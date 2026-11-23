The Bonneville name carries considerable weight in Triumph’s portfolio. It represents a particular kind of motorcycling experience – one that combines timeless styling, an engaging engine character and an easy-going riding experience. With the new Bonneville T40, Triumph is looking to make that experience more accessible, both in terms of engine capacity and price.

Positioned as the smallest member of the Bonneville family, the T40 gets a 349cc version of Triumph’s TR-series engine, with a tune specifically developed around its character. It also gets the traditional Bonneville design cues, a premium finish and a surprising amount of modern technology. On paper, it appears to have all the right ingredients. But does the smallest Bonneville manage to deliver the authentic Bonneville experience without stepping too far up the price ladder? I’ve spent some time with the newest Triumph to find out.

Design and Features

There is little mistaking the T40 for anything other than a Bonneville. Triumph has retained the familiar silhouette, with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round headlamp, wide handlebar, flat bench seat, long mudguards and twin rear shock absorbers. The peashooter-style exhausts and classic badging complete the look, while the overall proportions give it the unmistakable Bonneville identity.

It is the finer details that make the T40 feel special. The fuel tank gets hand-painted pinstriping, while the machined engine covers, cooling-fin detailing and rubber knee pads add to its retro appeal. The aluminium spoke wheels are another nice touch, and the quality of the paintwork, switchgear and other touchpoints is impressive. The fenders and lighting elements also feel well finished, giving the motorcycle a premium appearance that is in keeping with the Bonneville name.

The T40 is offered in three colour options, while the T40 Black gets darker finishes and trim for a more understated look. A centre stand is standard, which is a useful addition on a motorcycle with this kind of classic positioning.

The instrumentation is a modern interpretation of a traditional circular dial. It is a 4-inch circular TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and music and phone controls through the Triumph app. There is also a Heritage display mode that gives the screen a more traditional appearance. The equipment list includes five riding modes, including two customisable rider modes, cruise control, and lean-sensitive ABS and traction control. It is a fairly comprehensive package for a motorcycle that leans so heavily on its old-school identity.

Ergonomics and Comfort

The Bonneville T40 has a seat height of 790mm, which should make it accessible to a wide range of riders. Triumph also offers an accessory low seat that brings the height down to 770mm. The riding position is fairly relaxed, with a wide handlebar and footpegs that are slightly rear-set. It is not an entirely upright, commuter-like riding posture, but neither does it feel sporty or demanding.

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The broad, flat seat offers enough room to move around, and the overall riding triangle feels natural. The handlebar is comfortably within reach, while the footpeg position gives the rider a mildly engaging stance without compromising the easy-going character of the motorcycle.

The seat and riding position felt comfortable during the relatively short ride. However, I’ll reserve judgement on long-distance comfort until having spent more time with the T40 on a proper road test.

Engine and Cycle Parts

Powering the Bonneville T40 is a 349cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine from Triumph's TR-series family. However, this is not simply the same engine carried over from the other Triumph 400 motorcycles. It gets a dedicated tune, with revisions to the cylinder head, inlet, exhaust and camshaft to suit the Bonneville's character.

The engine produces 29.1 bhp at 7,000rpm and 31.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm, and is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The focus here is on accessible performance and a relaxed delivery rather than outright acceleration.

The chassis is suspended by a 43mm telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers, with the latter offering preload adjustment. Both ends get 130mm of travel. Braking duties are handled by a 310mm front disc with a twin-piston caliper and a 255mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper. The motorcycle also gets dual-channel ABS and traction control with cornering functionality.

The T40 weighs 195kg, and rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear aluminium spoke wheels. The combination of its traditional chassis layout and modern electronic safety aids gives it a fairly interesting mix of old-school hardware and contemporary equipment.

Ride and Handling

The engine is one of the highlights of the Bonneville T40, primarily because of the way it delivers its performance. The low- and mid-range are strong, making it easy to ride without having to work the gearbox constantly. However, its character is noticeably different from the other Triumph 400s. It feels more relaxed and unhurried, which is exactly what you would expect from a Bonneville.

As the revs climb, the engine takes its time building speed rather than delivering a sudden surge of performance. It is not particularly interested in being rushed, and that is part of its appeal. The first five ratios are the same as those on the TR-series engine family, while the sixth gear is taller and works more like an overdrive for relaxed cruising. The gearbox itself is slick and smooth, and although there is no quickshifter, I never really felt the need for one during the ride.

Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40 Vs Speed 400: Which Triumph is for you?

Refinement is also impressive, with very little vibration making its way to the rider. The few vibrations that do come through are subtle and add to the character rather than becoming intrusive. The exhaust note is another distinctive part of the experience. It has a slightly high-pitched tone that remains subtle when riding at a relaxed pace but becomes more pronounced as the revs build. It sounds quite different from the other Triumph 400s and gives the T40 its own identity.

The suspension setup is particularly well judged. The motorcycle feels plush over undulations, potholes and speed breakers, soaking up most of the imperfections without unsettling the rider. At the same time, it is firm enough to keep the motorcycle composed when the road opens up and the pace increases. It strikes a nice balance between comfort and control, which is not always easy to achieve on a motorcycle with this kind of retro positioning.

Despite weighing 195kg, the T40 feels light and agile once on the move. It changes direction easily and feels planted through corners, encouraging you to lean it over and carry a little more speed. The chassis feels well sorted, and the motorcycle remains stable and predictable even through tighter bends. It is genuinely enjoyable in the corners, although the experience is more about a relaxed, engaging ride than chasing outright performance.

The brakes are progressive and predictable, but there is one aspect that could have been better. The front brake lever is not adjustable, and finding the right amount of bite can be a little inconsistent. With two fingers, the initial bite can feel slightly lacking, while using three fingers brings out stronger braking performance. It is not a major concern, but a little more adjustability would have helped. The rear brake, on the other hand, offers a nice feel and good bite.

The ride around Kolad included village roads with potholes and speed breakers, smoother stretches of tarmac and the winding roads of Tamhini Ghat. The T40 handled these conditions with ease, and its engine character, suspension setup and agile handling came together to deliver a very enjoyable first ride. I did not get enough time on open highways to assess its cruising ability or long-distance comfort, so those aspects I will reserve judgement on until a full road test.

Pricing and Competition

The Triumph Bonneville T40 is priced at ₹2.80 lakh, ex-showroom, while the T40 Black is also priced at ₹2.80 lakh. The more accessible T4 starts at ₹2.55 lakh. This puts the T40 at a significant premium over conventional 350cc retro motorcycles, but Triumph is clearly pitching it as a more premium alternative rather than a direct replacement for them.

Also Read: Triumph Bonneville T40 vs RE Classic 350 vs Honda CB350C: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

Its competition includes the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350 and Jawa 350, all of which offer their own interpretation of the modern-retro motorcycle formula at a lower price point. The Harley-Davidson X440 is another alternative in a similar price bracket, bringing a larger engine and a different take on the roadster experience. The Honda CB500, which has also been showcased in India, is another option to consider for buyers looking at something with a larger engine and a retro roadster design.

However, the T40's appeal is not limited to engine capacity or performance figures. Its Bonneville styling, premium finish, dedicated engine character and technology package give it a distinct identity. It is a more expensive proposition than the traditional 350cc alternatives, but it also aims to offer a different experience.

Verdict

So, does the smallest Bonneville deliver the authentic Bonneville experience? Yes, it does. The T40 gets the important things right – the classic styling, the premium finish, an engine with a relaxed and distinctive character, and a chassis that makes it enjoyable to ride. It feels like a proper Bonneville, rather than a smaller motorcycle simply wearing the badge.

There are a few areas that could be better. The non-adjustable levers make it difficult to find the ideal feel for the front brake and clutch, and I would have liked that adjustability. And at ₹2.80 lakh, it is certainly not an inexpensive alternative to the established 350cc motorcycles.

But the T40 is not trying to win on price or outright performance. It offers a more premium take on the modern-retro formula, with the design, finish and riding character to back up the Bonneville name. If you have always wanted a Bonneville but found the larger models a little beyond your budget, the T40 makes a compelling case for itself. It may be the smallest Bonneville, but it does not feel like a compromise in the experience it delivers.

Photography by: Vaibhav Dhanawade