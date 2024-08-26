  2024 Hero Glamour 125 Gets A New Colour 

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new colour option on its bestselling 125 cc motorcycle. Take a look.
The Hero Glamour 125 has been updated with a new Metallic Black Silver paint scheme for the festive season. It retains the chequered body graphics, digital console, i3S system, and phone charging port.
There are no mechanical changes. The Glamour commuter continues to use the 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor with a 5-speed gearbox.
The bike gets telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.
The lower variants get drum brakes while the top variant adds a front disc brake.
The new colour option is available at a premium of about Rs. 1,000 over the existing colours available.
The 2024 Hero Glamour 125 is priced between Rs. 83,598 and Rs 87,598 (ex-showroom, Delhi).