2024 TVS Jupiter 110 First Impressions

The TVS Jupiter is the second bestselling scooter in India. Can the latest update elevate it to first?
The new Jupiter makes a clean break from the design philosophy of the original. It’s more dynamic with more prominent bodywork for a youthful look. The new Infinity LED DRLs lend a sophisticated look with 12-inch alloys on the top variants.
The second-gen TVS Jupiter 110 is based on the same platform as the Jupiter 125. The new scooter is longer and narrow but taller as well. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 1275 mm as does the ground clearance of 163 mm.
The new platform moves the 5.1-litre fuel tank under the floorboard. The fuel filler cap is now located at the front and the overall weight is lower at 105 kg (kerb). The floorboard has enough space to carry large items including a cylinder.
The new Jupiter gets a longer 756 mm seat that offers plenty of room for the rider and pillion.
It is longer than that of the Activa 6G. The seat height is friendly at 770 mm for riders of all sizes.
The new platform liberates more under-seat storage capacity at 33 litres, the same as that on the Jupiter 125. The boot can accommodate two half-face helmets with ease. There’s also a 2-litre space in the inner front panel.
The new Jupiter gets a reverse LCD cluster with colour elements. It is legible even under bright sunlight but is available only on the top variants. You also get Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation, while the SmartXonnect brings connected features.
The new Jupiter pulls away cleanly from the standstill and is reasonably quick. The scooter is
fast between 30-50 kmph or even 50-70 kmph.
We saw a speedo-indicated top speed of 84 kmph.
The Jupiter is surprisingly fun around corners. The grip from the TVS tyres is predictably limited but the reduced weight means it is eager to change direction. High-speed stability is impressive.
With a petal disc at the front, the brakes work well. There’s no ABS but you do get a combined braking system.
The scooter still flashed a fuel efficiency figure of 42 kmpl under aggressive riding at the TVS test track, so a gentler right hand should see a better real-world fuel economy.
The new Jupiter carries over the likeable qualities of its predecessor, is reasonably comfortable, feels well put together, and has enough space for two. It has taken two steps forward and is now a genuinely good-looking scooter with a certain aspirational value attached.