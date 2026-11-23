Triumph Bonneville T40 First Ride Review: Little Bonnie With A Big Identity
- Features classic Bonneville styling, complete with hand-painted tank pinstriping and aluminium spoke wheels
- Dedicated 349cc engine tune with 29.1 bhp and 31.2 Nm, focused on accessible low- and mid-range performance
- Modern equipment includes a circular TFT display, cruise control, ride modes and cornering ABS and traction control
The Bonneville name carries considerable weight in Triumph’s portfolio. It represents a particular kind of motorcycling experience – one that combines timeless styling, an engaging engine character and an easy-going riding experience. With the new Bonneville T40, Triumph is looking to make that experience more accessible, both in terms of engine capacity and price.
Positioned as the smallest member of the Bonneville family, the T40 gets a 349cc version of Triumph’s TR-series engine, with a tune specifically developed around its character. It also gets the traditional Bonneville design cues, a premium finish and a surprising amount of modern technology. On paper, it appears to have all the right ingredients. But does the smallest Bonneville manage to deliver the authentic Bonneville experience without stepping too far up the price ladder? I’ve spent some time with the newest Triumph to find out.
Design and Features
There is little mistaking the T40 for anything other than a Bonneville. Triumph has retained the familiar silhouette, with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round headlamp, wide handlebar, flat bench seat, long mudguards and twin rear shock absorbers. The peashooter-style exhausts and classic badging complete the look, while the overall proportions give it the unmistakable Bonneville identity.
It is the finer details that make the T40 feel special. The fuel tank gets hand-painted pinstriping, while the machined engine covers, cooling-fin detailing and rubber knee pads add to its retro appeal. The aluminium spoke wheels are another nice touch, and the quality of the paintwork, switchgear and other touchpoints is impressive. The fenders and lighting elements also feel well finished, giving the motorcycle a premium appearance that is in keeping with the Bonneville name.
The T40 is offered in three colour options, while the T40 Black gets darker finishes and trim for a more understated look. A centre stand is standard, which is a useful addition on a motorcycle with this kind of classic positioning.
The instrumentation is a modern interpretation of a traditional circular dial. It is a 4-inch circular TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and music and phone controls through the Triumph app. There is also a Heritage display mode that gives the screen a more traditional appearance. The equipment list includes five riding modes, including two customisable rider modes, cruise control, and lean-sensitive ABS and traction control. It is a fairly comprehensive package for a motorcycle that leans so heavily on its old-school identity.
Ergonomics and Comfort
The Bonneville T40 has a seat height of 790mm, which should make it accessible to a wide range of riders. Triumph also offers an accessory low seat that brings the height down to 770mm. The riding position is fairly relaxed, with a wide handlebar and footpegs that are slightly rear-set. It is not an entirely upright, commuter-like riding posture, but neither does it feel sporty or demanding.
Also Read: Triumph 350 Range First Ride Review: More Affordable, More Refined, Still Fun?
The broad, flat seat offers enough room to move around, and the overall riding triangle feels natural. The handlebar is comfortably within reach, while the footpeg position gives the rider a mildly engaging stance without compromising the easy-going character of the motorcycle.
The seat and riding position felt comfortable during the relatively short ride. However, I’ll reserve judgement on long-distance comfort until having spent more time with the T40 on a proper road test.
Engine and Cycle Parts
Powering the Bonneville T40 is a 349cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine from Triumph's TR-series family. However, this is not simply the same engine carried over from the other Triumph 400 motorcycles. It gets a dedicated tune, with revisions to the cylinder head, inlet, exhaust and camshaft to suit the Bonneville's character.
The engine produces 29.1 bhp at 7,000rpm and 31.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm, and is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The focus here is on accessible performance and a relaxed delivery rather than outright acceleration.
The chassis is suspended by a 43mm telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers, with the latter offering preload adjustment. Both ends get 130mm of travel. Braking duties are handled by a 310mm front disc with a twin-piston caliper and a 255mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper. The motorcycle also gets dual-channel ABS and traction control with cornering functionality.
The T40 weighs 195kg, and rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear aluminium spoke wheels. The combination of its traditional chassis layout and modern electronic safety aids gives it a fairly interesting mix of old-school hardware and contemporary equipment.
Ride and Handling
The engine is one of the highlights of the Bonneville T40, primarily because of the way it delivers its performance. The low- and mid-range are strong, making it easy to ride without having to work the gearbox constantly. However, its character is noticeably different from the other Triumph 400s. It feels more relaxed and unhurried, which is exactly what you would expect from a Bonneville.
As the revs climb, the engine takes its time building speed rather than delivering a sudden surge of performance. It is not particularly interested in being rushed, and that is part of its appeal. The first five ratios are the same as those on the TR-series engine family, while the sixth gear is taller and works more like an overdrive for relaxed cruising. The gearbox itself is slick and smooth, and although there is no quickshifter, I never really felt the need for one during the ride.
Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40 Vs Speed 400: Which Triumph is for you?
Refinement is also impressive, with very little vibration making its way to the rider. The few vibrations that do come through are subtle and add to the character rather than becoming intrusive. The exhaust note is another distinctive part of the experience. It has a slightly high-pitched tone that remains subtle when riding at a relaxed pace but becomes more pronounced as the revs build. It sounds quite different from the other Triumph 400s and gives the T40 its own identity.
The suspension setup is particularly well judged. The motorcycle feels plush over undulations, potholes and speed breakers, soaking up most of the imperfections without unsettling the rider. At the same time, it is firm enough to keep the motorcycle composed when the road opens up and the pace increases. It strikes a nice balance between comfort and control, which is not always easy to achieve on a motorcycle with this kind of retro positioning.
Despite weighing 195kg, the T40 feels light and agile once on the move. It changes direction easily and feels planted through corners, encouraging you to lean it over and carry a little more speed. The chassis feels well sorted, and the motorcycle remains stable and predictable even through tighter bends. It is genuinely enjoyable in the corners, although the experience is more about a relaxed, engaging ride than chasing outright performance.
The brakes are progressive and predictable, but there is one aspect that could have been better. The front brake lever is not adjustable, and finding the right amount of bite can be a little inconsistent. With two fingers, the initial bite can feel slightly lacking, while using three fingers brings out stronger braking performance. It is not a major concern, but a little more adjustability would have helped. The rear brake, on the other hand, offers a nice feel and good bite.
The ride around Kolad included village roads with potholes and speed breakers, smoother stretches of tarmac and the winding roads of Tamhini Ghat. The T40 handled these conditions with ease, and its engine character, suspension setup and agile handling came together to deliver a very enjoyable first ride. I did not get enough time on open highways to assess its cruising ability or long-distance comfort, so those aspects I will reserve judgement on until a full road test.
Pricing and Competition
The Triumph Bonneville T40 is priced at ₹2.80 lakh, ex-showroom, while the T40 Black is also priced at ₹2.80 lakh. The more accessible T4 starts at ₹2.55 lakh. This puts the T40 at a significant premium over conventional 350cc retro motorcycles, but Triumph is clearly pitching it as a more premium alternative rather than a direct replacement for them.
Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40 vs RE Classic 350 vs Honda CB350C: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
Its competition includes the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350 and Jawa 350, all of which offer their own interpretation of the modern-retro motorcycle formula at a lower price point. The Harley-Davidson X440 is another alternative in a similar price bracket, bringing a larger engine and a different take on the roadster experience. The Honda CB500, which has also been showcased in India, is another option to consider for buyers looking at something with a larger engine and a retro roadster design.
However, the T40's appeal is not limited to engine capacity or performance figures. Its Bonneville styling, premium finish, dedicated engine character and technology package give it a distinct identity. It is a more expensive proposition than the traditional 350cc alternatives, but it also aims to offer a different experience.
Verdict
So, does the smallest Bonneville deliver the authentic Bonneville experience? Yes, it does. The T40 gets the important things right – the classic styling, the premium finish, an engine with a relaxed and distinctive character, and a chassis that makes it enjoyable to ride. It feels like a proper Bonneville, rather than a smaller motorcycle simply wearing the badge.
There are a few areas that could be better. The non-adjustable levers make it difficult to find the ideal feel for the front brake and clutch, and I would have liked that adjustability. And at ₹2.80 lakh, it is certainly not an inexpensive alternative to the established 350cc motorcycles.
But the T40 is not trying to win on price or outright performance. It offers a more premium take on the modern-retro formula, with the design, finish and riding character to back up the Bonneville name. If you have always wanted a Bonneville but found the larger models a little beyond your budget, the T40 makes a compelling case for itself. It may be the smallest Bonneville, but it does not feel like a compromise in the experience it delivers.
Photography by: Vaibhav Dhanawade
Related News
Learn more about Triumph Bonneville T40
Popular Triumph Models
- Triumph
Tiger 1200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 19.39 - 22.29 Lakh
- Triumph
Rocket 3Ex-Showroom Price₹ 24.03 - 24.67 Lakh
- Triumph
SpeedmasterEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.48 - 14.38 Lakh
- Triumph
Tiger 900Ex-Showroom Price₹ 14.4 - 16.15 Lakh
- Triumph
Bonneville T100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 10.85 Lakh
- Triumph
Trident 660Ex-Showroom Price₹ 8.99 Lakh
- Triumph
Bonneville T120Ex-Showroom Price₹ 11.85 Lakh
- Triumph
Tiger Sport 660Ex-Showroom Price₹ 10.1 Lakh
- Triumph
Bonneville BobberEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.82 - 14.38 Lakh
- Triumph
Street ScramblerEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 11.22 Lakh
- Triumph
Scrambler 1200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 12.1 Lakh
- Triumph
Speed Triple 1200 RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 21.76 - 23.07 Lakh
- Triumph
Tracker 400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.42 Lakh
- Triumph
Tiger 900 Alpine EditionEx-Showroom Price₹ 15.35 Lakh
- Triumph
Speed Triple 1200 RXEx-Showroom Price₹ 23.07 Lakh
- Triumph
Thruxton 400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.75 Lakh
- Triumph
Street Triple 798 RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.39 Lakh
- Triumph
Street Triple 765 RXEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.91 Lakh
- Triumph
Speed Twin Cafe Racer EditionEx-Showroom Price₹ 17.99 Lakh
- Triumph
Speed Twin 1200 TFCEx-Showroom Price₹ 20.99 Lakh
- Triumph
Speed Twin 1200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 13.84 - 17.99 Lakh
- Triumph
Speed T4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.09 Lakh
- Triumph
Speed 400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.34 Lakh
- Triumph
Scrambler 400 XCEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.99 Lakh
- Triumph
Scrambler 400 XEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.65 Lakh
- Triumph
Daytona 660Ex-Showroom Price₹ 9.99 - 10.14 Lakh
- Triumph
Bonneville T40Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.55 - 2.8 Lakh
- Triumph
Bonneville T4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.55 Lakh
- Triumph
Bonneville SpeedmasterEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.88 - 13.68 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Denza
Z9 GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.57 Crore
- Denza
D9Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
GLC EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 78.5 Lakh
- Maserati
GT2 StradaleEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.72 Crore
- Hyundai
BayonEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 18.15 Lakh
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Toyota New Innova HycrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Volkswagen VirtusExpected Price₹ 10 - 19 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-11
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- Hyundai Neira ElectricExpected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-16
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-20
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-21
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Hyundai New CretaExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-18
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-21
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-09
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-30
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Nov 22, 2026Tata Punch vs Maruti Fronx vs Hyundai Exter: Which Small SUV Makes More Sense?Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter or Maruti Fronx – three small SUVs, three different strengths, but only one makes the most sense for your money.6 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Nov 22, 2026Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Of 0.31% From November 22The price increase will apply to select models, with the exact models and revised prices yet to be announced.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Nov 22, 2026Ferrari Reveals 296 Challenge Stradale And 296 Challenge Evo At Ferrari Finali MondialiThe 296 Challenge Evo is an updated race car that will compete in the Ferrari Challenge from the 2027 season; meanwhile, the 296 Challenge Stradale stands as a road-legal alternative.1 min read
- BYD Ti7 Banned In Europe Over Resemblance To Land Rover DefenderA Dutch court has blocked the BYD Ti7 from being sold or manufactured in the EU after finding that its design infringes JLR's registered Defender design rights.1 min read
- Upcoming River Electric Scooter Spied TestingCodenamed RX02, the upcoming River product appears to be smaller than the existing Indie electric scooter.2 mins read
- Hyundai Neira Electric MPV Interior RevealedThe cabin of the Neira mimics that of the Carens Clavis EV, on which it is based.2 mins read