Ultraviolette X-47 Venom Review: Can This Electric Crossover Be Your Only Motorcycle?
- Performance: 40 hp, claimed 550 Nm at the wheel, 0–100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and a 155 km/h top speed.
- Technology: Radar, integrated cameras, a seven-inch touchscreen, cruise control and multiple electronic safety systems.
- Range and price: Claimed IDC range reaches 343 km; the four variants are priced from ₹2.65 lakh to ₹3.99 lakh ex-showroom.
The Ultraviolette X-47 Venom makes a strong first impression with an ambitious pitch: a fast electric motorcycle that can handle daily commuting, weekend rides and occasional highway journeys. Its crossover concept blends street-bike performance with adventure-inspired versatility, backed by 200 mm of ground clearance and a substantial technology package.
Design and ergonomics
The X-47 Venom has a distinctive, contemporary look, and its crossover positioning gives it a broader brief than a conventional street motorcycle. The 200 mm ground clearance hints at its ability to deal with varied road surfaces, though it is not a substitute for a dedicated off-road motorcycle.
The riding position is upright, with a wide handlebar that offers good leverage. The 820 mm seat height is on the tall side, but the overall posture should suit a range of riders. The footpegs are set slightly rearward for a sportier feel while still allowing the rider to stand on the pegs when needed.
Features and safety
Technology is one of the Venom’s biggest talking points. Ultraviolette’s UV Hypersense radar system is claimed to have a sensing range of up to 200 metres. The motorcycle also gets integrated front and rear cameras, plus a rear-camera display for Park Assist.
A seven-inch Interface X touchscreen, cruise control, a lithium-ion auxiliary battery and an integrated 100-volt onboard charger round out the feature set. Safety equipment includes dual-channel ABS, switchable Dynamic Stability Control, four levels of traction control and a five-level battery safety system with a pyro-fuse. Cruise control operates between 30 and 110 km/h.
Performance and ride
The X-47 Venom produces a claimed 40 hp and 550 Nm of torque at the wheel. Ultraviolette quotes a 0–100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 155 km/h. Acceleration feels rapid, while the brakes provide reassuring stopping power.
At 180 kg, the Venom is claimed to be 20 kg lighter than the platform it replaces.
On a tight go-kart circuit, it feels easy to flick through corners, with smooth throttle calibration and electronic aids that help inspire confidence when accelerating out of turns. The front end can feel slightly weighty at low speeds, though this is less noticeable as the pace rises.
On the highway, the upright ergonomics and supple ride contribute to a relaxed feel, and cruise control should be useful on longer stretches. A longer ride is needed to assess sustained comfort fully.
Range and charging
The X-47 Venom uses Ultraviolette’s SRB-11 battery technology and has a claimed IDC range of up to 343 km. That figure applies to the larger-battery versions; range in everyday use will depend on riding style, speed, terrain and conditions. The integrated onboard charger is intended to make AC charging more convenient. Real-world range and charging times will need to be confirmed in a full test.
Verdict: Is the X-47 Venom worth its price?
The X-47 Venom is priced at Rs. 2.65 lakh for the Original, Rs. 3.15 lakh for the Original Plus, Rs. 3.75 lakh for the Recon and Rs. 3.99 lakh for the Recon Plus, all ex-showroom. The Original and Original Plus use a 7.5 kWh battery and have a claimed 227 km IDC range; the Recon and Recon Plus have an 11 kWh battery and a claimed range of 343 km.
At this price, the Venom sits in a small, premium electric-motorcycle segment. The lower-priced Revolt RV400 is an alternative for buyers prioritising a more affordable electric commuter, but it does not match the Venom’s performance or crossover positioning. Revolt RV400 The Venom’s closest comparison is arguably within Ultraviolette’s own range: the F77, another performance-focused electric motorcycle. The X-47’s higher ground clearance, crossover ergonomics and radar technology give it a distinct angle.
The X-47 Venom makes a compelling case for riders who want strong acceleration, a high level of technology and the convenience of home charging. The Recon variants make the most sense for riders who value the larger battery and longer claimed range, while the Original trims bring the entry price down. If your rides regularly take you far from charging options, or you prefer the flexibility of quick refuelling on spontaneous long-distance trips, that remains a practical consideration. For city use, planned highway rides and riders with charging access, the Venom is an unusually capable and feature-rich electric motorcycle.
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