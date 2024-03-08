Ather Rizta Electric Scooter to be Launched on April 6, 2024

Ather Enegry is all set to unviel and launch its new family electric scooter, Ather Rizta on April 6, 2024, at Ather's second Community Day in Bengaluru
The Rizta will be a family - oriented electric scooter. It will have a large seat and a mid mounted motor.
Currently, the 450 lineup offers 2 battery options a 2.9 kWH pack (in the 450S and 450X) and a 3.7 kWh pack (in the 450X only). The Ather Rizta may come with both battery options. Like the 450 series, the Rizta will have a mid-drive motor, but potential changes to the frame remain uncertain.
Ather may also consider offering the 7.0 inch 'DeepView' LCD, introduced on the 450S, on entry trims to enhance affordability. However a touchscreen is likely on the higher-spec Rista models. Expect Smartphone connectivity to come as standard on the Rizta
The Ather Rizta will rival the likes of the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and Ola S1 Air & Ola S1 X. Expect price to be lower than that of the Ather 450 range.
