All-Electric TVS XL Incoming: XL EV, E-XL Names Trademarked

Once launched, the all-electric TVS XL will go up against the recently-launched
Kinetic Green E Luna.
The two-wheeler manufacturer has trademarked the TVS XL EV and E-XL names in the clearest sign yet that a battery-powered TVS moped is being readied to go up against the recently-launched Kinetic E Luna.
Details about the all-electric XL moped are scarce at this time, but it's likely that TVS will employ an all-electric powertrain while retaining the classic workhorse design of the combustion engine moped.
The petrol-powered XL100 is powered by a 99.7cc single-pot mill that produces 4.3 bhp and 6.5 Nm of peak torque, and is capable of hauling up to 130 kg of cargo.
