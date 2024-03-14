Once launched, the all-electric TVS XL will go up against the recently-launched
Kinetic Green E Luna.

All-Electric TVS XL Incoming: XL EV, E-XL Names Trademarked

The two-wheeler manufacturer has trademarked the TVS XL EV and E-XL names in the clearest sign yet that a battery-powered TVS moped is being readied to go up against the recently-launched Kinetic E Luna.

Two New Names Trademarked

Details about the all-electric XL moped are scarce at this time, but it's likely that TVS will employ an all-electric powertrain while retaining the classic workhorse design of the combustion engine moped.

Electric XL Details

The petrol-powered XL100 is powered by a 99.7cc single-pot mill that produces 4.3 bhp and 6.5 Nm of peak torque, and is capable of hauling up to 130 kg of cargo.

XL100 Specifications 

