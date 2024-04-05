Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Launched In India

Roughly six years on from the launch of its maiden offering, Ather Energy has launched its second electric scooter, named the Ather Rizta.
Prices for the Rizta start at Rs 1.10 lakh and top out at Rs 1.45 lakh (all prices, introductory ex-showroom)
The Rizta electric scooter is primarily available in two models and three variants, namely, the Rizta S and two derivatives of the Rizta Z, which are differentiated based on their battery packs.
The Ather Rizta electric scooter is available with a 2.9 kWh battery pack and a larger 3.7 kWh pack. The former has an IDC range of 123 km while the latter extends the IDC range to 160 km on a full charge.
The all-new electric scooter produces 5.76 bhp (4.3 kW) and 22 Nm of peak torque. The brand claims a 0–40 kmph stint time of 4.7 seconds.
Bookings for the Ather Rizta are now open and deliveries will commence from June 2024
Get full story details below: