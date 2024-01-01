Bajaj Auto to Launch Biggest Pulsar Ever

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400, a long-awaited product from the brand will finally see a launch sometime in the next two months according to the latest reports
Cosmetically, the bajaj NS400 is expected to feature a design which is similar to the current NS range, but with a few unique styling elements
For cycle parts, expect the NS400 to feature a USD fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear, with braking duties handled by disc brakes on both ends. Wheels are likely to remain the same as the NS models but with chunkier tyre profiles.
Reports suggest that the pulsar 400 will be equippted with a retuned version of the 373.3 cc single cylindar engine powering the Dominar 400 that currently makes 39.5 bhp and 35 Nm and paired to a 6-speed gearbox
We expect Bajaj to price the NS400 below the Dominar 400, the brands flagship offering which currently retails at approximately Rs 2.30 lakhs (ex-showroom). Hence the Bajaj NS400 may have a price tag in the range of the ballpark of Rs 2 - 2.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom)
