Bajaj To Launch World’s First CNG Motorcycle Soon

Bajaj Auto is all set to launch the first ever CNG-run motorcycle, possibly in the next quarter of 2024. The launch of the CNG motorcycle was moved earlier from 2025 to this year

Primary Aim is Fuel Efficiency

The upcoming CNG motorcycle will help cut down operating and fuel costs by 55 - 65 percent.

Eco-Friendly Motorcycle

To give a perspecive, the CNG prototype registered a reduction of 50% in CO2, 75% in carbon monoxide and almost 90% in Non-methane hydrocarbons

Expect the CNG motorcycle to be a commuter model, with relatively lower price and low running costs

Engine Specification yet to be Revealed

No Info on Design & Features

What remains to be seen in how Bajaj has managed to package the motorcycle, the design and storage of CNG, and what all safety management system have been incorporated to make the CNG motorcycle safe for use

Get more details in our full story below:

