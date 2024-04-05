All-Electric BMW i5 M60 Bookings Open In India

BMW has opened bookings for the all-electric i5 M60 xDrive sedan in India ahead of its launch
The BMW i5 M60 is the high-performance version of the i5, which is based on the newgeneration BMW 5 Series, and features a more powerful dual-motor setup than the standard i5
The i5 M60 is equipped with an 81.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which has been designed to fit flat under the floor of the car. This battery enables a WLTP range of up to 516 km in the car
The i5 M60 xDrive employs a dual electric motor setup. Combined power output stands at 509 bhp and 795 Nm of torque, which rises to 593 bhp and 820 Nm of torque when ‘Sport’ mode or launch control is activated.
Tapping into the full performance reserves enables the i5 M60 to go from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds and clock a top speed of 230 kmph
In terms of pricing, the BMW i5 M60 is expected to be positioned closer to the MercedesBenz EQS, priced at Rs 1.62 crore,
