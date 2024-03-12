Ather 450 Apex Deliveries Have Commenced In India 

The new Ather 450 Apex is the performance version based on the 450X and comes with a host of performance and cosmetic upgrades. The first batch of deliveries has begun in Goa, Pune, and Bengaluru, while other cities will follow suit. The new 450 Apex is priced at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, without

FAME II subsidy).



Deliveries Of Ather 450 Apex Have Begun In Few Cities Across India

