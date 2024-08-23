Ather Will Enter This International Market Next With Its e-Scooters

Ather Energy has announced plans to enter its second international market after Nepal. Hint: It’s close to India.
Ather Energy will foray into Sri Lanka next with its first experience the market set to arrive by late 2024. The company has partnered with Evolution Auto for its sales and service in the market.
Ather will set up fast-charging grids across Sri Lanka to encourage EV adoption as part of its expansion plan. The company did something similar in Nepal, its first overseas market.
Ather has not announced which electric scooters will go on sale first in Sri Lanka. Thecompany sells the Ather 450S, 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta in India.
Ather’s first experience center in Sri Lanka will open later this year, which is likely to be the first of many. The company has opened 3 outlets in Nepal in the last year.