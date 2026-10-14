Tesla Model Y L Review: A 6-Seater Sportscar For The Family?

The L in the Y

The Tesla Model Y L is an interesting proposition in the Indian luxury car market. It is a three-row, six-seat electric SUV that promises plenty of space, a technology-rich cabin and performance that would put several sportier cars to shame. On paper, it sounds like a compelling combination. In practice, though, the Model Y L is a car of contrasts. It is incredibly quick but comfortable, minimalist but occasionally frustrating, and spacious in some areas while falling short in others.

Priced at Rs. 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Model Y L also finds itself in an interesting position. It is an alternative to conventional luxury SUVs from established German manufacturers, but it takes a very different approach to what a luxury car should look and feel like. After spending time with it, one thing is clear: the Model Y L is not trying to please everyone. Whether that works in its favour is another matter.

Design: An SUV With an Identity Crisis?

The thing about the Model Y is that Tesla calls it a mid-size SUV, but it does not really look like one from any angle. There is no butch design, no boxy proportions and none of the jacked-up stance that many buyers associate with an SUV. Instead, the Model Y L embraces a minimalist, almost bulbous aerodynamic shape that prioritises efficiency over traditional SUV aesthetics.

That is not necessarily a bad thing. The clean surfaces, distinctive lighting signatures and sweeping roofline give it a recognisable identity. It has presence, and people will turn their heads, particularly because Teslas remain relatively uncommon on Indian roads. But while the design is distinctive, it is far from beautiful. The extended proportions of the L make it look more elongated than muscular, and those expecting the imposing stance of a conventional luxury SUV may find it underwhelming.

Interior: Minimalism Done Right, With a Few Irritations

If the exterior leaves you wanting more, the cabin makes up for much of it. The Model Y L's interior is arguably its strongest suit, with a clean, uncluttered design that feels modern without relying on the usual luxury-car embellishments. There is no unnecessary visual drama, no sea of buttons and no attempt to overwhelm you with screens. Instead, Tesla has concentrated on creating a cabin that feels spacious, airy and contemporary.

The 16-inch central touchscreen is the heart of the experience. It controls practically everything, from the air conditioning, music and driver assistance systems to the headlights and suspension settings. Even opening the glovebox requires navigating the screen. For someone accustomed to physical controls and dedicated switches, this can be irritating, especially when you simply want to make a quick adjustment without taking your attention away from the road.

However, this is also a matter of familiarity.

Moving to the Model Y L's interface is a little like switching to iOS after years of using Android. It takes time to get accustomed to the different way of doing things, but once the interface becomes second nature, the minimalism starts to make sense. That said, not every function needs to be buried in a touchscreen, and Tesla could certainly make some everyday operations more intuitive.

Space and features: Four excellent seats, two compromises

The Model Y L's six-seat configuration is one of its biggest differentiators. Rather than squeezing three passengers into the second row, Tesla has opted for a 2+2+2 layout, with individual captain seats in the middle row. The result is a more premium, lounge-like experience for the four occupants in the first two rows.

The front seats are comfortable, and the second-row captain seats are particularly impressive. They offer heating and ventilation, while the cabin's spacious, airy ambience makes long journeys feel less tiring. The minimalist dashboard also leaves the front cabin feeling open, and the panoramic glass roof adds to that sense of space.

Technology is another major highlight. Alongside the central touchscreen, rear passengers get an 8-inch display, while features such as the panoramic glass roof, premium audio system and connected interface reinforce the Model Y L's tech-focused character.

The catch, however, is the third row. While the first four occupants are treated to a comfortable experience, the last two seats are best suited to children or shorter adults. Limited legroom and inadequate under-thigh support are the main issues, particularly on longer journeys. Adults can use the third row for short trips, but asking them to spend hours back there would be pushing your luck. This is a familiar compromise in many three-row SUVs, and the Tesla is no exception.

Boot space is respectable with all six seats in use, although luggage capacity naturally becomes more restricted when the third row is occupied. Fold the rear seats, however, and the Model Y L transforms into a considerably more practical cargo carrier, with up to 2,539 litres of cargo capacity.

In short, the Model Y L is best viewed as a four-seat luxury EV with two occasional seats at the back, rather than a six-seater designed to carry six adults in equal comfort.

Performance, Handling and Range: The Model Y L's Strongest Arguments

While the Model Y L might suffer from a bit of an identity crisis in the design department, what it certainly does not suffer from is a lack of performance. In fact, its acceleration is one of its biggest highlights.

The dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup delivers astonishingly rapid acceleration, with Tesla quoting a 0–100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds. That is seriously quick for a large family EV, and enough to keep pace with some genuinely sporty performance sedans. Bury your foot in the throttle with the family on board, and you may find yourself apologising before the next traffic light.

What makes this even more interesting is that Tesla improved the claimed acceleration time from five seconds to 4.5 seconds through an over-the-air software update effective October 1. It is a neat demonstration of how an EV's performance can evolve without a mechanical change. The car you buy today can become quicker through a software update, which is a very different ownership experience from that of a conventional combustion-engine vehicle.

But the Model Y L is not merely a straight-line performer. It is also a capable long-distance cruiser, and the adaptive suspension plays a significant role in that. The best part is the supple ride quality, even on the 19-inch wheels. Over rounded bumps and road undulations, the suspension does a commendable job of absorbing imperfections and keeping the cabin settled. It makes the Model Y L an excellent companion for long highway drives.

Sharper bumps, broken surfaces and abrupt edges, however, still make their presence felt inside the cabin. The suspension cannot completely disguise the harsher imperfections that Indian roads often throw at it. It is comfortable overall, but not quite the magic-carpet experience some luxury-SUV buyers might expect.

Ground clearance is another consideration. At a claimed 169 mm, the Model Y L should clear many everyday obstacles, but that figure is modest for a vehicle marketed as an SUV. For perspective, even a Volkswagen Virtus offers 179 mm of ground clearance. You will need to be more careful around tall speed breakers, steep ramps and badly broken roads, especially with a full load of passengers.

Then there is the range, one of the Model Y L's biggest selling points. Tesla claims a WLTP range of 681 km from its battery pack of approximately 88 kWh. That is an impressive headline figure and gives the car genuine long-distance potential. However, as with any EV, real-world range will depend on driving speed, traffic, weather, air-conditioning use, passenger load and how enthusiastically you exploit that acceleration.

Charging is another part of the equation. Tesla quotes the ability to add up to 288 km of range in 15 minutes under suitable Supercharging conditions. That can make long journeys more convenient, although the actual result will depend on factors such as the battery's state of charge, temperature and charger conditions.

Verdict: A Different Kind of Luxury SUV

Priced at Rs. 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tesla Model Y L occupies an interesting space in India's premium car market. Among electric SUVs, the BYD Sealion 7, priced from around Rs. 56 lakh ex-showroom for the relevant variant, is one alternative worth considering, although its five-seat layout means it does not offer the same six-seat configuration. Buyers who are not necessarily committed to an EV may also consider conventional luxury SUVs such as the Audi Q3, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, depending on their budgets and chosen variants.

And that is where the Model Y L faces its biggest challenge. Someone shopping for a German luxury SUV may want a commanding road presence, a plush cabin with physical controls, familiar brand cues and the reassurance of a conventional luxury-car experience. The Tesla offers a very different interpretation of luxury, one that revolves around software, minimalist design, electric performance and a cabin that feels more like a connected device than a traditional car.

It has genuine strengths. But the styling will not appeal to everyone, the touchscreen-heavy interface requires an adjustment period, the third row is compromised for adults, and the limited ground clearance demands some care on Indian roads.

So, will buyers looking for a conventional luxury SUV consider something as unconventional as the Tesla Model Y L? Or will the Tesla badge, its technology, impressive performance and six-seat flexibility be enough to draw them away from the German establishment?

That remains to be seen. What is certain, though, is that the Model Y L is not just another electric SUV. It is a very different take on what a modern luxury family car can be — and whether that is exactly what you want is the most important question of all.