2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 First Look

the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is based on the current-generation GLS SUV, but a more ‘premium’ version of the standard model.
On the outside, it gets the familiar but slightly tweaked Maybach grille, large air inlets, multi-beam headlights and a lot more.
OInside, you get to see an upgraded steering wheel design with capacitive touch controls, two 100 W USB charging ports, and many customisation options available. The Maybach GLS 600 can be bought in both four- and five-seat options.
The Maybach GLS 600 gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 550 bhp with an additional 22 bhp coming from its Integrated Starter Generator Unit (ISG). The ISG also adds a whopping 250 Nm of torque to the otherwise peak torque of 770 Nm.
The Maybach GLS is claimed to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph.
Get more details on the story below: