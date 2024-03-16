2024 KTM RC 8C Unveiled

The track-only KTM RC 8C makes its debut for 2024, getting a few updates and offering Moto2 levels of performance.
Only 100 units of the supersport will be manufactured for global sale. And no, it is
not coming to India.
Talking about the engine, the 2024 KTM RC 8C gets an 889 cc LC8c parallel-twin engine, which makes 135 bhp and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.
The KTM RC 8C will be manufactured in collaboration with Kramer Motorcycles, getting quick-release body and tank panels, lightweight Dymag wheels, Pirelli racing slick tyres, along with top-shelf components like 43 mm WP Apex close cartridge fork and a WP Apex Pro 7746 monoshock, with remote preload adjuster.
In terms of features, the KTM RC 8C gets a 5-inch TFT screen with AIM MXS 1.2 Race dashboard and datalogger with inbuilt GPS.
Get full story details below: