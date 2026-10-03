ViaTerra Spencer Riding Jacket Review: The Ideal Jacket For Indian Summers?
- Level 2 armour, Cordura construction & secure FocusFit design offer comprehensive protection
- Large mesh panels offer good air flow, making it comfortable once you're on the move
- The snug fit can feel warm in peak summer; lack of chest protector and liners add to the overall cost
PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN
ViaTerra is an Indian brand specialising in purpose-built motorcycle touring luggage, riding gear and bike accessories. Truth be told, until now, I had never used any of ViaTerra’s products, even though the brand has been around for more than 15 years and has built a strong reputation. So, when the ViaTerra Spencer riding jacket arrived, I was genuinely curious to see what this mesh riding jacket had to offer.
I wear mesh riding jackets for a large part of the year. While I have a range of riding jackets, including textile, waterproof, touring and cold-weather options, for roughly 80 per cent of my riding, I end up reaching for a mesh riding jacket. That’s because much of my riding involves warm and humid conditions, where ventilation is almost as important as protection.
And this is where the ViaTerra Spencer promises a lot – good protection, ventilation, and a relatively lightweight construction. But is it worth its Rs. 11,999 price tag?
Also Read: Rev'It Eclipse Mesh Riding Jacket Review
ViaTerra Spencer Jacket: Design & Fit
The ViaTerra Spencer is designed specifically with warm-weather riding in mind. More specifically, the brand says it has been designed to allow maximum ventilation, while ensuring superior protection, through Level 2 armour patches and a fit which ensures optimum protection.
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Large mesh panels are spread across the jacket along the chest area, arms and back to offer airflow, and even the armour is breathable. In normal warm-weather conditions, ventilation is quite good. Once the motorcycle is moving, there’s considerable air flow through the jacket, making it considerably more comfortable than a conventional textile jacket.
The ViaTerra Spencer uses what ViaTerra calls its “FocusFit” design which is essentially about keeping the protective elements of the jacket close to the rider’s body. The idea is that closer the jacket and armour stay to the body, the less chance there is of the armour moving out of position in the event of a crash.
The Level 2 armour sits snugly and doesn’t feel like it is floating around inside the jacket. After all, good armour is only useful if it remains correctly positioned in the event of a crash. This design is to ensure that the armour absorbs the impact in case of a crash and will help protect the rider.
The jacket can additionally be connected to ViaTerra’s Spencer riding pants using a 180-degree zipper connector. This helps keep the jacket and pants together and reduces the possibility of the two separating during a crash.
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ViaTerra Spencer Jacket: Construction & Protection
The ViaTerra Spencer jacket is made with Cordura Nylon 6.6 material, which is not just durable, but also said to be highly abrasion resistant. Dual-layer Cordura has been built in at key impact zones for even more abrasion resistance.
SAS-TEC CE Level 2 armour is placed at the shoulders, elbows and back to handle high-impact zones without sacrificing flexibility. Pockets for chest protectors are also incorporated into the chest area, but chest protectors will have to be purchased separately and don’t come with the jacket.
In terms of practicality, there are two large pockets on the front which make it easy to access essentials like a wallet and your cell phone. The left front pocket is also water resistant, and the YKK zippers all over the jacket are of very good quality and feel built to last. Adjustment straps allow the rider to fine-tune the fit, depending on build.
ViaTerra Spencer Jacket: Negatives
While the FocusFit design works well, but it’s also its biggest compromise. The snug fit keeps the armour securely in position and gives the jacket a solid, well-fitted feel.
However, in extremely hot weather, particularly during slow-moving city riding, the dual-layer Cordura and the snug fit leaves barely any breathing space between the jacket and the body. In peak summer, the ViaTerra Spencer isn’t ideal to commute, and on very hot days, I found myself reaching for a lighter, and more loosely fitted mesh jacket for everyday commuting.
There’s also no standard chest protection included in the jacket. To opt for aftermarket options (SAS-TEC Level 1), you have to shell out Rs. 1,800 and for the SAS-TEC Level 2 chest protectors, you will have to pay an additional Rs. 3,000.
The Spencer is also a mesh jacket rather than an all-weather jacket. There’s no rain or thermal liner included, so riders looking for one jacket that can handle everything from peak summer to rain and cooler weather will need additional gear.
ViaTerra Spencer Jacket: Price
At Rs. 11,999, the ViaTerra Spencer Mesh Riding Jacket isn’t cheap.
However, the price does get you Level 2 shoulder, elbow and back protection, Cordura construction, good-quality hardware and an engineered fit. The question is whether those features are enough to justify the premium when the jacket doesn’t include chest protection or liners.
ViaTerra Spencer Jacket: Verdict
The ViaTerra Spencer is a well-made mesh riding jacket that gets several important things right. The construction feels durable, the Level 2 armour provides a high level of protection, the fit is secure and the ventilation is good once you’re on the move.
It is designed to offer superior protection while remaining practical enough for everyday Indian riding and occasional touring. If your priority is protection without sacrificing too much ventilation, the Spencer riding jacket offers a good choice.
But its biggest compromise is the FocusFit design which makes the jacket feel close-fitting and warm during everyday riding in peak summer. And at its price, it still doesn’t offer a rain or thermal liner to make it an all-seasons riding jacket.
So, the ViaTerra Spencer offers a good choice, and is best-viewed as a protection-focussed mesh riding jacket rather than a pure summer commuting jacket. Ultimately, it isn’t a truly versatile all-weather jacket, which could have really justified its premium pricing.
ViaTerra Spencer Riding Jacket Review Image Gallery
Preetam is a seasoned motoring journalist with a specialisation and passion for two-wheelers, even though every now and then he tries to take off on long multi-day drives to the mountains as well. He has been riding motorcycles since the early 1990s and started touring since the late ‘90s when motorcycle touring was an almost unheard-of concept. He has owned all sorts of motorcycles, from two-stroke singles, twins and four-stroke thumpers and multi-cylinder models. He’s been heading two-wheeler content at car&bike for over 9 years and helps provide a key perspective to all two-wheeler industry and product-related stories. He has also played a leadership role in mentoring others in the car&bike editorial team along the way.Read all latest news and reviews from Preetam Bora →
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