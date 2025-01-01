2025 Volvo XC90 Facelift Unveiled

Volvo has unveiled the 2025 XC90 facelift in the global market. Here’s what the new XC90 has to offer. 

Volvo XC90 Facelift: What’s New?

This is the facelift on the Volvo XC90 since the current generation first arrived in 2014. The luxury SUV gets new styling more in line with the all-electric EX90. 

Volvo XC90 Facelift:
New Styling

The XC90 facelift gets a redesigned grille with a new pattern, revised air dam, and a tweaked rear profile

Volvo XC90 Facelift Cabin 

The new XC90 gets a bigger touchscreen infotainment system that packs a better user experience. There are also more cupholders and storage options. 

Volvo XC90 Facelift Gets A Hybrid

The Volvo XC90 facelift gets the 2.0-litre turbo petrol with the 48-volt mild-hybrid tech. The PHEV gets the 2.0-litre petrol with an 18.8 kWh battery with a 70 km electric-only range. 

Volvo XC90 Facelift India Launch

The XC90 facelift will make its way to the Indian market and can be expected towards the end of 2025. 

