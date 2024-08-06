2024 Yezdi Adventure Review

Has the mid-cycle update made Yezdi’s off-road motorcycle a better deal?
Yezdi has given its flagship ADV an update, which sees it lose 4.5 kgs. The update also brings new colours, and reworked engine internals, amongst other things.
With most of the weight savings coming from a redesigned tank cage, the updated Yezdi Adventure now has noticeably better weight distribution than the ‘top-heavy’ outgoing model.
Better weight distribution and slightly reworked suspension means the Yezdi Adventure is now more agile and intuitive, both on- and off-road.
Reworked engine internals focus on improving refinement and emissions, and hence the ADVsees a small drop in power (0.65 bhp lesser). However, the engine’s low end grunt hasimproved, making it more tractable.
Capacity: 334 cc
Power: 29.2 bhp
Torque: 29.8 Nm
RThe 2024 Yezdi Adventure costs Rs. 2.10 – 2.20 lakh (Ex-Showroom), and it sits in the segment by itself, with rivals like the KTM 250 Adventure and RE Himalayan being significantly costlier.
