All-new Ferrari Amalfi Revealed

Ferrari’s new two-door GT is essentially an upgrade of the Roma with more power,revamped dynamics and design updates. Tap ahead to explore more details of the Amalfi.

Design

Key revisions include sleeker headlights, a wider air dam in the front bumper, a new active rear spoiler, and a tweaked rear bumper

Cabin

Some big changes over the Roma include a new landscape display as the infotainment unit, and physical buttons on the steering wheel instead of the touch-sensitive controls on its predecessor.

Powertrain

It retains the twin-turbo V8 but it now produces 631 bhp and 760 Nm – up from the Roma’s 620 bhp. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox

Mechanical Upgrades

It features updated turbochargers, a new lightweight crankshaft and a revised engineblock. The Amalfi also gets a re-tuned steering, a new brake-by-wire system and a new ABSEvo control unit for sharper dynamics.

Market Launch

The Amalfi is expected to be launched in 2026 and it could later spawn a convertible that would replace the Roma Spider.

