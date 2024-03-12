2024 KTM RC & ADV Range Get New Colours

The 2024 KTM 250 Adventure gets two new colour schemes – Lunar Grey and a new shade of blue, with white. Both colours get a matte finish, on the 250 Adventure. The 2024 390 Adventure gets a new orange and black combination along with a grey and white combination. The bikes utilise the industry-standard wet paint process along with overlaid graphics.

KTM 250 ADV & 390 ADV Get Two New Colours