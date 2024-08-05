A 650-cc Royal Enfield Himalayan Is In The Works!

While a finished product is still some time away, the test mule gives out a few details

The test mule shows a similar TFT instrument cluster and turn indicator-integrated tail-lamps as the recently launched 450 cc Himalayan, but we may see some surprises!

Might Share Many Features With The 450 cc Himalayan

The Himalayan 650 is expected to get the same 650 cc parallel-twin engine that powers the Continental-GT, Interceptor, Super Meteor, and Shotgun, but with a different state of tune.

Will Get The Same Engine As The Other RE 650s

The spotted test mule sports a two-into-one single up-swept exhaust, which would make it the first 650 cc Royal Enfield with a single exhaust.

Might Do Away With A Dual Exhaust

The Himalayan 650 test mule sported USD forks up front, as well as dual disc brakes on the front wheel — A Royal Enfield first!

The Interesting Bits!

