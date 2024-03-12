2024 KTM RC & ADV Range Get New Colours

For 2024, KTM India will offer new colours for its entire RC and Adventure range.
The prices stay the same, for the new colour schemes on the 250 and 390 Adventure, along with the RC 125, RC 200 and the RC 390.
The 2024 KTM 250 Adventure gets two new colour schemes – Lunar Grey and a new shade of blue, with white. Both colours get a matte finish, on the 250 Adventure. The 2024 390 Adventure gets a new orange and black combination along with a grey and white combination. The bikes utilise the industry-standard wet paint process along with overlaid graphics.
Coming to the RC range, the 2024 KTM RC 390 gets a new Factory Racing Orange colour schemes along with an orange-on-blue combination.
The 2024 KTM RC 200 gets two new hues: one is fully black and the other is fully blue. Lastly, the 2024 KTM RC 125 gets two new black-and-orange and blue-and-orange colour combinations. Both options feature gloss black wheels and frames.
