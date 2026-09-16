logo
Select City

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Review: Better Than the 450?

Preetam Bora
Preetam Bora
9 mins read
Sep 16, 2026, 05:51 PM
Follow us on
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Review: Better Than the 450?
Highlights
  • Himalayan 440 gets better touring capability than OG Himalayan 411
  • Better brakes, 6-speed gearbox and more relaxed highway performance
  • New Himalayan 440 makes for a good value ADV tourer choice

The OG Royal Enfield Himalayan is back, marking 10 years of the launch of India’s first homegrown adventure bike. With a slightly bigger 443 cc long-stroke engine and six-speed gearbox shared with the Scram 440, the new Himalayan 440 promises the same easygoing torquey character as the original 411, but with better touring ability.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launched at Rs. 2.29 Lakh

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m45 jpg

New Royal Enfield Himalayan: Why the 440?

So, why on earth did Royal Enfield decide to bring back the original Himalayan with a bigger 443 cc engine? Considering there’s already the Himalayan 450 which is faster, sharper and with more capability, the decision for a Himalayan 440 to co-exist seemed strange, at least on displacement terms at first glance.

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m34 jpg

According to Royal Enfield, customer demand, and a love for the original Himalayan 411 with its easygoing personality made the brand re-think and re-launch the OG Himalayan with a 440 cc heart. After all, Royal Enfield already had the 443 cc engine with 6-speed gearbox doing duty on the Scram 440. And it’s the only platform until now with a single model.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 vs Himalayan 440 - Differences Explained

undefined

So, enter the new Himalayan 440, available in three colour options, and hopefully it will address the sweet spot with its Rs. 2.29 lakh price point that the Himalayan 450 misses out on.

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights of Royal Enfield Himalayan 440

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m40 jpg

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Performance

Truth be told, the Himalayan 440 isn’t trying to be a cheaper version of the Himalayan 450. It is a distinctly different proposition, and it shows in its engine character, performance and dynamics.

While the 450 is geared towards riders looking for stronger performance and sharper dynamics, the 440 takes a more relaxed approach, just like the original 411, but with improved highway performance.

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m3 jpg

Powered by a 443 cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine producing 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm at 4,000 rpm, the Himalayan 440 delivers its performance in a smooth, unhurried manner.

It's all about pulling power, rather than outright acceleration. Although, given a long stretch of road, it will comfortably hold highway speeds for extended periods of time.

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m37 jpg

At 90-100 kmph, it feels right in its comfort zone, with the engine feeling relatively unstressed. The gearbox is slick and precise, while the clutch, even without slip and assist function, makes the motorcycle easy to manage in slow-moving traffic as well. A slipper clutch is missed though.

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m42 jpg

In performance and acceleration, there’s nothing intimidating about the way the 440 builds speed. It doesn't urge you to chase higher speeds or ride aggressively. Instead, it delivers a steady, predictable performance that suits long-distance touring and makes it particularly approachable for riders new to adventure motorcycles.

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m46 jpg

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Dynamics & Braking

On a twisty road, the Himalayan 440 is predictable and easy, but make no mistake. The chassis isn’t designed to carve corners or to push it towards the sporty spectrum. It’s best enjoyed chugging along around corners unhurriedly, rather than hitting a set of double apexes or manoeuvring around a chicane.

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m54 jpg

Updated braking hardware with larger caliper pistons offers significantly improved braking performance compared to the 411. The brake rotors however remain unchanged, but the better stopping performance is certainly welcome.

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m49 jpg

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Fuel Economy

In our tests, which included over 200 km of riding in medium to heavy traffic, to fast expressways, the Himalayan 440 returned 27.1 kmpl of fuel efficiency in mixed riding conditions. The figures are fairly decent, and we expect the fuel economy of around 30-32 kmpl on sustained highway riding.

Tested Fuel Economy (Mixed Conditions)27.1 kmpl

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m2 jpg

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Design & Features

Visually, it looks similar to the 411 – same dimensions, same proportions. It’s only when you look closely you will notice the differences. The colour options – three in all - are different.

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m10 jpg

The big change is the instrument console. The old analogue set-up is gone, including the tachometer and the compass. Instead, you get the part analogue, part digital speedometer console and the Tripper navigation pod. Purists may prefer the analogue tach, compass and speedometer console. And I understand. Honestly, I find the new layout simple, useful and easy to read.

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m48 jpg

A tachometer on a low-revving long-stroke engine always felt pointless, if you ask me. From experience, the compass on the older Himalayan 411 had a mind of its own. The Tripper pod with turn-by-turn navigation is a far more useful feature.

On the features list you have switchable ABS, and that’s about it. At its price point, it’s almost Rs. 80,000 less than the Himalayan 450. Suddenly, the lack of a long features list doesn’t seem as important.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Accessories Prices Announced

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m41 jpg

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Negatives

But the Himalayan 440, isn’t perfect. Push beyond 120 kmph, the vibes start creeping in – not as bad as the 411, but the long-stroke engine just isn’t happy at high revs. At 90-100 kmph, you can possibly sit all day long. If you’re in a tearing hurry to get anywhere, you can possibly cruise for extended periods at 120 kmph as well, with a speedo-indicated top speed of around 132 kmph showing up during our tests.

But at around 110-115 kmph, you will first “see” the vibes on the rear-view mirrors, and then gradually by around 120 kmph, you will start feeling some buzz on the handlebar and the footpegs. Nothing serious. But it’s as if the motorcycle is telling you that you’re going too fast and need to relax and slow down.

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m47 jpg

And the chassis reinforces that message. At triple digit speeds, quick direction changes can bring in a slight weave. It’s not scary but doesn’t exactly inspire confidence when you’re trying to overtake at 120 kmph. At best, the Himalayan 440 is great for relaxed cruising, not sporty, high-speed highway riding.

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m39 jpg

And then, there’s also an issue with fuelling at low speeds. Every now and then, in stop-go traffic, the engine tends to stumble and stall. It’s not a major problem. But when you have traffic behind you, and everyone is honking behind you, it does get annoying trying to restart a stalled motorcycle.

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m44 jpg

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Verdict

The Himalayan 440 addresses a sweet spot in the price and performance space that is left behind by the Himalayan 450. While the 450 is more performance-oriented, with a shorter-stroke, higher-revving Sherpa engine and sharp dynamics, the Himalayan 440 brings back simplicity and easy rideability to India’s first homegrown adventure bike. At its price point, it certainly is an attractive adventure tourer.

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m51 jpg

The Himalayan 440 meets all those requirements of a long-distance tourer which can take some beating when the road ends. But if it’s genuine adventure capability with performance you’re looking for, the 450, even though it’s more expensive, is still the choice experienced riders should make.

Eventually, the Himalayan 440 is less intimidating, less complicated and more relaxed.

The Himalayan 450 may be the better all-round adventure motorcycle. But the 440 might just be the better Himalayan for a lot of riders. And that is its USP.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 First Ride Review

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m58 jpg

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Key Specifications

Engine TypeSingle-Cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC
Engine Displacement 443 cc
Bore x Stroke (mm)81 mm X 86 mm
Maximum Power25.4 bhp @ 6,250 rpm
Peak Torque34 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
Gearbox6-Speed
ClutchWet, Multi-Plate
ChassisHalf-Duplex, Split-Cradle Frame
Front Suspension41 mm forks, with 200 mm travel
Rear SuspensionMonoshock with 180 mm travel
Ground Clearance220 mm
Seat Height800 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity15 Litres
Kerb Weight199 kg

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Review Image Gallery

2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m1 jpg
2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m28 jpg
2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m23 jpg
2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m18 jpg
2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m21 jpg
2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m4 jpg
2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m13 jpg
2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m36 jpg
2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m56 jpg
2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m55 jpg
2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m33 jpg
2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m57 jpg
2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m38 jpg
2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m53 jpg
2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 m50 jpg

# Himalayan 440 review# Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 review# RE Himalayan 440 Review# Himalayan 440 engine performance# Himalayan 440 fuel economy# Himalayan 440 top speed# Bike Reviews# bike-review# Bikes# Cover Story
AD

Learn more about

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440
Variants
Images
Colors
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 2.29 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Himalayan 440 Specifications
View Himalayan 440 Features
AD

Popular Models

Latest Cars

AD

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News
AD
AD

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Review: Better Than the 450?