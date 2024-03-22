The 2024 Jawa 350 has a bigger engine, slightly bigger dimensions, but makes less power. What has changed, has it improved, and could it have been better?
When it comes to timeless appeal, the Jawa 350 completely nails it! Overall, the motorcycle has become larger, with a longer wheelbase, taller front suspension, and more ground clearance. Saddle height has gone up as well, with a new seat, with a new design and thicker padding.
The 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine now has a lower compression ratio, to make it feel more relaxed. The engine now makes 22.2 bhp and 28.1 Nm. With new internals, the refinement levels across the rev range seem to have improved on the Jawa 350.
The Jawa 350 may be a thoroughly updated model, but it’s a definite improvement over the earlier Jawa Classic. At Rs 2-2.5 lakh (Ex-showroom) the new Jawa 350 offers better engine refinement, overall quality improvements as well as the sense of being a slightly more substantial and better-built motorcycle.
