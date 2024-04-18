2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India

Triumph Motorcycle has launched the updated Tiger 900 in the Indian market.
The refreshed Tiger 900 range is available in two variants – GT and Rally Pro. The Tiger 900 GT leans more towards road-centric touring, while the 900 Rally Pro is tailored for stringent off-road trails.
The 2024 range gets a more aggressive and adventure-oriented look, characterised by redesigned elements such as the beak, cockpit, and side panels, along with fresh paint schemes and graphics.
Both variants come equipped with a larger 7.0-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, ride-by-wire technology, cornering ABS, traction control, and riding modes.
Equipped with the same 888 cc in-line triple engine, the 2024 model gets a 13 per cent bump in its output and now delivers 106.5 bhp and 90 Nm of torque, while being mated to a 6- speed gearbox.
The GT variant is priced at Rs 13.95 lakh while the Rally Pro is priced at Rs 15.95 lakh (all prices (ex-showroom).
