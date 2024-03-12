Ather Energy will introduce what it calls its biggest over-the-air (OTA) software update yet, Atherstack 6, at its community day event on April 6, 2024. The company has confirmed the Atherstack 6 OTA update will bring ‘Ather Messaging on Dashboard’. 

Ather Energy To Introduce Its Biggest Over-The-Air Update Next Month 

The latest OTA update will be unveiled alongside the brand’s upcoming family electric scooter, the Rizta. Ather has confirmed that the electric scooter will have a generous amount of underseat storage space and will come with a USB charging port.

Ather To Launch Rizta Electric Scooter Alongside OTA Updates

Earlier this year, the brand rolled out an OTA update for its 450X electric scooter, enhancing the navigation experience with the integration of Google Maps. This update was executed in a phased manner for 450X customers, aimed at improving the overall usability of the navigation system. 

Earlier, Ather Introduced OTA Update For Google Maps 

Additionally, Ather will introduce a new mobile app aimed at integrating various scooter functionalities. More details on the update are likely to roll out in the coming weeks. 

More OTA Launches
On The Anvil

