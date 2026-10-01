Yamaha YZF-R2 Track Review: New Territory
- 204cc engine makes 26.1 bhp and 19.1 Nm
- 149 kg kerb weight and R6-inspired chassis
- Impressive agility, but limited tyre grip
The Yamaha YZF-R2 is an all-new motorcycle developed specifically with the Indian market in mind and marks Yamaha's entry into the 200cc performance motorcycle segment. More importantly, it finally gives R15 owners a more natural stepping stone within Yamaha's supersport family. The R3 existed as the next rung on the ladder, but its pricing and positioning made the jump considerably larger. The R2 aims to bridge that gap with a lightweight, performance-focused package that sits between the R15 and larger-capacity motorcycles.
We got a brief opportunity to ride the YZF-R2 at the Madras International Circuit, with a single 20-minute session to understand how Yamaha's newest R-series motorcycle performs on a racetrack. And while that isn't enough time to deliver a comprehensive assessment, it did reveal a motorcycle with considerable potential.
Yamaha YZF-R2: Design and Features
The YZF-R2 carries the unmistakable visual identity of Yamaha's R-series, with much of its design and aerodynamic inspiration coming from the larger R9. The front gets a compact projector-style LED headlamp and a short windscreen, while the sharp fairing, sculpted fuel tank and narrow tail give it the proportions of a proper supersport. The block-style LED taillamp and exhaust design also add their own character.
There are inevitably similarities with the R15 V4, particularly because both motorcycles draw from Yamaha's larger R-series models. That works in the R2's favour in terms of family identity, although it does mean the smaller R15 can make the new motorcycle look more familiar than entirely new.
Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R2 Makes Global Debut in India At Rs 2.30 Lakh
Underneath, the R2 gets a new high-tensile steel tube diamond frame. Yamaha says its chassis dimensions draw inspiration from the R6, while the frame uses a four-point engine mounting arrangement with an additional mounting point for rigidity and stability. The motorcycle weighs just 149 kg in its base form, making its lightweight construction one of its biggest strengths. The aluminium swingarm is another interesting detail, with its lightweight hollow construction and styling influenced by Yamaha's MotoGP machines.
Build quality is good and the motorcycle feels premium in most places. The switchgear has a nice tactile feel, panel gaps are consistent and the paint and surface finishes are well executed. The equipment list is equally impressive. A 5-inch colour TFT display is standard, along with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, traction control, dual-channel ABS and Yamaha's ride-by-wire system with Street, Sport and Rain modes. There is also a Custom mode that allows the rider to tailor the engine response and traction-control intervention.
Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R2 vs Yamaha R15: Differences Explained
The middle variant adds a bi-directional quickshifter, while the range-topping R2 M gets adjustable suspension, adjustable brake and clutch levers, a Smart Key system and additional premium touches such as a faux-suede seat and 3D-embossed emblem.
Yamaha YZF-R2: Ergonomics
The riding triangle is familiar if you have spent time on an R15, but Yamaha has made some subtle changes to make the R2 less committed. The seat height is 810 mm, just 5 mm lower than the R15, while the rear-set footpegs retain the sporty stance. However, the handlebar is slightly taller and closer to the rider, making the riding position a little more accommodating for everyday use. Yamaha has also provided adjustable footpeg positioning, allowing riders to alter their placement depending on their height and requirements.
Since my entire riding experience was at the track, there was no chance to assess the R2's comfort or everyday usability. On track, however, the riding position worked well. There is enough room to tuck the elbows and knees into the bodywork when getting into a proper riding position, while the overall stance feels natural when leaning into corners.
Yamaha YZF-R2: Powertrain and Performance
The YZF-R2 is powered by an all-new 204cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC, four-valve engine producing 26.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.1 Nm at 8,000 rpm. It gets a six-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slipper clutch, while the valvetrain uses a finger-follower mechanism with DLC coating to reduce friction.
The motor has a distinctly Yamaha-like character. The stronger part of the powerband comes in from around 6,000 rpm and continues towards the redline, giving the R2 a clear mid- to top-end bias. It feels smooth for most of the rev range and builds power progressively. There are some vibrations towards the higher reaches of the rev band, although I would reserve final judgement on refinement until I get more time with the motorcycle.
Compared with the R15, the additional performance is immediately noticeable. The R15 needs more frequent gear changes to stay within its strongest part of the powerband, whereas the R2's additional displacement and torque give it a little more flexibility.
Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R2: Everything You Need to Know
Yamaha YZF-R2: Track Experience
With just one 20-minute session, there was a lot to process in a very short amount of time. But the first thing that stood out was the chassis. At 149 kg, the R2 feels extremely light and nimble. The motorcycle changes direction with very little effort, and when leaned over, it feels almost weightless. The weight distribution also inspires confidence, allowing you to make precise inputs with the throttle, brakes and steering.
This is where the R2 feels most convincing. Yamaha has created a motorcycle that feels eager to turn and encourages you to carry speed through corners. However, there is one significant limitation — the tyres. While the rear gets a radial tyre, the front uses a non-radial unit, and the limitations become apparent when you start pushing the motorcycle on track. Under hard braking and while transitioning into a corner, the front tyre doesn't offer the level of grip and confidence that the chassis appears capable of delivering.
That becomes particularly noticeable when you brake hard, lean into the corner and then get back on the throttle. The motorcycle itself feels capable, but the tyres become the limiting factor.
The same issue affects braking performance. The R2 gets a 282 mm front disc with a four-piston radial caliper, which on paper should offer strong bite and good progression. But the available tyre grip limits how much of that braking hardware you can exploit.
Yamaha YZF-R2: Pricing and Rivals
The Yamaha YZF-R2 is available in three variants, with prices starting at Rs. 2.30 lakh for the base version. The R2 with the bi-directional quickshifter costs Rs. 2.39 lakh, while the range-topping R2 M is priced at Rs. 2.53 lakh, all ex-showroom, Delhi.
The R2 enters a segment that includes motorcycles such as the KTM RC 200, Hero Karizma XMR 210 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. These motorcycles are priced lower than the R2, while the Yamaha's premium positioning comes from its lightweight construction, electronics and R-series hardware.
However, the tyre specification becomes harder to overlook at this price point, particularly when evaluating the R2 as a performance motorcycle.
Yamaha YZF-R2: Verdict
After a brief experience with the YZF-R2, there is no doubt that the motorcycle has the ingredients to be an agile, quick and engaging machine. The lightweight chassis, responsive engine and R-series riding position work well together, while the electronics and equipment give it a suitably premium character.
But the tyres currently feel like the biggest limitation. They don't provide the grip and confidence required to fully exploit what the chassis and braking hardware can offer, particularly on a racetrack.
And that becomes more important considering the R2's price. At over Rs. 2.30 lakh, the Yamaha is positioned as a premium offering, and better tyres would have gone a long way towards completing the package. For now, the R2 feels like a motorcycle with considerably more potential than its current tyre setup allows it to demonstrate.
A more detailed road-test review will follow once we get the motorcycle for real-world testing, where we'll evaluate aspects such as ride quality, comfort, everyday ergonomics, fuel efficiency and overall usability.
Janak’s passion for automobiles was instilled at an early age sketching car and motorcycle designs in his classwork books. He’s currently an assistant editor at car&bike, where he can be spotted doing what he loves the most, riding, writing and reviewing about motorcycles and anything that has an engine strapped to it. Before his journalism career, he has worked at a car performance and modification shop and has also contributed to wrenching on cars and motorcycles. In his free time, he enjoys keeping his riding gear clean, building scale models of boats, and of course, riding and driving his motorcycles and cars.Read all latest news and reviews from Janak Sorap →
Related News
Learn more about
Popular Models
- Yamaha
FZ-XEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 - 1.34 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZ S V3.0 FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.13 - 1.14 Lakh
- Yamaha
Fascino 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 78,980 - 99,030
- Yamaha
Aerox 155Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.46 - 1.5 Lakh
- Yamaha
YZF R15 V4.0Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 1.8 Lakh
- Yamaha
MT-15 V2.0Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.66 - 1.76 Lakh
- Yamaha
Ray-ZR 125FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 79,880 - 1 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZ V3.0 FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.17 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZ S V4.0 FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.2 Lakh
- Yamaha
XSR155Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.5 - 1.63 Lakh
- Yamaha
YZF R15SEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.59 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0 DLXEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.2 Lakh
- Yamaha
R2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.31 - 2.53 Lakh
- Yamaha
R15MEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.9 - 2.01 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZS FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.31 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZ-X HybridEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.45 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZ-S Fi HybridEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.35 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZ RaveEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.2 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZ Flex-FuelEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.25 Lakh
- Yamaha
FZ FiEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.17 Lakh
- Yamaha
EC-06Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.72 Lakh
- Yamaha
Aerox EEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.82 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Honda New ElevateExpected Price₹ 16 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-18
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Oct 1, 2026Honda Elevate Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 6 Launch, Bookings OpenHonda has released the first teaser of the facelift of its compact SUV Elevate which confirms a lot of new features on the SUV2 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Oct 1, 2026India To Get Its First-Ever BMW Estate: M5 Touring '100 Jahre Nurburgring' Edition Launch SoonFor the first time in its near two-decade-long journey in India, BMW is introducing a station wagon to its portfolio as part of a limited-series launch paying tribute to the famed circuit in Germany.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Oct 1, 2026Aprilia SXR GT 175, SXR GT 125 Revealed Ahead Of Launch In OctoberBookings for both the maxi scooters are now open across India.0 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Oct 1, 2026Porsche Cayenne Electric Sold Out In India For 2026; Healthy Demand For 1000+ BHP Turbo VariantPorsche has sold its entire 2026 allocation of the Cayenne Electric in India, with the Turbo accounting for 40 per cent of orders.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Sep 30, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Bookings Temporarily Halted After Strong DemandRoyal Enfield has temporarily stopped accepting bookings for the Himalayan 440 after selling through around six months’ worth of planned production.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Sep 30, 2026New Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Spied In Four ColoursThe upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has been spotted in four colour schemes.1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Oct 1, 2026Yamaha YZF-R2 Track Review: New TerritoryYamaha's all-new YZF-R2 brings 200cc performance, lightweight construction and R-series DNA to a new generation of riders, but its true track potential is held back by one crucial component.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Sep 28, 2026Renault Triber 1.0 Turbo Review: Was It Necessary?With the new RGEP platform, the Triber has received a much-awaited turbocharged petrol engine. It makes more power now, but was it necessary for this seven-seater MPV's fitness to purpose?5 mins read
- Girish Karkera | Sep 26, 2026Mahindra Thar OG Review: An Ode To The Past But Aimed At The FutureOn the surface, the new Mahindra Thar OG might look like a facelift, but that is more than meets the eye.7 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Sep 28, 2026TVS Orbiter Long-Term Review (Report 2): Slow But SmoothAfter nearly three months with the TVS Orbiter, its relaxed performance remains its biggest weakness, but easy handling, comfort and usable real-world range make it a capable city commuter.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Sep 19, 2026MG Hector Tomahawk EV Review: Play It SafeMG’s new electric SUV has one of the coolest names ever, and the coolest temperament amongst its peers. But is it worth buying?7 mins read