Key revisions include sleeker headlights, a wider air dam in the front bumper, a new active rear spoiler, and a tweaked rear bumper
Some big changes over the Roma include a new landscape display as the infotainment unit, and physical buttons on the steering wheel instead of the touch-sensitive controls on its predecessor.
It retains the twin-turbo V8 but it now produces 631 bhp and 760 Nm – up from the Roma’s 620 bhp. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox
It features updated turbochargers, a new lightweight crankshaft and a revised engineblock. The Amalfi also gets a re-tuned steering, a new brake-by-wire system and a new ABSEvo control unit for sharper dynamics.
The Amalfi is expected to be launched in 2026 and it could later spawn a convertible that would replace the Roma Spider.