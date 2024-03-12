Ather 450 Apex Deliveries Have Commenced In India 

The Ather 450 Apex is the brand’s flagship electric scooter and deliveries have now commenced across the country.
The new Ather 450 Apex is the performance version based on the 450X and comes with a host of performance and cosmetic upgrades. The first batch of deliveries has begun in Goa, Pune, and Bengaluru, while other cities will follow suit. The new 450 Apex is priced at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, without
FAME II subsidy).
Power has seen an upgrade over the 450X with the electric motor now producing 7 kW (9.3 bhp), up from 6.4 kW (8.5 bhp) on the 450X. Performance times have gone up with 0-40 kmph coming up in 2.9 seconds, up by
13 per cent.
The top speed has gone up to 100 kmph and can be fully accessed in the new Warp+ mode, which is specific to this model. Other features have been carried over including the 7-inch digital dashboard, park assist, hill hold, smartphone connectivity, and more.
