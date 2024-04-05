Ather Energy launchesHalo Smart Helmet Series

Alongside the launch of the all-new Rizta electric scooter, the brand has launched two helmets under its Halo Smart series during the 2024 Community Day event.
The Ather Halo stands out as a premium helmet equipped with advanced smart features, including two speakers integrated into the helmet, provided by Harman Kardon.
The speaker integration promises to eliminate the disruption caused by ambient noise while riding. Both the rider and the pillion can also listen to the same music concurrently.
One unique feature of the Halo series is the inclusion of ChitChat, which facilitates helmetto-helmet communication between the rider and pillion
The Halo helmet boasts a battery life of up to a week and features built-in wireless charging. It can also be charged while being under the seat of the Rizta scooter as it is equipped with a wireless charging solution in its boot space.
The introductory price for the Halo series starts at Rs 13,000 for the full face, with the Halo Bit priced at Rs 5,000.
Get full story details below: