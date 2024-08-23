Audi Q8 Facelift Goes On Sale In India

Audi has introduced the Q8 facelift in the Indian market, bringing its flagship SUV with a nip and tuck.
The Audi Q8 facelift arrives with subtle styling tweaks including the new single-frame grille with new geometric patterning. The bumpers have been revised and there are new 21-inch alloy wheels.
The cabin retains the same layout but gets an upgraded Virtual Cockpit instrument console with lane change warnings, distance to other road users, intersection assist, and traffic light information.
The Q8 facelift comes packed with features including a 360-degree surround view camera, panoramic sunroof, and four-zone climate control. The cabin is available in four colours - Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Gray.
The Audi Q8 facelift is available with a single 3.0-litre TFSI V6 petrol engine tuned for 345 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The luxury coupe SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph.
The new Audi Q8 facelift is priced from Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom)