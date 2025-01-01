Volvo XC90 Facelift: What’s New?

This is the facelift on the Volvo XC90 since the current generation first arrived in 2014. The luxury SUV gets new styling more in line with the all-electric EX90.
The XC90 facelift gets a redesigned grille with a new pattern, revised air dam, and a tweaked rear profile
The new XC90 gets a bigger touchscreen infotainment system that packs a better user experience. There are also more cupholders and storage options.
The Volvo XC90 facelift gets the 2.0-litre turbo petrol with the 48-volt mild-hybrid tech. The PHEV gets the 2.0-litre petrol with an 18.8 kWh battery with a 70 km electric-only range.
The XC90 facelift will make its way to the Indian market and can be expected towards the end of 2025.