Ather Rizta Electric Scooter to be Launched on April 6, 2024

Currently, the 450 lineup offers 2 battery options a 2.9 kWH pack (in the 450S and 450X) and a 3.7 kWh pack (in the 450X only). The Ather Rizta may come with both battery options. Like the 450 series, the Rizta will have a mid-drive motor, but potential changes to the frame remain uncertain.

Ather Rizta: Specification & Frame