving, giving eight gear ratios. Interestingly, it does not use a conventional reverse gear. Instead, the electric motor reverses its direction of rotation to move the vehicle backwards.

While this sounds complicated, the good news is that the transmission largely stays out of the driver's way. Whether driving through the city or cruising on the highway, gear changes and transitions between the different power sources are not particularly intrusive. It is an unconventional solution, and one that highlights how Renault has approached hybrid technology differently. Whether this additional complexity translates into long-term benefits over simpler hybrid systems remains to be seen.

Ride And Handling

The Duster Strong Hybrid retains the ride and handling characteristics that make the standard Duster appealing. Despite the additional weight (almost 100 kilograms) of the battery and hybrid hardware, the suspension does not feel compromised. Renault has equipped the SUV with its Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) system. In simple terms, the damping characteristics change depending on how the suspension is being worked. At lower speeds, the setup is more compliant over potholes and uneven surfaces. At higher speeds, it provides greater body control and stability. The result is a suspension setup that works well on Indian roads. The Duster absorbs broken surfaces and sharper bumps without feeling unsettled, while retaining a sense of control when driven enthusiastically.

The FDD system works quietly in the background, but its contribution is noticeable in the way the Duster handles different road conditions. More importantly, the hybrid version does not feel like it has sacrificed the standard car's ride quality to accommodate its new powertrain.

Renault Duster Strong Hybrid Mileage

Fuel efficiency is arguably the biggest talking point of the Duster Strong Hybrid. Renault claims 29 kmpl, along with a driving range of up to 1,400 km on a full tank. Both figures are ambitious, and our initial drive suggests that real-world expectations should be more measured. The MID displayed around 14 kmpl at the start of our drive. As we covered more distance, the indicated fuel efficiency improved to around 17-18 kmpl after driving just under 100 km.

We will surely test out the real-world mileage later, but an overall efficiency of around 18-20 kmpl appears to be a more reasonable expectation from this powertrain. This would still make the Duster Strong Hybrid more efficient when compared with equivalent petrol and turbo-petrol models. It could also bring it close to some diesel-powered rivals, without the need to opt for a diesel engine.

Renault Duster Strong Hybrid Verdict: Should You Buy It?

The Renault Duster Strong Hybrid is an important addition to the Indian market because it brings a different interpretation of strong-hybrid technology to a segment dominated by petrol, turbo-petrol, diesel and electric powertrains. Its biggest strengths are its responsive powertrain performance, smooth electric driving at low speeds and excellent ride quality. The hybrid system feels engaging to drive rather than simply being focused on fuel efficiency, while the Duster itself retains the comfortable and capable character of the standard SUV. There are a few drawbacks. The petrol engine could be better insulated from the cabin, particularly when it starts up from EV mode. The claimed fuel efficiency and driving range also need to be verified over a longer test.

Reliability is another consideration. Japanese strong-hybrid systems have been on sale for longer and have established a track record in India. Renault's E-Tech technology is more complex and takes a different engineering approach, so its long-term durability and ownership costs will need to be assessed over time as well. That does not automatically make it less reliable; it might be more reliable even, but we don’t know for sure yet. And buyers will be sceptical about drawing upon it. The Duster Hybrid has made a promising start. Now, it needs to prove that its technology can deliver not just on the road, but over everything else as well.

Pictures by Arvind Salhan