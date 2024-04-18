Actor Kusha Kapila Buys The Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Social Media Influencer And Actor Kusha Kapila has brought home the Mercedes-Benz EClass
The actor was recently seen taking delivery of her new E-Class LWB in Mumbai, finished in a shade of black
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is priced from Rs 72.80 lakh, going up to Rs 84.90 lakh (exshowroom). The sedan is available in two trims - Exclusive and Elite
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with three engine options including the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, which produce 196 bhp and 192 bhp respectively, along with a 3.0-litre diesel engine which churns out 285 bhp and 600 Nm.
The E-Class is currently the German luxury car maker's best-selling offering in India and is at the end of its lifecycle with the new-generation model set to arrive towards the end of this year.
