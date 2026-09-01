Volvo EX90 Review: Understated Luxury Meets Electric Performance

When we talk about luxury vehicles in the Indian context, Volvo has always been a somewhat underrated brand. For those who know the company, however, Volvo has consistently produced futuristic vehicles that take a different approach to luxury. Here, luxury is elegant and subtle. Sustainability is an important part of the equation, while electrification has become a key part of Volvo's portfolio. So, when the company decided to bring its latest flagship to India, the EX90, there was plenty of reason to be curious.

The EX90 is Volvo's ultimate expression of this philosophy. It is a massive, fully electric luxury SUV that combines understated design, a tech-heavy cabin, plenty of comfort and a capable electric powertrain. But does it get everything right? I spent some time with it to find out.

Also Read: Volvo EX90 India Launch On October 12

Design: Evolution Rather Than Revolution

When it comes to visual evolution, Volvo does some really cool stuff with its cars. The EX90 has all the familiar Volvo traits, but at the same time, it looks modern, new and elegant. The subtle character lines add a nice, chic look to the SUV, while the Sand Dune colour seen here works particularly well with its design. Being an EV, the EX90 gets a covered grille, but Volvo has retained its signature Iron Mark.

The headlamps continue with the familiar Thor's Hammer-shaped LED lighting pattern, but there is a neat party trick here. The LED elements open up to reveal the actual headlamps. So, technically, Volvo has brought back pop-up headlights.

There are several such neat touches across the design.

The 21-inch alloy wheels also complement the SUV well. They get a dual-tone treatment with silver and black elements, along with a glossy finish that adds to the overall premium look.

I particularly like the way Volvo has handled the flush-fitting door handles. Despite sitting flush with the body, there is enough space to use them like conventional handles. So, even if the flush mechanism does not work, there is still a physical mechanism that lets you open the door. So yes, safety has not been compromised in lieu of style. And of course, the doors also get a soft-closing function.

Also Read: Volvo EX30 Review: Baby Electric SUV Is Your Personal Gadget

At the rear, the signature Volvo lighting theme continues, but instead of a single unit, you get a split lighting setup, connected visually by a glossy black panel. The panel itself does not house connected lights. It is purely there for visual effect.

Overall, the EX90 is a very large SUV, measuring more than five metres in length, close to two metres in width and with a wheelbase of almost three metres. And that size plays an important role in what Volvo is trying to achieve with the EX90.

Volvo EX90 Dimensions Length 5037 mm Width 1964 mm Height 1744 mm Wheelbase 2985 mm

Interior: Minimalist And Premium

Space is an important part of luxury, and Volvo has clearly taken that into consideration with the EX90. The SUV gets a six-seat layout - so yes, greater attention has been paid to the second-row occupants. After all, that is where the bosses usually sit. Step inside and you get the typical Volvo approach to cabin design. It is neat, understated and minimalist.

There is a mix of wood, soft-touch leather and metal elements, while Volvo has also made extensive use of sustainable materials. The cabin features recycled wood panels, recycled leather and recycled fabric elements. Importantly, the use of sustainable materials does not take away from the premium feel. There are plenty of premium touches inside, and the cabin still feels like what you would expect from a luxury SUV.

The seats follow the typical Volvo design philosophy as well. They are designed to hug and support the occupant while also offering comfort. You get supportive headrests, along with ventilation and heating functions, while both front seats get power adjustment.

The centre console follows the same minimalist philosophy, with very few physical controls and a single dial for media functions. While this does give the cabin a clean and uncluttered look, it is not the most practical approach. Almost every in-car function needs to be accessed through the touchscreen, and that can get frustrating on the move. It looks great, but from a usability perspective, having physical controls for the important in-car functions would have made things much easier.

Technology: Plenty Of It

The EX90 is packed with technology, starting with a new 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a new interface and built-in Google. You get Google Maps, the Play Store and other Google applications, along with apps for various in-car functions. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also available.

One of the big highlights, however, is the Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system with Dolby Atmos. This is paired with something called the Abbey Road Mode. A special application that gives you a studio-like immersive experience. And yes, as the name suggests, it was designed in collaboration with the folks at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

The driver also gets a 9-inch display. It may look small, but it is informative, showing the map, speedometer, battery percentage, range and ADAS information. There is also a head-up display that projects key information such as speed and other important details in front of the driver.

Volvo’s new multifunction steering wheel too is quite interesting. It controls the driver’s display, cruise control and media, but can also be used to adjust the steering wheel and ORVMs. Yes, you have to go through the touchscreen settings to make these adjustments, but the functionality is there. Conventional controls might have been more intuitive to adjust on the go, but steering and mirror adjustments are things you should ideally set before you get moving anyway. So, for once, I’m okay with this futuristic approach.

Another interesting feature is the fixed panoramic glass roof. This is not a conventional sunroof. Instead, it is a fixed glass roof with electrochromic tinting. At the press of a button on the touchscreen, the glass can clear up or tint again. There is no conventional roof curtain as standard, although Volvo does offer one as an accessory. Considering how harsh Indian summers can get, that is something buyers may want to consider.

Second Row: Designed For The Boss

The EX90's six-seat layout means you get captain seats in the second row. These offer good bolstering, support and under-thigh support. Each passenger gets an individual armrest and cup holders. However, there is one issue. The second row feels a little too snug, particularly for larger passengers. At 5.9 feet tall, I found the seating position comfortable, but there isn't a huge amount of room around the armrest and cup-holder area. The armrest itself is also positioned a little too low. It could have been placed higher to offer a more comfortable position.

That said, Volvo has done well with the climate control arrangement. There are two zones at the front and two more in the second row, allowing the rear passengers to set their preferred temperature independently. The positioning of the air vents is also good, with an additional vent higher up on the B-Pillar, which means you don’t have to fully rely on the lower vents. There are two Type-C ports for charging devices as well.

However, some of the materials and storage solutions could have been better. The backs of the front seats are designed like hard shells and feature mesh pockets. The pockets themselves can be torn or damaged easily; the shape itself is not ideal for storing an iPad or a laptop. A more contoured design with sturdier back pockets would have made it more useful.

Access to the third row is straightforward. You do not necessarily have to tumble the second-row seat. Instead, passengers can simply walk through the centre pathway. The third row itself is decently sized and should work well enough for kids or average-sized adults. Personally, though, I would rather spend my time in the second row or behind the wheel.

Driving Experience: Comfort Over Exhilaration

All the luxury and technology aside, the EX90 gives you a very different experience from behind the wheel. This is not an SUV for someone looking for exhilarating performance. It is for someone who knows that the car is capable but would rather take their own sweet time getting to their destination. And that is probably the key word for the EX90: understated.

The SUV feels calm and composed. Being an EV, it is also naturally silent. But do not mistake that calm character for a lack of performance. The EX90 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds. So, the performance is very much there. It is simply delivered in a much more relaxed and effortless manner.

The EX90 also feels stable and well planted. Yes, there is some body roll, but that is hardly surprising considering this is a more-than-five-metre-long SUV. The important thing is that the body roll is well controlled. What really stands out, however, is the ride quality.

The EX90 gets air suspension, and it makes a significant difference. On typical Indian roads, with good tarmac followed by potholes and speed bumps, the SUV remains remarkably composed. The ride is almost like a magic carpet. Undulations are soaked up properly and very little of that disturbance makes its way into the cabin. What you get is a planted, pliant and supple ride, giving you enough confidence to take on bad roads without much concern.

Ultimately, the EX90 prioritises comfort and control over outright driving excitement, and that is exactly how most Volvo buyers like it.

Performance And Range

The EX90 gets a 106 kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors, one on each axle. This gives it all-wheel drive as standard, although the SUV has a more front-biased setup. Combined output stands at 449 bhp and 670 Nm. Those are serious numbers, and the EX90 has the substance to match them. And as I had mentioned before, a slight tap on the accelerator is enough to make the SUV surge forward with great speed and gusto.

Volvo claims a range of 625 km on a single charge. The company has also tested the EX90 on the Indian test cycle, where the claimed figure goes up to 724 km. As always, these figures come from controlled test cycles. In everyday conditions, with the air conditioning running and driving conditions and performance varying with traffic, a more realistic figure would be around 550 km. That should still make the EX90 a fairly capable long-distance electric SUV.

Volvo also says the EX90 supports bi-directional charging, allowing vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle charging. However, this functionality is not available in India right now. The company says it will be added later through an over-the-air update and should be available by the time customer deliveries begin.

Safety: Still A Volvo

Safety has always been a key part of the Volvo philosophy, and the EX90 continues that focus. The SUV gets a Level 2 ADAS system, including front collision warning and avoidance with braking assist, rear cross-traffic alert and avoidance assist, lane departure warning and lane keep assist. Globally, the EX90 also gets LiDAR technology, but that is not available on the India-spec SUV as of now.

Other active and passive safety features include seven airbags, ABS with brake assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, 360-degree cameras with blind-spot warning, ISOFIX and seat-belt reminders, among others.

Verdict: The Ultimate Volvo?

After driving the EX90, one thing becomes clear: a Volvo is not for everyone. The typical Volvo buyer is not necessarily looking for something loud or over the top. They want something elegant, subtle and understated. They are also less concerned about having a big, burly V6 or V8 and more interested in something that feels futuristic, and the future is electric. That is exactly where the EX90 fits.

The EX90 is not trying to outdo its rivals by being louder, faster or more flamboyant. Instead, it takes a more understated approach to luxury, and that is likely to be its biggest appeal. In many ways, this is the ultimate Volvo. The question now is how much Volvo will charge for it.

The expected price range is around Rs. 1.2 crore to Rs. 1.5 crore (ex-showroom), which would put it up against the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV in India. We will have to wait for the final price when the Volvo EX90 launches in India on October 12.