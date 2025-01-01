The Long Wheelbase Model

Mercedes-Benz is soon launching the LWB model of the 6th gen E-Class in India.
The latest iteration of the E-Class LWB is HUGE, measuring nearly 5.1 metres in length and 1.9 metres in width. It has a wheelbase of nearly 3.1 metres, and has a 510-litre boot.
The new E-Class retains similar proportions as before, but brand new design elements give it a much needed refresh.
The 2025 E-Class will arrive here with a petrol and a diesel engine, both
2.0-litre units, both making around 200 bhp.
With the longer wheelbase, the E-Class cabin has now grown to be bigger than ever. Experience at the back is especially great, thanks to reclining seats, adjustable thigh support, and a chauffeur package.
Embellishing the dash is MB’s huge Hyperscreen — a 3 screen setup — paired with a 17-speaker 730W Burmeister 4D surround sound system, and a 64 colour ambient lighting system.
We expect the incoming 6th gen
E-Class to be priced around
₹. 80–83 lakh (ex-showroom), with launch set to happen around Diwali.