A 650-cc Royal Enfield Himalayan Is In The Works!

While a finished product is still some time away, the test mule gives out a few details
The test mule shows a similar TFT instrument cluster and turn indicator-integrated tail-lamps as the recently launched 450 cc Himalayan, but we may see some surprises!
The Himalayan 650 is expected to get the same 650 cc parallel-twin engine that powers the Continental-GT, Interceptor, Super Meteor, and Shotgun, but with a different state of tune.
The spotted test mule sports a two-into-one single up-swept exhaust, which would make it the first 650 cc Royal Enfield with a single exhaust.
The Himalayan 650 test mule sported USD forks up front, as well as dual disc brakes on the front wheel — A Royal Enfield first!
