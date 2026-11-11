Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 First Ride Review: Is Bigger Really Better?

As we set out on a crisp autumn morning around the twisty roads below Mount Etna in Sicily, I couldn’t have asked for a better setting. Winding roads, dramatic volcanic landscapes and the imposing presence of an active volcano provided the perfect backdrop to ride Royal Enfield’s much-awaited new flagship adventure motorcycle – the Himalayan 750.

Also Read: All-New Himalayan 750: 11 Firsts For a Royal Enfield

But there’s more to this motorcycle than just a bigger engine. The 750 represents a slightly different direction for the Himalayan, with greater emphasis on long-distance touring while retaining enough off-road ability to tackle gravel trails and broken roads.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Specifications Revealed - 54 bhp, 224 kg kerb Weight

Why the Himalayan 750?

Unlike the Himalayan 450, which has a stronger focus on off-road riding and challenging terrain, the new 750 is primarily conceived as an adventure tourer.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Colour Options Revealed

According to Royal Enfield's research, most adventure motorcycle owners don't spend their weekends tackling technical trails or single-track routes. Their idea of adventure riding is more likely to involve broken roads, gravel stretches and the occasional unpaved route encountered during a long-distance journey. That's precisely the kind of riding the Himalayan 750 is designed for.

The motorcycle also gets several firsts for Royal Enfield. Fully adjustable suspension, an IMU-controlled electronics suite, cruise control and five ride modes, along with a standard tyre pressure monitoring system, give the 750 some serious kit. It also gets a 19-inch front wheel and a choice of wire-spoke tubeless or cast alloy wheels, depending on the variant.

The India-spec motorcycle tips the scales at 224 kg, which is substantial, but the promise is of a motorcycle that can comfortably tour for hours, tackle twisty roads and still handle the occasional off-road detour. The question also is whether the bigger engine, improved highway manners and touring focus make it a better Himalayan.

Design & Presence

The Himalayan 750 has a distinctive identity. It's unmistakably a Himalayan, but its larger proportions give it a more substantial and imposing presence. I particularly like its stance, and the Siberia White colour scheme on our test motorcycle looks especially appealing.

The larger parallel-twin engine and bodywork give it a muscular appearance, while the overall silhouette retains the functional, purposeful character expected of an adventure tourer. It doesn't look like a scaled-up Himalayan 450, and Royal Enfield has done a good job of giving it an identity of its own.

The LED headlight is also claimed to offer improved illumination, although we haven't had the opportunity to assess its performance during night riding.

Overall, the Himalayan 750 looks every bit the flagship motorcycle, without losing the visual identity that makes the Himalayan recognisable.

Engine & Performance

The new 743 cc air and oil-cooled parallel-twin may share its basic architecture with Royal Enfield's 650 cc twin-cylinder family, but Royal Enfield says approximately 90 per cent of the engine is new, including a redesigned cooling system.

It produces around 54 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. Those aren't particularly intimidating numbers for this category, but the way the engine delivers its performance is what makes it likeable.

The first thing I noticed was its refinement. The engine feels exceptionally smooth, with very little vibration reaching the rider. It's a relaxed, tractable motor that doesn't demand constant gear changes or high revs to make progress. That said, at our pace, and the twisty test route we were riding on, we needed to downshift from third to second, and sometimes even first on tight hairpin turns.

The strongest part of the power delivery is the mid-range, particularly between 3,500 and 5,500 rpm.

There's plenty of pulling power across the gears, making overtakes and changes in pace relatively effortless. Unlike the Himalayan 450, which benefits from being worked harder, the 750 has enough torque to make progress without constantly chasing the rev counter.

For the second half of the day's ride we swapped bikes for the cast alloy variant. While the bike overall feels the same as the cross-spoke wheel variant, the different in the wheel construction, and more so, the tyres (Ceat rubber on the alloys) did feel like it made a difference.

You could feel the smallest broken patches on the road, and the tyres didn't feel as sticky as the Vredestein Centauro rubber on the spoke wheel variant, even though the Ceats proved to be almost as impressive.

The six-speed gearbox gets an overdrive sixth gear. At around 4,000 rpm in top gear, the motorcycle comfortably cruises above 100 kmph, while 5,000 rpm takes it beyond 130 kmph. For a motorcycle designed primarily for touring, this makes a considerable difference. The engine feels relaxed at highway speeds, with enough reserve for overtaking.

Throttle calibration is another highlight. Power delivery is smooth and linear, without any noticeable jerkiness or snatchiness. Royal Enfield has done an impressive job here.

The one thing I missed, however, was a quickshifter. Given the equipment on offer, its absence is disappointing. The engine also isn't particularly high-revving, preferring to deliver its performance in the mid-range rather than being pushed hard towards the top of the rev counter. Those expecting explosive top-end performance may find it a little too relaxed.

Handling & Ride Quality

At 224 kg, the Himalayan 750 is certainly a heavy motorcycle. That was one of my initial apprehensions, but the way the engineers have packaged it makes a considerable difference.

The relatively low centre of gravity means it doesn't feel excessively top-heavy. Once on the move, much of that weight seems to disappear.

This is particularly evident on twisty roads. The motorcycle feels planted through corners and is surprisingly easy to manoeuvre despite its considerable kerb weight. The Vredestein tyres on our test motorcycle also offer good grip, allowing you to carry decent speed through corners without feeling unsettled.

The fully adjustable suspension deserves credit too. Ride quality is very good, with the motorcycle remaining composed over undulations and uneven surfaces. The suspension can also be fine-tuned to suit riding style and luggage loads.

Braking performance is equally reassuring. The Himalayan 750 gets twin 280 mm front discs, but the braking feel is different from that of the Himalayan 450. The 450 has a sharper initial bite, while the 750 offers a more progressive and linear response. There's sufficient stopping power, but the initial bite isn't as aggressive. I think this will appeal to riders who prefer predictable braking.

Overall, the Himalayan 750 feels surprisingly agile for its size and weight. The combination of a low centre of gravity, good suspension and predictable brakes makes it confidence-inspiring on winding roads.

Ergonomics & Comfort

A motorcycle designed for long-distance touring needs to get the basics right, and the Himalayan 750 appears to have the right ingredients.

The relaxed engine, overdrive sixth gear and well-sorted suspension should make it comfortable over long distances. The seat offers very good comfort and should be ideal for long rides with fewer breaks.

The upright riding posture suits adventure touring, while the ergonomics should also make it reasonably comfortable to stand on the footpegs over rougher stretches. The easily adjustable windshield offers good wind protection - designed for long hours out on the highway.

The weight is also worth considering. While the motorcycle feels manageable once moving, 224 kg is still substantial. Manoeuvring it in tight parking spaces or pushing it around when stationary requires some effort. Prospective buyers should try this out at a dealership before making a decision.

Features & Technology

The Himalayan 750 borrows its TFT instrument console from the Himalayan 450, but gets a comprehensive electronics package backed by a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), which powers the lean-sensitive ABS and traction control.

There are five riding modes: Road, Road Sport, Rain, Trail and Custom. These offer different settings for throttle response, traction control and ABS intervention.

Google Maps mirroring is also available on the TFT display. Android users can now lock their phones while continuing to use navigation. iPhone users, however, will still need to keep their phones unlocked, a limitation Royal Enfield attributes to Google's side.

The improved LED headlight is another welcome addition, although we'll reserve our judgement on its real-world performance when we get to test the motorcycle for an extended time back home in India.

Overall, the electronics package is impressive and offers useful functionality rather than simply adding to the brochure. The missing quickshifter, however, remains a missed opportunity. This is something we wish Royal Enfield had offered, considering the Himalayan 750 is the brand's flagship and most tech-heavy product.

Off-Road Experience

Despite its stated focus on touring, the Himalayan 750 hasn't abandoned its adventure credentials. It gets a 19-inch front wheel, fully adjustable suspension and, on the variant we rode, wire-spoke tubeless wheels. A cast-wheel option is also available for those who expect to spend most of their time on tarmac.

We got an opportunity to ride briefly on loose gravel, and the Himalayan 750 turned out to be quite capable, even if a little skittish when pushed hard.

If you want to, you can make the rear wheel slide, but the motorcycle remained predictable, with the electronics providing an additional safety net. Nevertheless, I didn't want to push my luck with a motorcycle this heavy and toned down the off-road shenanigans.

Trail mode is particularly useful here, allowing a degree of wheel slip through reduced traction control intervention while switching off rear ABS. The torquey engine also helps, providing enough pulling power without constantly needing to shift gears or revving hard.

For riders who want to explore gravel roads, broken surfaces and the occasional unpaved trail, the Himalayan 750 should be more than capable.

However, there's no escaping its weight. While manageable on loose surfaces, I'd think twice before heading out alone on a challenging off-road trail. Picking up a 224 kg motorcycle after a fall, particularly on uneven terrain, won't be easy.

And that's an important distinction. After all, the Himalayan 750 is an adventure tourer with off-road ability, but it isn't intended to replace the Himalayan 450 for hardcore off-road riding.

Verdict – Does It Live Up to the Hype?

After spending an entire day riding the Himalayan 750, my first impressions are positive. Royal Enfield appears to have understood what its intended audience wants from a middleweight adventure tourer.

The engine is smooth, refined and torquey, the six-speed gearbox makes highway cruising more relaxed, and the handling is surprisingly confidence-inspiring for a 224 kg motorcycle. The suspension is well sorted, the brakes are progressive, and the electronics offer useful functionality for both road and off-road riding.

It isn't perfect. The absence of a quickshifter is disappointing, while the weight will remain a consideration for many riders, even those with experience. And those looking for a high-revving engine with strong top-end performance may also find it a little too relaxed.

But that's not really what this motorcycle is about.

The Himalayan 750 is designed for riders who want to cover long distances comfortably, enjoy winding roads, and when required, explore beyond the tarmac and have enough performance to make highway touring effortless. It does all of that rather well.

The biggest question mark is pricing. In my opinion, a price tag below Rs. 5 lakh, ideally around Rs. 4.6 - 4.75 lakh (ex-showroom), would make the Himalayan 750 a compelling proposition.

If Royal Enfield gets the pricing right, this could be a seriously attractive option for riders looking to upgrade to a more powerful and capable adventure tourer. It's not a hardcore off-roader or a performance-focused middleweight ADV, but as an accessible, versatile touring motorcycle with genuine adventure credentials, the Himalayan 750 makes a very convincing first impression.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Key Specifications