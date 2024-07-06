Bajaj Launches World’s First CNG Bike In India!

It’s named the Freedom, and it will be available in a total of three variants. Read on to know more about the Bajaj Freedom 125.
Bajaj has cleverly integrated a 2kg CNG cylinder under the seat of the Freedom, nestled within the bike’s trellis frame, along with a 2-litre petrol tank.
Power output for the 125 cc, single-cylinder engine is rated at 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque.Top speed of the bike is 90.5 kmph when running on CNG, and 93.4 kmph when usingpetrol.
Bajaj says the Freedom, when running purely on CNG, will cover up to 102 kilometres perkilogramme of CNG. Overall, the Freedom will have a range of up to 330 kilometres.
Prices for the Freedom range from Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), and deliverieswill first commence in Maharashtra and Gujarat.
