Primary Aim is Fuel Efficiency

The upcoming CNG motorcycle will help cut down operating and fuel costs by 55 - 65 percent.
To give a perspecive, the CNG prototype registered a reduction of 50% in CO2, 75% in carbon monoxide and almost 90% in Non-methane hydrocarbons
Expect the CNG motorcycle to be a commuter model, with relatively lower price and low running costs
What remains to be seen in how Bajaj has managed to package the motorcycle, the design and storage of CNG, and what all safety management system have been incorporated to make the CNG motorcycle safe for use
