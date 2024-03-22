The 2024 Jawa 350 has a bigger engine, slightly bigger dimensions, but makes less power. What has changed, has it improved, and could it have been better?

2024 Jawa 350 Road
Test Review

When it comes to timeless appeal, the Jawa 350 completely nails it! Overall, the motorcycle has become larger, with a longer wheelbase, taller front suspension, and more ground clearance. Saddle height has gone up as well, with a new seat, with a new design and thicker padding.

Timeless Design

The 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine now has a lower compression ratio, to make it feel more relaxed. The engine now makes 22.2 bhp and 28.1 Nm. With new internals, the refinement levels across the rev range seem to have improved on the Jawa 350.

Updated Engine

The Jawa 350 may be a thoroughly updated model, but it’s a definite improvement over the earlier Jawa Classic. At Rs 2-2.5 lakh (Ex-showroom) the new Jawa 350 offers better engine refinement, overall quality improvements as well as the sense of being a slightly more substantial and better-built motorcycle.

Pricing

Get full story details below:

Click Here